In a huge development on Friday (February 17), Chetan Sharma has resigned from his position as the Chairman of Selectors of the India men’s senior team. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Ashish Shelar, the board have accepted his resignation.

The decision comes just days after an explosive sting operation carried out by Zee News Channel. Chetan Sharma had made some big claims – former India captain Virat Kohli lying, Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as T20I skipper, Jasprit Bumrah’s injury status and Indian cricketers taking ‘fake injections’ to prove fitness.

The BCCI now need to find a replacement for Chetan Sharma urgently as squad for the third and fourth India vs Australia Tests need to be selected. The former India all-rounder had recently been reinstated as the Chairman of Selectors by the BCCI.

