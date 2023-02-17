topStoriesenglish2574276
LIVE Updates | Chetan Sharma Steps Down as BCCI Chief Selector: 'His Position Became Untenable'

Chetan Sharma Resignation: BCCI Chairman of Selectors has stepped down from his position in the aftermatch of the sting operation carried out by the Zee News Channel.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

LIVE Blog

In a huge development on Friday (February 17), Chetan Sharma has resigned from his position as the Chairman of Selectors of the India men’s senior team. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Ashish Shelar, the board have accepted his resignation.

The decision comes just days after an explosive sting operation carried out by Zee News Channel. Chetan Sharma had made some big claims – former India captain Virat Kohli lying, Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as T20I skipper, Jasprit Bumrah’s injury status and Indian cricketers taking ‘fake injections’ to prove fitness.

The BCCI now need to find a replacement for Chetan Sharma urgently as squad for the third and fourth India vs Australia Tests need to be selected. The former India all-rounder had recently been reinstated as the Chairman of Selectors by the BCCI.

Check all the LIVE Updates in the controversy surrounding former chief selector Chetan Sharma here.

17 February 2023
12:49 PM

Chetan Sharma Steps Down: 'Position became untenable'

A BCCI official has said that Chetan Sharma's resignation was inevetiable as his position has become 'untenable' after the Zee News Channel's sting video. "Yes, Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his resignation has been accepted. His position had become untenable after the sting operation. He resigned voluntarily and wasn't asked to resign," a BCCI official told PTI.

12:21 PM

Chetan Sharma Resignation: BCCI secreatry Ashish Shelar confirms resignation

BCCI secretary Ashish Shelar has confirmed to News Agency ANI that Chetan Sharma has stepped down from his position as Chairman of selectors.

Read all about Chetan Sharma's resignation HERE.

12:18 PM

Chetan Sharma Resigns: Who are the remaining selectors

With Chetan Sharma resigning from the post of chief selector, who are the remaining selectors now. Former India pacer Salil Ankola, former India batter SS Das, former India pacer Subroto Banerjee and former Tamil Nadu batter Sridharan Sharath are the four other selectors. Will BCCI pick one of them to be next chairman?

12:17 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of all the controversy surrounding the former BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma here.

