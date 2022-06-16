NewsCricket
SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI

Lahore Qalandars gift skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi a brand new car

The 22-year-old has been influencial not only for his PSL franchise in the 2022 season but has also impressed with his performances for the national side

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
  • Lahore Qalandars won their maiden PSL title in 2022
  • Shaheen Afridi joined Qalandars at the age of 18 in 2018

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 champions Lahore Qalandars gifted their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi a brand new car for his achievements with the franchise as a reward. Lahore Qalandars organised an event rewarding Afridi with a gift and CEO Atif Rana on Monday (June 13). Qalandars had a disappointing start in the Pakistan Super League as they were always on the last position in the PSL standings for four successive seasons. However, the franchise bounced back in the 2022 season winning their maiden PSL title under his leadership. The 22-year-old has been influential not only for his PSL franchise in the 2022 season but has also impressed with his performances for the national side.

"Shaheen started his career with us, and we believed in him and decided to give him the captaincy of Lahore Qalandars because deep down we knew about Shaheen's passion and believed in him that he can lead the team very well, and everyone saw the results of it, so we thank him for his performance," Rana said at the event.

After receiving the gift and attending the event organised for him, Shaheen Shah Afridi said, "I always feel proud to play for my own team, everyone supported me here, and from the emerging category to the captaincy of Lahore Qalandars, it’s all because of your support, so thank you so much."

Afridi joined the Lahore Qalandars at a very young age of 18 back in 2018 and since then it has been a good journey for the left-arm pacer. Shaheen won the ICC Men's Player of Year Award earlier this year. He has taken 78 wickets in 36 games with an impressive average of 22.20, along with this, he is also the youngest player awarded with the Sir Garfield Trophy.

