Latest Cricket News: Robin Uthappa Reveals Desire To Coach IPL Team, Says THIS

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa will welcome the opportunity of coaching with open hands an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise as the IPL stalwart ‘knows’ how good teams in the T20 tournament play. Uthappa, who has won the IPL twice (once with Kolkata Knight Riders and the other with Chennai Super Kings), has no hesitation in giving back to the T20 league in a different role and will ‘certainly consider’ any opportunity if it arises.

“It depends, I would certainly love to be involved with the team. If opportunities do come, I'll certainly consider it. Yeah (coach), I would love to get involved in setting up...Maybe cricket operations, or director of cricket, where I feel like, I know what it takes or give a team the best chance to win the game,” Uthappa told IANS news agency after his brilliant innings helped Harare Hurricanes beat Durban Qalandars in Zim Afro T10 League.

“Because I’ve been with different teams and I know how good teams work, can set structures in place which will help achieve them, something I love to do. So those opportunities, come up I'll certainly consider them,” he added.



Uthappa is currently playing for Harare Hurricanes in Zim Afro T10 League and the right-handed batter expressed his desire to play more cricket in the coming years. The former KKR batter represented India in both ODIs and T20Is and is known for his aggressive approach in limited-overs cricket.

“Well for me, I want to play more cricket. I was waiting 10 months of the year to play just the IPL. Ranji Trophy was not in the picture, you know at the age of 36 you are taking the spot of the youngster. You are not playing red-ball cricket and just appearing for white-ball cricket for practice because the level is altogether different when IPL is compared to domestic cricket,” he said.

“So you know you are using that as practice. I wanted to play more cricket and hoped that by playing in this tournament I get to play a lot more tournaments. As I want to play a lot more cricket. I really love the game, I enjoy the game and have really fun with the game. I'm hoping to play a lot more cricket as time goes,” Uthappa added.

Harare Hurricanes put on a scintillating display with the bat, as Uthappa rolled back the clock, and scored freely against the Durban Qalandars, registering an emphatic half-century on Wednesday. Uthappa slammed 53 runs in 23 balls as Harare Hurricanes defeated Durban Qalandars by 24 runs.

Speaking about the T10 format he said, “T10 is a great initiative to introduce the game of cricket to a lot of young cricket-playing nations. It's a great version of the game to take it in Europe and introduce cricket to them in this version and slowly bring it to them the T20 version or ODIs. It is a great version to be in the Olympics as well.”

The former CSK batter was in awe of the great weather that a country like Zimbabwe and said he loves coming here. “I love Zimbabwe, I absolutely love Zimbabwe, I love the people, love the atmosphere. The weather is beautiful, there is wildlife, and love coming down here. I’m glad I was able to bring my wife along with me. And next year I'll bring my kids as well,” Uthappa signed off.