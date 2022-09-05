KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to get married HERE - Check Details

India opening batsman KL Rahul is all set to marry a long-term girlfriend and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty soon. According to Pinkvilla, the wedding ceremony is set to take place at Suniel Shetty's Bungalow at Khandala. Earlier, veteran star Suniel Shetty in his interaction with the media reacted to rumours of his daughter Athiya and Rahul's impending wedding. Speculation is rife that the 'much-in-love' couple is planning to get married anytime soon.

Kl Rahul and Athiya Shetty __......

If it is true then i am happy __...



Mai sbke khushu hu yaar __ pic.twitter.com/L5YnzZLfIK November 5, 2020

Shetty owns a lavish house in Khandala near Mumbai, which he has named 'Jahaan'. In the first episode of the YouTube show, Where The Heart Is, the actor gave a glimpse inside his home. Suniel's abode is built over a hilltop amidst lush greenery.

Shetty told Instant Bollywood, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge. Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na?"

He further said, "Abhi papa chahte hain ki ladki hai toh shaadi ho jaaye, lekin ek baar Rahul ko break mil jaye, bachhe decide karein kab, kyunki... Aap calendar dekhoge toh darr jaoge. Ek din ka do din ka gap hai, aur do din mein shaad nahi ho sakti na. Toh yahi hai, jab waqt milega toh planning jarur hogi."

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Their social media interactions and PDA have often grabbed the headlines. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their first public appearance together last year during the premiere of Ahaan Shetty's debut film Tadap.

KL Rahul's full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul and hails from Mangalore, Karnataka. He is the skipper of Lucknow Super Giants and the vice-captain of the India national team.

Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later featured in 'Mubarakan', Nawabzaade and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will reportedly be next seen in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo.