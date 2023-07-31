Highlights | B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers, Lanka Premier League 2023: Colombo Strikers Win By 27 Runs
BLK vs CS, Lanka Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Colombo Strikers Look To Bounce Back
The highly anticipated LPL 2023's fourth edition is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts as all five teams have significantly bolstered their squads for a triumphant season. The upcoming clash features B-Love Kandy (KA) against Colombo Strikers (CS). In the previous edition, Colombo Strikers narrowly missed the title, losing to Jaffna Kings by just two wickets with four balls remaining. KA, now under new ownership, aims to begin its campaign on a strong note, with the dynamic Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga leading the team. Boasting experienced players like Dushmantha Chameera, Angelo Mathews, and Dinesh Chandimal, alongside the talents of Fakhar Zaman and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, KA is geared up for success.
CS, on the other hand, is captained by Pakistan's Babar Azam and features the experience of Niroshan Dickwella, Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, and Chamika Karunaratne, who are eager to make a significant impact. The team also has promising young talents, including Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, and Pathum Nissanka, adding depth and excitement to their lineup. Don't miss this enthralling clash between the two formidable teams in the LPL 2023 tournament!
That's it from our coverage for today, Colombo Strikers displayed an all-round performance to beat B-Liove Kandy in match no. 3 of the LPL 2023.
LIVE BLK vs CLS: Colombo 27 runs
That's it Colombo Strikers win the contest by 27 runs as B-Love Kandy fail to chase their target of 158 runs. What a brilliant performance by the Strikers bowling attack.
LIVE BLK vs CLS: Sarfaraz last hope
Sarfaraz Khan is the last hope for B-Love Kandy team with runs required from the remaining 12 balls.
BLK: 123/8 (18 Overs)
LIVE BLK vs CLS: Kandy 7 down
Colombo Strikers on cusp of victory as Kandy Warriors lose their seventh wicket. They surely need a miracle to bounce back in this contest.
BLK: 112/7 (16 Overs)
LIVE BLK vs CLS: Captain departs
Wanindu Hasaranga 9 (4) caught by Dickwella bowled by Pathirana. Aamer Jamal and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the middle for B-Love Kandy.
BLK: 93/6 (13 Overs)
LIVE BLK vs CLS: Kandy in trouble
Kandy Love in deep trouble as they lose five wickets in their chase of 158 runs. Pathirana continues attack for Colombo Strikers.
BLK: 84/5 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE BLK vs CLS: 101 needed in 66
B-Love Kandy need 101 runs in the remaining 11 overs but Angelo Mathews and Ashen Bandara in the middle. Mohammad Nawaz into the attack for Strikers now.
BLK: 57/3 (9 Overs)
LIVE BLK vs CLS: Kandy 3 down
Dinesh Chandimal 10 (11) out bowled by Pathirana. Colombo Strikers on fire at the moment. Angelo Mathews and Ashen Bandara need to get things going for Kandy Warriors.
BLK: 45/3 (7.1 Overs)
LIVE BLK vs CLS: Another one!
Kamindu Mendis out bowled by Naseem Shah, the Pakistan pacer is on fire at the moment, that is his second wicket in three overs.
BLK: 32/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE BLK vs CLS: Colombo in control
Colombo Strikers look in fine control of this contest at the moment with Karunaratne and Naseem Shah attacking the stumps.
BLK: 13/1 (3.2 Overs)
LIVE CS vs BLK LPL 2023: Gone!
Thanuka Dabare 4 (6) LBW by Naseem Shah. B-Love Kandy off to a horror start in their chase. Naseem Shah strikes early for Colombo Strikers.
BLK: 5/1 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE CS vs BLK LPL 2023: Colombo score 157
Colombo Strikers have scored 157 runs in the first innings courtesy Babar Azam's 59 off 52 balls which made that possible.
CS: 157/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE CS vs BLK LPL 2023: Babar gone
Babar Azam 59 (52) caught by Kamindu Mendis bowled by Isuru Udana. Just 10 balls left now for Colombo Strikers with 141 runs on the board so far.
CS: 141/5 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE CS vs BLK LPL 2023: Babar close to fifty
Babar Azam inches close to completing his first fifty of the LPL season 2023. He has scored 46 off 44 ball so far with two fours and a six.
CS: 113/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE CS vs BLK LPL 2023: CS 2 Down
Colombo Strikers are 3 down with Nuwanidu Fernand 28 (31) caught by Bandara bowled by Hasnain. Babar Azam has kept the Strikers afloat from one end.
CS: 99/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE CS vs BLK LPL 2023: Six from Babar
Babar Azam shifting gears now as Mujeeb Ur Rahman bangs it short and gets punished by the Pakistan batter. A 72 metre long six to get thing going.
CLS: 90/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE CS vs BLK LPL 2023: Colombo rebuild
Colombo Strikers have rebuild their innings with Babar Azam 16 (23) and Nuwanidu Fernando 22 (18) in the middle. B-Love Kandy desperate for wickets at the moment.
CLS: 71/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE CS vs BLK LPL 2023: Nissanka run out
Pathum Nissanka 15 (12) run out by Sarfaraz/Dabare. Colombo have lost two wickets in the powerplay. Babar Azam still without a boundary or six.
CS: 50/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE CS vs BLK LPL 2023: Gone!
Niroshan Dickwella has departed early yet again for the Colombo Strikers. Nissanka joins Babar Azam in the middle. B-Love Kandy off to a fine start.
CS: 17/1 (2.3 Over)
LIVE CS vs BLK LPL 2023: Match begins
Niroshan Dickwella and Babar Azam open the batting for Colombo Strikers. Isuru Udana attacks the stumps for B-Love Kandy.
CS: 4/0 (0.3 Over)
LIVE BLK vs CS: Playing 11s
B-Love Kandy (Playing XI): Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Thanuka Dabare, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Colombo Strikers (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w/c), Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay
LIVE CS vs BLK LPL 2023: Toss report
Colombo Strikers have won the toss and elected to bat first against B-Love Kandy. Dickwella, Babar Azam and Nissanka will be keen on bouncing back in this contest and get the job done.
LIVE Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Candy: Toss at 7
The toss will take place at 7 PM IST for the clash between Colombo Strikers and B-Love Kandy. It will be interesting to see how the pitch turns out to be today after yesterday's game.
Probable Playing XIs
B-Love Kandy (BLK): Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Angelo Mathews, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Asif Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Isuru Udana, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Hasnain
Colombo Strikers (CS): Babar Azam, Angelo Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Niroshan Dickwella (C & wk), Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay
LIVE LPL 2023: Match details
The BLK vs CS match will take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game will take place on July 31 and the start time is 7:30 PM (IST).
LIVE LPL 2023: All eyes on Babar Azam
The star Pakistan batter got out cheaply in the previous contest he played for the Colombo Strikers. He started off well with a boundary but could not reach double figures later.
LIVE B-Love vs Colombo: Hasaranga key
Captain Wanindu Hasaranga will be key for B-Love Kandy in their clash against the Colombo Strikers. The team also plenty of international start including Dushmantha Chameera, Angelo Mathews, and Dinesh Chandimal.
LIVE LPL 2023 B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers Lanka Premier League 2023 match no. 3. The match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).