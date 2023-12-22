In a thrilling series decider against South Africa, India secured a remarkable victory with Sanju Samson shining as the Player of the Match. The talented batter, who hasn't always found a consistent place in the top order, played a pivotal role in India's triumph, contributing a stellar century batting at No. 3. KL Rahul, the captain of the victorious Indian side, expressed his delight at Samson's outstanding century during the post-match presentation. Despite Samson's remarkable performances in the IPL, he hasn't received consistent opportunities at the top of the order in international cricket. Rahul, acknowledging Samson's potential, stated, "Sanju has been a phenomenal performer in the IPL, unfortunately, hasn't got a lot of chances at the top of the order for various reasons but nice to see him do well today."

Series Highlights and Young Brigade's Impact

The third ODI witnessed a collective effort from India's young brigade, securing a 78-run victory over Proteas. Arshdeep Singh's exceptional bowling performance, complemented by Rinku Singh's powerful cameo, played a crucial role in India's triumph. Rahul commended the team's performance, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the game and giving their best.

Samson's Long-Awaited Century

After eight years since his debut, Sanju Samson finally marked his international century, showcasing resilience and determination. Rahul acknowledged the challenges Samson faced, stating, "Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to give him the chance at No. 3, because obviously there are stalwarts in the ODIs who occupy those key spots. Glad he was able to grab his chances here."

Samson's Impact Beyond the Century

Samson's century not only secured India's series win but also shed light on the struggles he faced, especially regarding his omission from the World Cup squad. Rahul praised Samson's ability to rise to the occasion, emphasizing the significance of the partnership with Tilak Varma that turned the game in India's favor.

Looking Ahead to Tests

With the ODI series victory in the bag, Rahul expressed satisfaction with the team's redemption and shifted focus to the upcoming Test series. He highlighted the camaraderie among the players and their commitment to giving their all in the future.