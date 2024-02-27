LAH vs MUL PSL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans In Lahore, 730PM IST, February 27

On Tuesday, February 27, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be the venue for the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024, where Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will take on Multan Sultans (MUL). Lahore Qalandars have faced a tough start to their 2024 season, losing all of their last five matches. Conversely, Multan Sultans have been in good form, securing victory in four out of their last five matches.

This season, the Lahore Qalandars, reigning champions with two consecutive PSL titles, are facing a puzzling challenge. Despite the formidable presence of Shaheen Afridi and the team's efforts, victory has remained elusive. They suffered an 8-wicket loss to Islamabad United, followed by a 5-wicket defeat to the Quetta Gladiators. The Multan Sultans handed them a resounding 6-wicket loss in their initial encounter, while the Karachi Kings edged past them by 2 wickets. Their woes continued as they fell short by 8 runs against Peshawar Zalmi.

While Lahore Qalandars are keen to turn their fortunes around in today's match, Multan Sultans are expected to maintain their dominance in this encounter. (PSL 2024: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match LQ vs MS Online And On TV In India?)

LAH vs MUL PSL 2024 Match Details

When: Tuesday, February 27

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Time: 7:30 PM IST

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan(vc), Sahibzada Farhan

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Iftikhar Ahmed

Batters: Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen(c)

Bowlers: David Willey, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi.

LAH Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope (wk), Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan. (RCBW vs GGW, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Smriti Mandhana Key For RCB)

MUL Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali.