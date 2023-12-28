Highlights | IND VS SA Day 3, 1st Test Cricket Score and Updates: SA Beat IND By An Innings And 32 Runs
India Vs South Africa Day 3, 1st Test Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Dean Elgar was named man of the match for his match-winnings century.
Highlights Score IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3: India faced a crushing defeat in the 1st Test against South Africa in the India tour of South Africa, 2023-24. After posting a modest total of 245 in their first innings, India struggled to contain the Proteas. South Africa responded with a commanding 408, led by Elgar's exceptional 185 and contributions from Jansen. In the second innings, India's batsmen faltered again, managing only 131. Kohli's valiant 76 couldn't prevent Nandre Burger and Marco Jansen from wreaking havoc, resulting in an innings defeat by 32 runs. Rabada and Nandre Burger starred with the ball for South Africa, while India's bowlers, especially Bumrah, tried to make an impact. This defeat has significant implications for India's standing in the World Test Championship.
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: WTC Points Table
India's defeat in the 1st Test against South Africa has had a notable impact on their standing in the World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table for the 2023-25 cycle. With this loss, India's position has slipped in the rankings, currently holding the fifth spot with a win percentage of 44.44%. Having played 16 matches, India has secured one series win, but the recent setback against South Africa has put them in a challenging position. As the WTC progresses, the Indian cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma and guided by coach Rahul Dravid, faces the crucial task of regaining momentum to improve their standing in the championship and vie for a spot in the final.
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Dean Elgar After Winning Player of the Match
"Pretty special knock. Sometimes what we want to do hasn't worked out as plans, but happy that it worked today. I think you need to keep things nice and simple, the game is already pretty complex. Focus on the ball, play nice and straight. Play late and be great. You got to ride the roller when it is in your favour. Good partnerships with Tony, and then Jansen showed his talent as well. You need fast bowlers and a spinner potentially to take 20 wickets, that's how we win Test matches. KG was brilliant, but then Nandre showed why he has been such a shining light for South African cricket. First few days were overcast, and close to a sellout. Crowds don't need much motivation to come out and watch their cricket or rugby in Pretoria. You can't win a 2 Test series if you don't win the first one, the Indians are difficult to beat. We'll have a few days out to relax and enjoy this. We were pretty clinical, our fielding wasn't the best and we didn't make it too easy for ourselves at times."
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Rohit Sharma After Defeat
"We were not good enough to win. Having put into bat, KL batted well to get us that score but then we didn't exploit the conditions with the ball and then again didn't show up today with the bat. If we have to win Test matches, we have to come together collectively and we didn't do that. Guys have come here before, we know what to expect and everyone has their own plan. Our batters were challenged and we didn't adapt well. This is a boundary scoring ground, we saw them score many but we need to understand the opposition and their strengths as well. We didn't bat well in both innings, that's why we stand here. Not too many positives to finish the game within 3 days, but KL showed what we need to do on this sort of pitch. Our bowlers, a lot of these guys haven't been here before so I don't want to be too critical. Important for us to regroup, we go through these times as sportsmen and we need to be ready for the next Test now."
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Thumping Win For SA
India's much-anticipated conquest of their final frontier turns into a three-day defeat as South Africa, initially deemed inexperienced, outclasses and bruises them, showcasing maturity and discipline for a well-deserved win, leaving India to reconsider their prospects in the rainbow nation.
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: SA Beat IND
Kohli is caught by Rabada at long-on for 76 runs off Marco Jansen's back-of-length delivery in a spectacular fashion, ending India's innings.
LIVE Score RSA 408
IND 245 & 131
South Africa won by an innings and 32 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Virat Kohli Going For Century
Prasidh faces two deliveries without scoring, Kohli gets a leg bye, and then plays two exquisite shots for boundaries – a straight drive and a square slash – off Nandre Burger in a cricket match.
LIVE Score IND 131/9 (34) CRR: 3.85
Day 3: 3rd Session - India trail by 32 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Siraj Departs
Siraj is dismissed for 4 runs, caught by Verreynne off Nandre Burger's bowling after a successful review reveals a faint touch off Siraj's bottom-hand glove, despite his initial confidence and discussion with Kohli.
LIVE Score IND 121/9 (31.5) CRR: 3.8
Day 3: 3rd Session - India trail by 42 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: IND 8 Down
Kohli attempts a risky second run, resulting in Bumrah getting run out for 0 as the throw from extra-cover is accurate, leaving Kohli helpless and contributing to India's downfall.
LIVE Score IND 113/8 (30.2) CRR: 3.73
Day 3: 3rd Session - India trail by 50 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: IND 7 Down
Thakur is caught by Bedingham at gully off Rabada for 2 runs, contributing to India's batting collapse, and Coach Rahul Dravid appears concerned.
LIVE Score IND 245 & 105/7 (28.3) CRR: 3.68
Day 3: 3rd Session - India trail by 58 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Virat Kohli Hits Fifty
Thakur scores 2 runs to third man, followed by Kohli reaching his 50 with a stylish four off Nandre Burger, creating an enthusiastic response from the crowd, while a close call for an edge adds to the tension.
LIVE Score 104/6 (28) CRR: 3.71
Day 3: 3rd Session - India trail by 59 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Two In Two
Ashwin is dismissed for a duck, caught by Bedingham off Nandre Burger's bowling, making it two wickets in consecutive deliveries and potentially ending the Test match on the same day.
LIVE Score IND 96/6 (26) CRR: 3.69
Day 3: 3rd Session - India trail by 67 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: KL Rahul Out
Rahul is dismissed for 4 runs, caught by Markram at 2nd slip off Nandre Burger's bowling in a cricket match.
LIVE Score IND 245 & 96/5 (25.5) CRR: 3.72
Day 3: 3rd Session - India trail by 67 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Rabada Back In Attack
Rabada bowls a series of deliveries to Rahul, who faces them with defensive shots, while later Kohli manages to score 2 runs with a leg-side shot against Rabada.
LIVE Score IND 245 & 95/4 (23.2) CRR: 4.07
Day 3: 3rd Session - India trail by 68 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Kohli Near Fifty
Despite India's challenging position, Kohli showcases his class with delightful shots, effortlessly clipping a full delivery for a boundary and elegantly glancing another to the mid-wicket boundary, exhibiting skill and precision.
LIVE Score IND 245 & 92/4 (21) CRR: 4.38
Day 3: 3rd Session - India trail by 71 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Kohli Vs Coetzee
Kohli faces a challenging over from Gerald Coetzee, narrowly avoiding the outside edge with an absolute ripper, leaving a wide delivery, responding with a powerful six and a boundary, and defending the remaining deliveries into the pitch.
LIVE Score IND 245 & 78/4 (19) CRR: 4.11
Day 3: 3rd Session - India trail by 85 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Iyer Clean Bowled
Shreyas Iyer's discomfort throughout the innings concludes as Marco Jansen dismisses him with a full delivery angling in, ending Iyer's stay for 6 runs; Iyer bowled by Marco Jansen.
LIVE Score IND 72/4 (17.5) CRR: 4.04
Day 3: 3rd Session - India trail by 91 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Last Session Of The Day
In the opening over after tea, Gerald Coetzee tests Shreyas Iyer with varied deliveries outside off, including one that nips in sharply and narrowly misses the stumps, while Kohli starts the session with a confident drive, earning three runs through extra cover.
LIVE Score IND 245 & 65/3 (17) CRR: 3.82
Day 3: 3rd Session - India trail by 98 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: And Its Tea!!!
South Africa dominates the session, extending their lead after a solid bowling performance. They claimed three wickets, with Rabada shining, despite a missed chance. Jansen's yorker dismissed Gill, while Shreyas survived a tough last over before tea.
LIVE Score IND 245 & 62/3 (16) CRR: 3.88
Day 3: Tea Break - India trail by 101 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Gill Bowled!!!
Marco Jansen cleans up Shubman Gill with a well-delivered yorker on middle-stump, as Gill plays around it, resulting in the middle-stump being knocked back; Shubman Gill departs for 26 runs.
LIVE Score IND 52/3 (14) CRR: 3.71
Day 3: 2nd Session - India trail by 111 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: All Eyes On Virat Kohli
In the over by Gerald Coetzee, Kohli faces a good length delivery solidly, follows it with a confident boundary to deep square leg, defends another good length ball, and Shubman Gill takes on a rising short ball, splicing it wide of mid-wicket for a single, while also playing and missing a short delivery outside off.
LIVE Score IND 245 & 48/2 (13.2) CRR: 3.6
Day 3: 2nd Session - India trail by 115 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Gill Vs Burger
Shubman Gill faces Nandre Burger, showcasing a solid forward defense, missing a low delivery, confidently putting one away down the ground for a four with a leaning push, defending two full deliveries to mid-off and a short one to mid-off again, respectively.
LIVE Score IND 245 & 29/2 (11) CRR: 2.64
Day 3: 2nd Session - India trail by 134 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Maiden Over By Rabada
Kohli faces a challenging over from Rabada, featuring a solid defensive play, a cautious refrain from a quick single, an attempt for a drop-and-run denied by Gill, Kohli being beaten by a wobble-seam delivery outside off, and a flick missing the leg stump, concluding the over without runs scored.
LIVE Score 19/2 (9) CRR: 2.11
Day 3: 2nd Session - India trail by 144 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Jaiswal Departs
Jaiswal succumbs to an unplayable rising short ball from Nandre Burger, attempting to leave but unable to get his gloves out of the way, resulting in a catch by Verreynne and leaving India in early trouble.
LIVE Score IND 13/2 (5.3) CRR: 2.36
Day 3: 2nd Session - India trail by 150 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Rohit Sharma Out For Duck
Rohit is bowled by a superb delivery from Rabada, a full ball angling into middle-stump before sharply seaming away, deceiving the drive and dislodging the off-stump, resulting in Rohit's double failure in this game.
LIVE Score IND 5/1 (2.5) CRR: 1.76
Day 3: 2nd Session - India trail by 158 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: India Aim For Solid Start
Rabada opens the bowling for South Africa against India, delivering a testing over to Rohit and Jaiswal, including a sharp nipbacker that hits Rohit on the thigh pad, an edged chance dropped by Markram at second slip, and a single given away by Rabada as Jaiswal drives.
LIVE Score IND 5/0 (2) CRR: 2.5
Day 3: 2nd Session - India trail by 158 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Bumrah Strikes
Nandre Burger is bowled by a precise Bumrah yorker, sealing the end of the innings without a run from Burger's bat, leaving Bavuma with no need to come out to bat.
LIVE Score
IND 245
RSA 408/9 (108.4) CRR: 3.75
Day 3: 2nd Session - South Africa lead by 163 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Jansen Take On Bumrah
Marco Jansen faces a varied over from Bumrah, including a well-timed four to long-on, a confident but unsuccessful caught-behind appeal, a bouncer left alone, a slower ball off-cutter with a thick inside-edge, a yorker dug out, and a defended good-length delivery.
LIVE Score RSA 407/8 (107) CRR: 3.8
Day 3: 2nd Session - South Africa lead by 162 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: India Need Quick Wickets
Siraj bowls a probing over to Nandre Burger, featuring a short delivery swayed away, a pushed front-foot defense, a fuller delivery shaping away, a wide full ball left alone, and a length delivery angled away, all resulting in no runs for Nandre Burger.
LIVE Score RSA 402/8 (105.1) CRR: 3.82
Day 3: 2nd Session - South Africa lead by 157 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Bumrah Vs Jansen
Bumrah delivers a mixed over to Marco Jansen, starting with a bouncer that hits Jansen on the glove, prompting him to call for the physio, followed by a superbly timed check-drive for four, a threatening delivery that beats Jansen, a duck under a short ball, and a defensive play.
LIVE Score RSA 401/8 (103) CRR: 3.89
Day 3: 2nd Session - South Africa lead by 156 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: SA 8 Down
Bumrah dismisses Rabada with a superb delivery, pitching full and angling into off-stump, deceiving Rabada as he defends inside the line, with the ball holding its line and sending the off-stump cartwheeling; Rabada acknowledges the quality of the delivery with a wry smile.
RSA 396/8 (101.5) CRR: 3.89
Day 3: 2nd Session - South Africa lead by 151 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Can India Bounce Back?
At lunch on Day 3, South Africa dominated with Elgar reaching 150 before falling in bizarre fashion, Jansen securing his half-century, and the duo adding 111 for the 7th wicket. India struggled as bowlers, except Bumrah and Siraj, failed to maintain momentum, leaving the game finely poised.
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: And Thats Lunch
Ashwin bowls a tight over to Marco Jansen and Rabada, featuring a blocked delivery on middle, a single clipped towards deep square, and three defensive plays, with the last ball bowled from across the wicket.
LIVE Score RSA 392/7 (100) CRR: 3.92
Day 3: Lunch Break - South Africa lead by 147 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Ashwin Strikes
Ashwin breaks the partnership by dismissing Gerald Coetzee as he mistimes a full delivery, attempting to hit it over the infield, but ends up chipping it tamely to Siraj at mid-off.
LIVE Score RSA 391/7 (99.1) CRR: 3.94
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 146 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Big Over For SA
Thakur concedes runs to Marco Jansen, first with a neatly tickled boundary down leg side, followed by a well-executed six off a short delivery pulled deep into the embankments, and then a single and boundary for Gerald Coetzee off deliveries skidding onto the pads, concluding with a short ball that troubles Coetzee but lands safely.
LIVE Score RSA 381/6 (97) CRR: 3.93
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 136 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Elgar Removed By Thakur
Elgar falls to a bizarre dismissal as he attempts to let a harmless back-of-length delivery pass, but the ball grazes past his gloves, leading to a caught-behind wicket for Shardul Thakur.
LIVE Score RSA 360/6 (94.5) CRR: 3.8
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 115 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Elgar Near Double Hundred
Thakur bowls to Elgar, featuring a short ball defended over leg stump, a straight length delivery blocked leg side, a boundary off a short-pitched ball gloved to the right of Rahul, a full delivery pushed to mid-off, and two more defensive plays, maintaining pressure on Elgar.
LIVE Score RSA 358/5 (94) CRR: 3.81
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 113 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Ashwin Back Into The Attack
Ashwin bowls to Elgar and Marco Jansen, with Elgar turning one towards mid-wicket, Jansen driving to long-on for a single to bring up a 100-run partnership, followed by a defensive play and a quick turn for a single by Elgar, and concluding the over with Jansen driving an overpitched wide delivery through extra cover for a boundary.
LIVE Score RSA 354/5 (91.4) CRR: 3.86
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 109 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: No Luck For Thakur
Thakur delivers a series of deliveries, starting with Marco Jansen defending three straight deliveries, then Elgar tucking one for a single, another defensive push, and concluding the over by conceding a boundary through mid-wicket off a delivery on the pads.
LIVE Score RSA 343/5 (89) CRR: 3.85
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 98 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Siraj Keeps Pressure On
Siraj maintains pressure with a mix of deliveries to Elgar, inducing an inside edge onto the pads, a low full delivery defended, another fuller one blocked, an attempt that hits Elgar's thigh pad, followed by a single for Marco Jansen off an edge, and Elgar guiding one for a single towards deep point.
LIVE Score RSA 327/5 (87) CRR: 3.76
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 82 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Drinks Break
Under the sunny skies of Centurion, India struggles as South Africa continues to score freely without losing wickets, revealing bowling inadequacies beyond Bumrah and Siraj, painting a challenging picture for the visitors.
LIVE Score RSA 325/5 (85) CRR: 3.82
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 80 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Bumrah Bowls A Tight Over
Bumrah delivers a varied over to Elgar and Marco Jansen, including a clipped single to fine leg, an unsuccessful LBW appeal for a full delivery angling in, a watchful defense to a seaming delivery, two balls ignored outside off, and Marco Jansen getting a single off an inside edge towards fine leg.
LIVE Score RSA 315/5 (83) CRR: 3.8
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 70 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: India Take New Ball
Ashwin bowls a varied over to Marco Jansen and Elgar, including a flighted off-spinner defended into the pitch, a full delivery blocked to short leg, a driven single to sweeper cover, a defensive shot, and a push for a single towards long-on, followed by a defensive play towards covers.
LIVE Score RSA 311/5 (81) CRR: 3.84
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 66 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Thakur Into The Attack
Thakur concedes 1 run to Marco Jansen with a full delivery on the pads, followed by a defensive shot from Jansen, a triple for Elgar with a punch behind square, a couple of deliveries defended by Elgar, and a nicely driven ball towards short cover, with a no-ball in between.
LIVE Score RSA 300/5 (79) CRR: 3.8
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 55 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Ashwin Troubling Jansen
Ashwin bowls a probing over to Marco Jansen, featuring flighted deliveries, a clip to short leg, a defended quicker delivery, and a push towards mid-off, with fielders strategically placed at deep mid-wicket, deep square leg, and long-on.
LIVE Score RSA 294/5 (77) CRR: 3.82
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 49 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: 150 Up For Elgar
Prasidh bowls to Elgar, starting with a defended length delivery, followed by a drive towards covers, an edged boundary played with soft hands, another defensive shot, a boundary off a low full toss, and concludes the over with Marco Jansen pushing one to the sweeper for a single.
LIVE Score RSA 287/5 (75) CRR: 3.83
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 42 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: First Over Of The Day For Prasidh
Prasidh bowls a mixed over to Marco Jansen, starting with a back-of-length delivery, followed by Jansen punishing a poor attempted yorker with two consecutive fours, then a delivery sliding down the leg side, and concluding with a defensive push and block from Jansen.
LIVE Score RSA 276/5 (73) CRR: 3.78
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 31 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Bumrah Bowls A Tight Over
Bumrah varies his deliveries, inducing a defensive block from Jansen, a drive that falls short of Rohit at covers, a harmless short-pitched ball to Jansen, and a single for Elgar with a punch square of the wicket, followed by a bouncer and a retracted shot by Elgar.
LIVE Score RSA 267/5 (71.2) CRR: 3.74
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 22 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Elgar Hold The Fort At One End
Siraj bowls a tight over to Elgar and Marco Jansen, with Elgar opting against a single, defensive plays, and a misfield allowing Jansen to take a single off a fuller delivery.
LIVE Score RSA 263/5 (69) CRR: 3.81
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 18 runs
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Bumrah Start The Day For India
Bumrah bowls a series of deliveries to Elgar and Marco Jansen, resulting in a couple of runs off Elgar's thick outer edge and a single off Jansen's inside edge, followed by defensive plays and an unsuccessful appeal for a leg-before-wicket.
LIVE Score RSA 259/5 (67.2) CRR: 3.85
Day 3: 1st Session - South Africa lead by 14 runs