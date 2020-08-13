2nd Test Day 1, Live Updates: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against England

After winning the opening Test in Mancester, England will look to continue their momentum and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Pakistan when they head into the second Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Thursday.

Earlier on August 8, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler smashed a half-century each as England brushed aside Pakistan by three wickets on the fourth day of the opening Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester to take an early 1-0 lead in the ongoing series.

The hosts will now look to clinch the Test series against the Azhar-Ali led side with a game to spare.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to rebound strongly in the second match and come up with a much better performance in order to stay alive in the series.

Notably, England will miss the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out of remainder of Pakistan series due to family reasons.

As far as weather is concerned, rain is likely to interrupt play in the second Test and that might cause a problem for the visitors, who are trailing 0-1 in the series.

Here are the live updates: