हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 mega auction: Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan’s reaction to auctioneer collapsing goes viral – WATCH

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who stepped in to represent their Bollywood superstar father and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, looked extremely shocked as they saw Edmeades faint during the IPL 2022 auction.

IPL 2022 mega auction: Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan’s reaction to auctioneer collapsing goes viral – WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

In an unfortunate incident, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage during the IPL auction and the proceedings came to a halt for a while on Saturday (January 12).

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who stepped in to represent their Bollywood superstar father and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, looked extremely shocked as they saw Edmeades faint during the bidding.

The video of the star kids’ reaction went viral in no time. Watch it here:

Notably, Edmeades, who made his IPL debut in 2018, was doing his auction duty in his 4th successive season. He collapsed when the bidding for Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was going on.

Talking about KKR, SRK co-owns the franchise along with actress friend Juhi Chawla and the Khan brother-sister duo represented their dad at the IPL 2022 auction as SRK has remained low-key for some time.

While Aryan had taken up the auction responsibility last year as well along with Juhi's daughter Jhanvi Mehta, this will be a debut for Suhana at the mega auction event.

For the unversed, this is the first time Aryan and Suhana have been spotted together publically since the former's arrest in a drugs-on-cruise case last year.

Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court.

On the other hand, Suhana recently moved back to Mumbai after pursuing her studies in New York.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022KKRSRKAryan KhanSuhana KhanHugh Edmeades
Next
Story

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shardul Thakur bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 cr

Must Watch

PT7M22S

Votes will be cast in Amroha on February 14, who will win Amroha?