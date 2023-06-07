Dinesh Karthik Says This Is The Combination Team India Needs In WTC Final

A few days ago, Dinesh Karthik provided an early insight into the pitch at The Oval, igniting a debate regarding the selection of players for India's World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The focal point of this discussion revolves around whether India should include both spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, or opt for a fourth seamer by resting Ashwin.

Furthermore, there were concerns regarding India's batting prowess and their ability to handle Australia's persistent fast bowlers, especially if the pitch retains its green nature. Karthik expressed belief that the Indian management might consider choosing Umesh Yadav over R Ashwin. This view diverged from the opinions of other experts, such as Ricky Ponting, who advocated for India to field both spinners.

Acknowledging Ashwin's impressive performance in the Southampton Test against England last year, Karthik said that Umesh has displayed outstanding form during practice sessions and appears physically fit.

“I enjoyed Ashwin bowling in Southampton, but - is the coach gonna do the same thing again? I doubt it. Umesh Yadav has bowled well in the nets. He is looking sharp, and feeling good body-wise. I have a strong feeling they’ll go with Umesh," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Karthik also discussed Virat Kohli's form heading into the WTC final, highlighting his recent back-to-back centuries in IPL 2023. "He batted exceptionally well right from the start. In the first game, he scored 70 against Mumbai Indians, displaying his top-notch skills towards the end of the IPL. His two hundreds were phenomenal. Kohli is in brilliant form, and I have no doubt he will deliver a good score," Karthik remarked.

However, Karthik places greater importance on Cheteshwar Pujara's role in the batting line-up, even more than Kohli. Pujara enters the final after a remarkable stint for Sussex in the County Championship, amassing 545 runs, including three centuries.

"For me, the key to India's success in the WTC final and their chances of victory lies with Cheteshwar Pujara," Karthik said.