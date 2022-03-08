हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

KKR pay tribute to owners Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Juhi Chawla and Jhanvi Mehta on Women's Day 2022

The official Kolkata Knight Riders Twitter account shares pictures of their female owners of the franchise to wish them International Women's Day.

KKR pay tribute to owners Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Juhi Chawla and Jhanvi Mehta on Women&#039;s Day 2022
Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders shared a tribute post on social media for their female owners on International Women's Day (March 8). The post shared from the official Twitter handle had a collage of the four female owners of KKR including Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana and actress Juhi Chawla with daughter Jhanvi Mehta.

The International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to  acknowledge women's cultural, political and economic achievements. It's also celebrated to raise awareness towards women's equality and accelerate gender parity. KKR captioned the post "BOSS LADIES of the Knight Riders family Wishing you all a very happy #WomensDay!  #KKR #AmiKKR #WomensDay2022 #IWD2022" for it's four beautiful ladies.

At the IPL Mega Auction 2022 in February, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jhanvi Mehta with CEO Venky Mysore were present for the bidding. However, it was Jhanvi Mehta who caught attention at the KKR auction table as no one knew at that time, what was her connection to the franchise.

Talking about the IPL 2022, the stage is all set for the opening clash the tournament. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are the defending champions, will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match of IPL 2022 on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium.

During the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction, KKR spent Rs 89.55 crore on retentions and buying 21 more players for a maximum squad of 25 players. Former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer was their most expensive buy for Rs 12.25 crore. 

