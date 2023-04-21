Highlights | LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Gujarat Beat Lucknow By 7 Runs

In the 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2023, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans beat KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs. KL Rahul's fifty went in vain as GT bounced back after being dominated till the 15th over of the 2nd innings. Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first on April 22 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Gujarat Titans managed to put up a score of 135 runs in the first innings. Lucknow Super Giants, led by KL Rahul, enter the game with high spirits after defeating Rajasthan Royals, who were the pre-tournament favourites and table-toppers. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans suffered a disappointing defeat against Sanju Samson's Men in Pink in their last match at their home ground. However, Pandya can take solace in the fact that his team has never lost a match against LSG so far.

In the previous game at this venue, batters struggled to find their footing on a sluggish pitch. The upcoming match is expected to witness a similar situation, with the pitch likely to be slow, and the spinners expected to have a considerable impact on the game. As a result, winning the toss may prove to be advantageous, and the team that does so may opt to bat first.

