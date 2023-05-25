Highlights | GT Vs MI, Eliminator IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Gujarat Beat Mumbai To Qualify For Final Against Chennai
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2 Match Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Shubman Gill's century drive GT to back-to-back finals.
Trending Photos
GT beat MI by 62 runs to claim spot in final of IPL 2023. Shubman Gill's century powered GT to 233/3 in 20 overs. Gujarat Titans were asked to bat first as Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first. Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will fight it out for a spot in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) final on Thursday. Chennai Super Kings await the winner of the Qualifier 2 to play the summit clash on Sunday. Hardik Pandya's GT faced CSK in the Qualifier 1 but were beaten by 15 runs. They will aim to make their second successive final. GT were the best side during the group stage of the tournament, finishing on top of the standings with a total of 19 points. The top-two finish comes with some benefits as they have another shot to reach the final.
MI, on the other hand, beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a big margin of 81 runs in Eliminator to enter the Qualifier 2. The Rohit Sharma-led side are five-time champions and know a thing or two about winning the knockout games. It will be fascinating to watch Hardik and his former IPL captain at loggerheads in this contest at Ahmedabad.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 HERE.
This is it from an interesting Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 between GT and MI. For even more interesting final, stay tuned with Zee News.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: GT into the final
Gujarat Titans have made it to the finals for the second time in a row. In the second qualifier, they emerged victorious with a convincing 62-run margin. However, it is important not to be deceived by the difference in runs, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) kept up with the chase for a significant portion of the match. MI faced a setback even before the innings began when Ishan Kishan was ruled out. Additionally, their impact substitute Nehal Wadhera fell to Shami in the very first over. Shami struck again as Rohit miscued his pull shot towards fine leg. Tilak Varma, who came in next, played aggressively and scored an impressive 24 runs off a single over from Shami. However, he was eventually dismissed by Rashid in the final powerplay over.
MI experienced a positive phase when Cam Green and Suryakumar Yadav formed a good partnership. But their momentum was halted when Josh Little dismissed the formidable Australian batsman. From that point onwards, MI's innings went downhill. Although Suryakumar threatened to turn the game around once again, he couldn't single-handedly carry the team. Shortly after reaching his half-century, Suryakumar was dismissed by Mohit Sharma in his first over. The comeback man, Mohit Sharma, had an exceptional game as he decimated the MI tail, finishing with his best IPL figures of 5/10. His remarkable bowling performance, along with the rest of the team's solid effort, propelled the Gujarat Titans into the final. However, it is worth noting that the Titans' victory wouldn't have been possible without a sensational century from Shubman Gill.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Tim David Out
Tim David's dismissal has left a significant impact on the game. Facing Rashid Khan, he was deceived by a well-disguised googly that skidded and stayed low. Despite attempting a powerful backfoot swing, the ball managed to sneak underneath his bat. It struck him on the pads in line with the middle stump, leading to a clear lbw decision. Disappointed, Tim David had to make his way back to the pavilion, losing the opportunity to contribute further to his team's total. In addition, his departure also resulted in the loss of a review for his team.
LIVE MI 161/7 (16) CRR: 10.06 REQ: 18.25
Mumbai Indians need 73 runs in 24 balls
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: SKY Departs
Suryakumar Yadav, the hopes of the MI team, was dismissed by a crucial delivery from Mohit Sharma. It was a devastating blow for Mumbai Indians, as they knew Suryakumar had the potential to lead them to victory. With a brave and accurate full delivery aimed at the stumps, Suryakumar attempted to ramp it over short fine, but unfortunately, he missed his shot. The ball struck his pads and dislodged the leg stump. Mohit Sharma, filled with gratitude, looked up to the heavens, acknowledging the role of a higher power in securing this crucial wicket.
Live Score: MI 156/5 (14.4) CRR: 10.64 REQ: 14.62
Mumbai Indians need 78 runs in 32 balls
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Green Departs
Green falls victim to Joshua Little's delivery, bowled out! It's a significant moment in the game. Little delivers a length ball aimed at the stumps, and it skids through while maintaining a slightly lower trajectory. Green attempts a cross-batted shot but misses as the ball sneaks under his bat and brushes the top of the leg stump.
Live Score: MI 128/4 (12) CRR: 10.67 REQ: 13.25
Mumbai Indians need 106 runs in 48 balls
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Can SKY Do it?
The team that has clinched the championship five times has already been accounted for. However, they have unfortunately lost one too many wickets during this pursuit. It is imperative for Surya and Green to solidify their partnership for a bit longer and subsequently unleash their attacking prowess against the opposing bowlers in the concluding overs.
Live Score: MI 124/3 (11.1) CRR: 11.1 REQ: 12.45
Mumbai Indians need 110 runs in 53 balls
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Cameron Green Back On The Field
Mumbai fans rejoice as Cameron Green steps onto the field, bringing hope to their team. However, there is no denying the challenging task ahead. The presence of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed on the bowling attack adds a significant obstacle to Mumbai's pursuit of runs.
Live Score: MI 87/3 (8.2) CRR: 10.44 REQ: 12.6
Mumbai Indians need 147 runs in 70 balls
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: MI 3 Down
Tilak Varma's innings comes to an end as Rashid Khan shatters the stumps! The delivery from Rashid Khan is bowled at 95.8kph. Tilak Varma, who has been in excellent form, attempts a forceful sweep shot but fails to connect with the ball entirely. As a result, the ball crashes into the stumps, leaving Tilak Varma disappointed. Despite his impressive performance thus far, he falls victim to the skillful leg-spinner, Rashid Khan. Tilak Varma departs after scoring a quickfire 43 runs off just 14 balls, including 5 boundaries and 3 sixes.
Live Score MI 72/3 (6) CRR: 12 REQ: 11.57
Mumbai Indians need 162 runs in 84 balls
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: All eyes on Suryakumar Yadav
Cameron Green is retired hurt, Ishan Kishan is likely to be ruled out of rest of the match and Rohit is out. That leaves Mumbai Indians with just SKY. Can he do the magic today?
Live Score MI 41/2 (4) CRR: 10.25 REQ: 12.06
Mumbai Indians need 193 runs
Also Read: Shubman Gill's 2023 > Virat Kohli's 2016: Twitter Reacts As Gujarat Titans' Opener Hit's 3rd Century Of IPL 2023
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Rohit Departs
Shami claims the wicket of Rohit, caught by Joshua Little! The delivery is clocked at 143.5kph and Rohit, known for his proficiency in the pull shot, falls prey to it. Attempting to pull a short of length delivery angled in towards him while being on the front foot, Rohit mistimes it, resulting in a high top-edge. The ball spirals up in the air, giving Little enough time to track it from fine leg. He positions himself perfectly, settles under the swirling ball, and completes a clean catch.
Live Score MI 29/2 (3.1) CRR: 9.16 REQ: 12.18
Mumbai Indians need 205 runs
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Poor Start For MI
Nehal Wadhera falls victim to Shami's bowling prowess, caught by Saha! It's a quick and precise delivery from Shami, clocking at 139.6kph. He pitches it on a good length, angling it across the left-handed batsman. Nehal Wadhera attempts to pull the ball away but ends up getting a faint edge, which is safely taken by the wicketkeeper.
MI 5/1 (0.5) CRR: 6 REQ: 11.95
Mumbai Indians need 229 runs
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Mid-innings
In a remarkable display of skill, Shubman Gill, nicknamed "Superman," played a sensational innings, propelling GT to a formidable total of 233 runs. This score not only became the highest ever for GT but also the second highest against MI in the history of the IPL. Captain Rohit Sharma chose to field first, hoping to capitalize on the early favorable conditions. However, GT's opening batsmen formed a solid partnership and cautiously laid the foundation for a fifty-run mark. The turning point came during the final over of the powerplay when Gill, who was on 30 runs, attempted an aerial drive off Jordan and was dropped by Tim David. This missed opportunity proved to be extremely costly for MI as Gill took full advantage. After reaching his half-century, Gill shifted gears, leaving the Mumbai bowlers clueless about how to counter his onslaught. He tore through their ranks, relentlessly punishing them and eventually reaching a magnificent century. This remarkable feat marked his third century in just four matches.Even Madhwal, who had earned the Player of the Match title in his previous outing, couldn't contain Gill's ferocity. Although he managed to dismiss the centurion, he conceded over 50 runs in the process. MI did have a couple of quieter overs, but Jordan's final over proved disastrous as he leaked 19 runs, finishing with figures of 0/56. It was yet another expensive outing for him. The five-time champions found themselves in need of something extraordinary to even come close to the challenging target set by GT.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gill's carnage stops
Shubman Gill's innings comes to an end as he is caught by Tim David! Tim David takes a clean catch! The delivery was full and angled in at a speed of 138.2kph. Gill attempted a wristy flick but ended up finding the fielder stationed at deep mid-wicket. Interestingly, it was David who had dropped Gill earlier when he was on 30, but this time he made no mistake and secured the catch with both hands. Gill looks disappointed as he wanted to continue his impressive innings. However, he walks off the field to a well-deserved standing ovation, marking the end of a brilliant knock.
Live Score GT 192/2 (16.5) CRR: 11.41
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: It is all about Gill
The young player has truly delivered a remarkable innings. Once he crossed the 50-run mark, his performance has been nothing short of extraordinary. This year has undoubtedly belonged to him, and he shows no signs of slowing down. He's on a trajectory to surpass Kohli's impressive 973-run season in 2016. Now, the question remains: how many runs can the Titans accumulate from here?
Live Score GT 183/1 (16) CRR: 11.44
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Record-Breaking Gill
Shubman Gill hits his 3rd century of the season as he writes his name in the record book. He has put Gujarat on top with another extraordinary performance.
Live Score GT 148/1 (14.1) CRR: 10.45
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gill Vs Madhawal
Just a few days ago, Madhawal stood out as the Man of the Match with his impressive five-wicket haul. Today, he finds himself facing one of the most promising talents in contemporary cricket. Gill is showcasing the epitome of cricketing elegance, treating the spectators to a captivating display of skill. Mumbai Indians are certainly not in control of this situation.
Live Score GT GT 147/1 (14) CRR: 10.5
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gill hits fifty
Another fifty for Gill as he almost confirms his Orange Cap for the season. His love affair with Ahmedabad continues.
Live Score GT 98/1 (11) CRR: 8.91
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Chawla Strikes
Chawla delivered a wide ball to Saha, who made a costly mistake. Saha charged at the bowler prematurely, giving Chawla an opportunity to cleverly direct the ball down the leg side. Despite the batter obstructing his view, Ishan Kishan showcased excellent skills by moving to his left and cleanly gathering the ball. It appeared effortless as Kishan swiftly dislodged the bails. Saha, caught off guard, was unable to make contact with the ball, and his body position was not aligned as a second line of defense. Ishan's stumping was executed with nonchalant ease.
Live Score GT 54/1 (6.2) CRR: 8.53
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Gill Dropped
As Jordan delivered the ball to Shubman Gill, the batsman attempted a powerful shot. The ball sailed through the air, creating a moment of anticipation. However, the fielder, Tim David, positioned himself to the right, leaped into the air, and managed to get both hands on the ball. Unfortunately, it hit his wrist and slipped out of his grasp.
Live Score GT 53/0 (6.2) CRR: 8.37
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Slow but steady start by GT
Akash Madhwal was impressive in his first over but MI still searching for their first wicket. Jason Behrendorff has bowled two overs in first four and it is most likely to bowl at least three in the powerplay.
Live Score GT 27/0 (4) CRR: 6.75
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: GT Off To A Good Start
Gill has played two good shots in the first two overs to show what kind of form he is in. MI will want to take his wicket inside Powerplay.
Live Score GT 13/0 (2) CRR: 6.5
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Probable Impact Subs
Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi
Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Both team captains at the toss
Hardik Pandya: We would have bowled as well, but it's okay. Knockouts and qualifiers are fun, you have to be on your A game. It's important to enjoy. If we can play our everything, we'll be satisfied irrespective of the result. I know how the crowd is going to support us. Gujarati people are loyal. (Will you bowl?) Yeah, full throttle. Two changes. Josh Little and Sai Sudharsan come in for Shanaka and Nalkande.
Rohit Sharma: We are gonna chase. The pitch looks a little sticky. We can make best use of the pitch. The pitch will get better as the game goes on. It's our comfort, what we want to do. We've chased well this season. This is a different team, we have a lot of new faces in the squad. As a team, we've come across many situations like this. It's important to put your best foot forward. There were a bit of nerves at the start of the tournament, but it's settled now. Just one change. Shokeen misses out, Kumar Kartikeya comes in.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Toss Report
Mumbai Indian won the toss and opted to field first against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Hardik Pandya To Bowl?
The live footage displayed the captains, Hardik and Rohit, engaged in conversation, while Hardik proceeded to mark his bowling run-up. This development bodes well for GT.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Toss At 7:45
According to the new update on Jio Cinema, Match is set to start at 8 PM while the toss will take place at 7:45 PM.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Rain Rules
- The cut-off time for completing a 20-over match is 9:40 PM.
- The cut-off time for commencing a 5-over-per-side game is 11:56 PM.
- If neither of the above is feasible, a super over will be initiated by 12:50 AM.
- In the event of continuous rain throughout the night, the team with a higher position in the league stage will advance in the IPL 2023.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: SKY Vs Rashid Khan
Suryakumar Yadav scored a century in the last game MI played against GT. He dominated all Gujarat bowlers including Rashid Khan who has not dismissed him even once in the nine encounters so far.
What Happens If GT Vs MI Qualifier 2 Gets Washed Out Due To Rain?
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Head To Head
To date, Gujarat and Mumbai have faced each other three times in competitive matches. Rohit Sharma's team holds a slight advantage with two victories. In their initial encounter of the IPL 2023 season on April 25, Hardik Pandya's team emerged victorious with a commanding 55-run lead. This event took place approximately eight hours ago.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: Toss News At 7 PM IST
The toss for IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 pm IST, half an hour before the match starts.
GT vs MI LIVE Updates: Check Ahmedabad Weather Report
The temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 40 degrees. There will be no chance of rain in the Gujarat city. Expect a full 40-over contest in the all-important match between GT and MI.
Gujarat vs Mumbai: Check Head-To-Head Record
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have played each other thrice in the T20 championship. GT have just once while MI have won the contest twice.
MI vs GT: Key Players For Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma's form will be crucial for Mumbai Indians. It has been seen that whenever he gets runs, MI usually do well. Not to forget, the likes of Ishan Kishan cannot be counted out. Alongside the openers, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green will play a big role in the middle order. At the same time, bowlers like Piyush Chawla nd Chris Jordan will play a key role.
MI vs GT LIVE: Key Players For Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami will be the GT players to watch out for. Rashid Khan, the mystery spinner, has been in top form so far in this league. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia cannot also not be counted out.
GT vs MI LIVE: 7 Match-Winners To Watch Out For
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be soon engrossed in a do-or-die clash. There are several match-winners in both the teams.
Read all about 7 key players who can potentially be match-winners tonight
GT vs MI Updates: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The Qualifier 2 clash between GT and MI will start at 7.30 pm IST. The live streaming of the match will be on Jio Cinema app while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
Mumbai vs Gujarat LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav Vs Rashid Khan
Suryakumar Yadav is MI's weapon to neutralise the Rashid Khan threat. SKY has never been dismissed by Rashid in IPL. MI will pin hopes on him to score runs in the middle phase of the innings.
MI vs GT LIVE: Squads
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Kinjal Dave to perform in Ahmedabad
Singer Kinjal Dave is set to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.
Hello Amdavad, Tomorrow I am going to perform live during the IPL Semi Final Match at Narendra Modi Stadium.
.
.
.#kinjaldave #kinjaldavelive #ipl #ipl2023 #iplperformance #ahmedabad #semifinal pic.twitter.com/HtTyfJPX7D
— Kinjal Dave (@Kinjaldavemusic) May 25, 2023
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya? Shubman Gill or Suryakumar Yadav? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2: IPL 2023 Prize Money distribution
The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is going to take place in a couple of days time. Here's a look at the IPL 2023's Prize money on offer.
Check out IPL 2023 Prize Money distribution HERE.
GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Suryakumar Yadav meets fans at Ahmedabad airport, WATCH
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has fans all around India. In a video posted by MI, Suryakumar Yadav is seen meeting fans at the Ahmedabad airport ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans tonight. Watch HERE...
______ ____ _ Orange Juice Gang _#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/7wunT9uQDZ
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 25, 2023
GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma aims for big landmark
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma needs a couple of more catches to complete 100 catches in the Indian Premier League. Can Rohit Sharma achieve this feat against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 match tonight?
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Piyush Chawla eyes 300 T20 wickets
Mumbai Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is their leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023 with 20 scalps so far. Chawla needs 3 more wickets to complete 300 wickets in T20 cricket. Can Chawla achieve this feat against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2?
GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: MI hold edge in head-to-head
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have faced off thrice in the Indian Premier League in the past. MI have won twice while GT have won one match. Who will come out on top between MI and GT in Qualifier 2?
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma vs Rashid Khan
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma doesn't have a great record against Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Rohit has been dismissed four times in six innings, but Suryakumar Yadav has scored 67 runs in 47 balls without ever being dismissed in the IPL. Who will come out on top in Qualifier 2 tonight?
GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Injury concerns for Gujarat Titans
Defending champions Gujarat Titans have an injury concern with debutant Darshan Nalkande, who replaced Yash Thakur in Qualifier 1 hobbling off the field towards the end of the innings. Hardik Pandya could bring back Thakur to replace Nalkande or Josh Little could bolster the bowling attack in place of Dasun Shanaka against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: Ahmedabad Weather Report
It will be a hot day in Ahmedabad on Friday with the temperature likely to touch the 41 degree mark. There will be four to five degree loss in temperature by evening when the match starts. There are no chances of rain in the city on Friday, which is a good news for cricket fans.
GT vs MI LIVE Updates: Check Head-To-Head Record
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have met thrice in the history of Indian Premier League. GT have won just once while MI emerged victorious two times. Let's see who has the last laugh in the do-or-die clash on Friday.
MI vs GT LIVE: Titans Predicted Playing 11
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph/Noor Ahmed/Josh Little, Mohammed Shami
GT vs MI LIVE: Probable Playing 11 of Mumbai Indians
MI Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Gujarat vs Mumbai LIVE: Mumbai Indians Injury Update
MI look pretty strong, at the moment, both on fitness and form aspects. There is no real injury concern for Mumbai Indians ahead of the all-important Qualifier 2 vs Gujarat Titans.
MI vs GT LIVE: Titans Injury Update
Throughout this season, Hardik Pandya has faced some stiffness in his body. He is not looking completely fit yet he is going on. There are no major fitness issues right now for GT but hopefully, Hardik will have a full 40-over game where he can be at the peak of his fitness levels.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: Key players in MI lineup
Cameron Green's late emergence with the bat at the top of the batting order and Akash Madhwal taking the role of a finisher with the ball have been two big reasons why MI have done well in the second half of the league. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan will be big players at the top as well while a lot will depend on Piyush Chawla, Chros Jordan too in the all-important match vs GT.
GT vs MI LIVE Updates: Key Players For Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill will be the biggest star to watch out for in GT's lineup followed by Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Hardik Pandya. Vijay Shankar has been among runs too one can never rule out David Miller and Rahul Tewatia from the game.
GT vs MI LIVE: Shubman Gill Vs MI Pacers
MI pacers Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff and Akash Madhwal will be looking to send back GT's star and in-form opener Shubman Gill as soon as possible. If Gill gets going, game will be over for MI. That's why his wicket is key to MI's success in the match.
MI vs GT LIVE: Rohit Sharma On Making On Akash Madhwal
MI captain Rohit Sharma had no doubt about unheralded Akash Madhwal’s talent during his two years in the set-up and hence he was confident that the Uttarakhand player would do the job for the team if he is persisted with.
Gujarat vs MI LIVE: Watch Out For Akash Madhwal
Akash Madhwal has been in terrific form. In absence of Bumrah and Archer, he has become Rohit's go-to bowler whenever the team needs to break a partnership or needs a wicket. MI will hope Madhwal maintains his good form in the Qualifier 2 too vs Gujarat Titans.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: Playing 11s
GT PLaying 11: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
MI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
GT vs MI LIVE Upates: Check out the squads
MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh , Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Warrier, Tristan Stubbs, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Abhinav Manohar, Yash Dayal, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Joshua Little, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan
GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE: Hardik vs Rohit
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 game between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. The match will be played at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad omn May 26 (Friday) from 7.30 pm IST. We will keep you updated about the latest happenings from the game, including previews, interviews, social media updates etc, before the match starts. Watch this space for all latest updates related to GT vs MI.
GT vs MI LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11s
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph/Noor Ahmed/Josh Little, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff