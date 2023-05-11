Watch: Shimrom Hetmyer Takes Exceptional Catch Inches Away From Boundary Line To Dismiss Jason Roy

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) West Indian all-rounder Shimron Hetmyer created an instant impact in the game vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by taking a stunning catch at Eden Gardens. Jason Roy was looking good in the middle and it required a special effort from someone to get rid of the England batter. Hetmyer was thrown one opportunity and he grabbed it with both hands, quite literally. On the second ball of the third over bowled by Trent Boult, Roy attempted a pull off the short delivery for a six but did not make the connection properly. It went to deep square leg and Hetmyer reachd there in time to take a brilliant running catch, inches away from the ropes.

Watch Hetmyer's sensational catch below:

Another spectacular catch and this time it is Sandeep Sharma who grabs a stunner to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz.



Trent Boult picks up his second wicket.



Sandeep Sharma too takes a blinder

It was the night of good catching in IPL 2023 as Sandeep Sharma followed up with another brilliant catch in the game. After being hit for two back-to-back sixes off KKR opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the last over, Sandeep took a sweet revenge by getting rid of him, via a catch at mid-off. Gurbaz was in full flow and wanted to smash Boult off the first ball, over the mid off region. He hit from middle part of the bat but could not get the elevation. Sandeep ran some yards quickly and then dived to his right to take a brilliant catch.

Great comeback for Boult

Boult missed the last match for RR against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to a niggle. But he returned to make a strong impression, removing both the KKR openers inside the powerplay. He was, of course, helped by Sandeep and Hetmyer's brilliant catching but Boult also did bowl exceedingly well in the game.

History for Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal picked a wicket in just the first over of his spell, dismissing KKR captain Nitish Rana for 22. With that wicket, he entered the history books, becoming the bowler with most wickets in the history of IPL. Chahal surpassed Dwayne Bravo to get to the record. He now has 184 wickets in IPL. Mumbai Indians' Piyush Chawla, with 174 wickets, is third in the list.