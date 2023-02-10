topStoriesenglish2571601
SA20 2023

Kaviya Maran-Owned Sunrisers Eastern Cape March Into SA20 Final Thanks to Aiden Markram ton, WATCH

Sunrisers Eastern Cape skipper Aiden Markram smashed the third hundred of the SA20 season, scoring 100 off 58 balls against Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 semifinals.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 08:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape, owned by Kaviya Maran’s Sun Group, will meet the Pretoria Capitals in the first-ever SA20 Final, thanks to a brilliant century by their captain Aiden Markram. It was the third century of the inaugural SA20 2023 league and couldn’t have come at a better time for the Eastern Cape side.

The Sunrisers skipper embraced the occasion and struck a scintillating 100 off just 58 balls in the second SA20 semi-final against the Joburg Super Kings at Centurion that powered the Eastern Cape side to 213/5. In reply, Super Kings – owned by the owners of IPL team Chennai Super Kings – were restricted to 199/5 in spite of a brilliant 96 by Reeza Hendricks.

Markram displayed fantastic temperament as the Sunrisers were reduced to 10/2 after losing both openers Temba Bavuma and Adam Rossington early on to Lizaad Williams (4/41). But that was when the experienced Markram made the ultimate difference as he formed a match-turning 99-run partnership with Jordan Hermann. The SA20 has unveiled plenty of young South African talent and young Hermann certainly showed that he is one to look out for in the future with a composed 48 (36 balls) that helped resurrect the Sunrisers’ innings.

With Tristan Stubbs (20) and Jordan Cox (18) adding a couple of cameos along with Makram’s powerful strikes, it allowed the Sunrisers to post an imposing 213/5.

The Super Kings’ chase got off to the worst possible start when their in-form captain Faf du Plessis pulled Sisanda Magala’s first delivery of the innings straight to deep square-leg. The Super Kings’ woes were compounded when Leus du Plooy followed shortly for another duck as the Sunrisers exerted their dominance.

But the Wanderers-based side were not ready to give up without a fight. Reeza Hendricks kept the Super Kings in the contest until the final over with superb 96. Ultimately, though, it was Sunrisers’ night as the Super Kings fell short by 14 runs as they finished on 199/5.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Eastern Cape 213/5 (Aiden Markram 100, Jordan Hermann 48, Tristan Stubbs 20; Lizaad Williams 4/36) bt Joburg Super Kings 199/5 (Reeza Hendricks 96, Romario Shepherd 38 n.o., Donovan Ferreira 20; Roelof van der Merwe 2/23)

