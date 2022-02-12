IPL 2022 mega auction: Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan’s reaction to auctioneer collapsing goes viral – WATCH

In an unfortunate incident, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage during the IPL auction and the proceedings came to a halt for a while on Saturday (January 12).

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who stepped in to represent their Bollywood superstar father and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, looked extremely shocked as they saw Edmeades faint during the bidding.

The video of the star kids’ reaction went viral in no time. Watch it here:

They Are Looking At Situation !!

Aryan Khan

— R U P E S H (@SRKianRupesh) February 12, 2022

Notably, Edmeades, who made his IPL debut in 2018, was doing his auction duty in his 4th successive season. He collapsed when the bidding for Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was going on.

Talking about KKR, SRK co-owns the franchise along with actress friend Juhi Chawla and the Khan brother-sister duo represented their dad at the IPL 2022 auction as SRK has remained low-key for some time.

While Aryan had taken up the auction responsibility last year as well along with Juhi's daughter Jhanvi Mehta, this will be a debut for Suhana at the mega auction event.

For the unversed, this is the first time Aryan and Suhana have been spotted together publically since the former's arrest in a drugs-on-cruise case last year.

Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court.

On the other hand, Suhana recently moved back to Mumbai after pursuing her studies in New York.