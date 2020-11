Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 53: MS Dhoni wins toss, opts to bowl first

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 53 of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab that is all set to begin shortly on Sunday (November 1) from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Kings XI Punjab lost their first game after a fantastic run which saw them win five games on the trot. It was Rajasthan Royals who put a full stop on that run as they defeated them by 7 wickets.

The battle for the playoffs is heating up with four teams sitting on 12 points with only the net run-rate deciding their position on the points table.

Kings XI Punjab must win this one otherwise their chances of sealing the playoffs berth will be dependent on the other results and they wouldn’t want it to go down the wire.

Chennai Super Kings are the only team who are officially out of the playoffs race and ever since going out, they have looked better and better. They are playing freely and have thrown caution to the wind - winning their last two games in convincing fashion.

Coming back to Kings XI, their bowling let them down in their last outing as they couldn’t defend a solid total of 185. Chris Gayle was unfortunate to miss out on a well-deserved century - getting bowled by Archer on 99.

Their campaign has been slightly hampered by the injury to in-form opener Mayank Agarwal however, his replacement Mandeep Singh has done well and Gayle has made the number three spot his own - going from strength to strength.

They wouldn’t be too bothered by the result in the last game as it still was a very good performance albeit with a few bad moments at crucial junctures.

Although they would start as the favourites against MS Dhoni-led CSK, they need to be vary of the threat posed by the three time champions, who are now playing for their pride and have nothing to lose.

It’s Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings in a high stakes clash that promises to be an all-out nail-biter.

Here are the live updates: