England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 4 Live: Shan Masood, Abid Ali off to decent start

Having bundled out Pakistan for 273 in their first-innings and enforced a follow-on, England will look to bowl out the visitors as quickly as possible in their second-innings and clinch a massive win with a day to spare on the fourth day of the series-deciding third and final Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Gound in Southamptom on Monday.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will need to come up with a superb batting performance in their second-innings in order to keep alive hopes of levelling the series.

The hosts will be keen to replicate a similar kind of bowling peformance as they displayed in Pakistan's first-innings and clinch the three-match series 2-0. England won the opening Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester by three wickets, while the rain-hit second Test ended in a draw.

On Sunday, James Anderson completed his 29th five-wicket haul in Tests as England bundled out Pakistan for 273 runs in their first-innings to leave the visitors still trailing by 310 uns.

Resuming their first-innings at 24 for three on Day 3, Azhar Ali not only smashed an unbeaten century of 141 runs but also stitched a crucial 138-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan (53)--the only other notable contributor for the visitors--to keep his side's scoreboard ticking.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam (11), Asad Shafiq (5), Fawad Alam, (21), Yasir Shah (20), Shaheen Shah Afridi (three), Mohammad Abbas (1) and Naseem Shah (0) all failed to contribute much to their side's innings and went back to the pavilion cheaply.

