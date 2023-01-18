KL Rahul weds Athiya Shetty: Preparations in full swing at Team India batter’s residence, WATCH

Team India batter KL Rahul will not be seen in action for a while as Rohit Sharma’s side get ready to take on New Zealand in the first ODI at Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has granted leave to both KL Rahul and Axar Patel due to ‘family commitments’.

Both Rahul and Axar are getting ready for their respective marriages before the end of this month. Actress Athiya Shetty and Rahul are all set to tie the knot this January 23 in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse ‘Jahaan’.

WATCH wedding preparations at KL Rahul’s home HERE…

KL Rahul’s Mumbai home has already started getting decorated with lights and hangings ahead of his wedding with Athiya. In the video, one can see decorators setting up the lights on the building of KL Rahul. It also appears that the family members are prepping for the pre-wedding functions.

According to reports, the pre-wedding festivities of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take place on January 21 and 22. Also Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul could get married in a low-key wedding ceremony. Their close family members and friends are expected to be present at the wedding. Due to India vs Sri Lanka’s ODI series, KL Rahul couldn’t get much time for his wedding preparations.

A report in ETimes said, Athiya has helped him in selecting the outfits for the ceremonies. It will be a traditional South Indian wedding at Khandala. Athiya and Rahul met in 2019 through a common friend and it is said that they hit it off instantly with each other.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Axar Patel is set to get married to his fiancé Meha. The couple had got engaged on Axar’s birthday last year.

Axar Patel and Meha were dating each other for a long time, after which they got engaged on 20 January 2022.