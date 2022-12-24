Lionel Messi sends his signed World Cup jersey to Jay Shah, BCCI general secretary poses with UNEXPECTED prized possession

In what has turned out to be quite an unexpected gift, BCCI general secretary Jay Shah received a signed jersey of Lionel Messi, the star footballer from Argentina who led his side to their third FIFA World Cup title a few days ago. Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha shared a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen posing with Shah with the same jersey from Lionel Messi. The picture has gone viral as fans are in disbelief to see Shah getting such a special gift from one of the top footballers in the world.

Check Jay Shah posing with Lionel Messi's jersey below:

Messi had fulfilled his World Cup dream when Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the final of the FIFA World Cup finished 3-3. This is Messi's first football World Cup title and many believe that with all major titles in his bag, he has now beaten his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo to emerge as the real GOAT (Greatest of All Time). The Argentine team reached homeland after a wonderful campaign and the World Cup trophy. They stepped inside a open-roof bus and roamed across the capital city of Buenos Aires. However, their trip had to be cut short with fans jumping into the team bus from the overbridges and hurting themselves as well as the players.

Argentina has returned from FIFA World Cup with a staggering prize money of Rs 347 crore.

Jay Shah, BCCI gen sec, must be a happy man. He got a prized possession in form of the Messi jersey. Additionally, the IPL 2023 Mini Auction went well with all ten teams completing their 25-man squads. The IPL 2023 is expected to start on April 1, as per a report in which is it is mentioned that BCCI has sent a mail to all franchises mentioning the date of start.