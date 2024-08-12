Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2776991
NewsCricket
DULEEP TROPHY 2024

KL Rahul To Shubman Gill: Top Indian Cricketers To Participate In Duleep Trophy 2024 At Bengaluru Ahead Of Bangladesh Series

The KSCA will host the opening Duleep Trophy match at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium starting September 5. The BCCI's decision to include top international players aims to prepare them for the Test series against Bangladesh. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KL Rahul To Shubman Gill: Top Indian Cricketers To Participate In Duleep Trophy 2024 At Bengaluru Ahead Of Bangladesh Series

Duleep Trophy 2024: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will kick off India’s domestic cricket season with the opening match of the Duleep Trophy. This game, the first of six four-day red-ball matches, will take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting September 5. Although Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh was initially designated as the venue for the tournament, this particular match has been moved to Bengaluru at the request of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to reports the venue switch is intended to involve top international and domestic players in the Duleep Trophy as they prepare for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which begins on September 18.

Except for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, the BCCI has directed other leading players to participate in the Duleep Trophy. High-profile cricketers like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to take part in the tournament, either fully or partially. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been given the choice to opt in or out of the competition.

Hardik Pandya is the notable absentee from the top international players, as he has ceased playing red-ball cricket. However, selectors are likely to include Ishan Kishan, who has been frequently left out of international matches, in one of the four squads. Jasprit Bumrah will be exempt from domestic duties, and Mohammed Shami, currently rehabilitating from surgery, is unlikely to feature in the tournament.

The decision to involve internationals in domestic cricket reflects the BCCI’s strategy to address the issue of players skipping domestic matches. Last year, the board notably removed Iyer and Ishan from the central contract list as part of this policy. The four-team Duleep Trophy will be played in a league format, with no knockout stages, and is scheduled to conclude on September 22.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?
DNA Video
DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist Planning Attack On August 15 Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh's open threat to India!
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?