Highlights | LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Gujarat Beat Lucknow By 7 Runs
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans won the match against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs.
Trending Photos
In the 30th match of the Indian Premier League 2023, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans beat KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs. KL Rahul's fifty went in vain as GT bounced back after being dominated till the 15th over of the 2nd innings. Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first on April 22 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Gujarat Titans managed to put up a score of 135 runs in the first innings. Lucknow Super Giants, led by KL Rahul, enter the game with high spirits after defeating Rajasthan Royals, who were the pre-tournament favourites and table-toppers. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans suffered a disappointing defeat against Sanju Samson's Men in Pink in their last match at their home ground. However, Pandya can take solace in the fact that his team has never lost a match against LSG so far.
In the previous game at this venue, batters struggled to find their footing on a sluggish pitch. The upcoming match is expected to witness a similar situation, with the pitch likely to be slow, and the spinners expected to have a considerable impact on the game. As a result, winning the toss may prove to be advantageous, and the team that does so may opt to bat first.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from LSG vs GT IPL 2023 match HERE.
This is it from LSG vs GT game in IPL 2023. For more cricket related updates stay tuned!
LSG vs GT Live IPL 2023: That is it!
After conceding five sixes against KKR in the final over, the Gujarat Titans managed to make a stunning comeback by taking four wickets in four balls during this match. The Lucknow Super Giants appeared to be cruising towards their target after the 15th over, but the Titans managed to halt their progress with an impressive performance. KL Rahul scored a brisk half-century, but he seemed to struggle after reaching the milestone. With wickets falling at regular intervals, the Super Giants couldn't maintain their momentum, allowing the Titans to seize the opportunity when it mattered the most. The bowling effort was noteworthy, from Noor Ahmad's spell to Shami's 19th over, and finally Mohit Sharma's exceptional final over. Despite the challenging pitch, a few batters managed to perform well, but most of them struggled to get going. Such dramatic finishes have occurred in the IPL before, and we can hope to witness them again in the future.
LSG vs GT Live IPL 2023: Team Hat-Trick For GT
19.2 Rahul faces Mohit Sharma's slower ball and ends up getting caught by Jayant Yadav. Despite starting off fluently and scoring a half-century, Rahul appears to have lost his rhythm later on. When a short ball comes his way, he attempts a pull shot but ends up mistiming it and sending it towards deep square leg. The fielder stationed there takes the catch comfortably, resulting in Rahul's dismissal. The final scorecard shows that Rahul made 68 runs in 61 balls, including eight 4s. The dismissal credit goes to Mohit Sharma.
19.3 Stoinis faces Mohit Sharma and ends up getting caught by Miller, resulting in the pacer taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries. Mohit Sharma bowls a short ball, which Stoinis attempts to hit over long-on with brute force. However, the ball doesn't have enough elevation and ends up going flat towards the fielder stationed there. Miller manages to pull off an incredible catch, leaving the Giants in a dire situation as they require 10 runs to win in just three balls. Stoinis departs without scoring any runs off just one delivery, with Mohit Sharma being credited with the wicket.
19.4 Mohit Sharma to Hooda, out Ayush Badoni Run Out!! 1 run completed. Might not be a hat-trick for Mohit Sharma, but it's a team hat-trick for the Gujarat Titans. Was a full toss by Mohit Sharma and Hooda drilled it straight down the ground.
LIVE Score LSG 127/6 (19.4)
CRR: 6.46 REQ: 27
Lucknow Super Giants need 9 runs in 2 balls
LSG vs GT Live IPL 2023: LSG On Backfoot
Excellent display of death bowling by Shami as he gives just 5 runs from the 19th over. Mohit Sharma will be bowling the last over of the match. Nail-biter is on.
Live Score LSG 124/3 (19) CRR: 6.53 REQ: 12
Lucknow Super Giants need 12 runs in 6 balls
LSG vs GT Live IPL 2023: GT Bounce Back
In the 18th over, Mohit Sharma takes the ball and performs adequately. The fast bowler allows six singles during the over, resulting in LSG reaching a score of 119/3 after 18 overs. At this point, LSG requires 17 runs to win with 12 balls remaining.
Live Score LSG 119/3 In 18 Overs
LSG vs GT Live IPL 2023: LSG 3 Down
Pooran falls to Noor Ahmad's spin, caught by Hardik Pandya at deep mid-wicket. The ball was tossed up, slightly full, and Pooran tried to slog sweep it. However, he only managed a top edge which flew high in the air. Hardik positioned himself perfectly under the ball, took a safe reverse catch, and fell on his back. It's a familiar scene in the IPL, where a team cruising along suddenly loses a few wickets, leading to a dip in the run rate. Pooran departs for just one run off seven deliveries. Noor Ahmad strikes again.
Live Score LSG 113/3 In 17 Overs
LSG vs GT Live IPL 2023: LSG 2 Down
Krunal Pandya falls to Noor Ahmad's spinning delivery as he attempts to play it after walking down the wicket. The ball turns away sharply and Krunal misses it completely, leaving Saha to whip off the bails in no time. The partnership is broken, and Krunal is dismissed for 23 (2 fours and a six). Noor Ahmad has made a crucial breakthrough for his team.
Live Score LSG 106/2 In 14.3 Overs
LSG vs GT Live IPL 2023: Fifty for KL
After KL Rahul hits a single to reach his half-century in 38 balls, Rahul Tewatia takes over from Rashid Khan. Krunal Pandya then hits a six over the long-on boundary in Tewatia's over, adding eight runs to the scoreboard.
Live Score LSG 98/1 In 13 Overs
LSG vs GT Live IPL 2023: Brother vs Brother
LSG's Krunal Pandya hits a boundary towards the third-man region off a back-of-a-length delivery by Hardik Pandya in the final ball of the over, after taking three singles earlier. Pandya did a decent job until the last ball.
Live Score LSG 80/1 In 10 Overs
LSG vs GT Live IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya Dropped
Krunal Pandya survives a dropped catch as Rashid Khan concedes a double in his third over. The batter attempted a sweep shot, which was mishit and found Abhinav Manohar at square leg. However, the fielder couldn't hold onto the catch, giving Pandya a lifeline on 6.
Live Score LSG 73/1 In 9 Overs
LSG vs GT Live IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Strikes
Mayers falls to Rashid Khan's sharp spin, as the Afghan leggie bowls him out with a quicker delivery. Mayers attempts a flashy drive but misses the ball, which goes through the gate and hits the stumps. Though Khan was expensive in his first over, he manages to break the dangerous partnership. Mayers departs for 24 runs off 19 balls, including two fours and a six. Rashid Khan celebrates as LSG lose their first wicket.
Live Score LSG 55/1 In 7 Overs
LSG vs GT Live IPL 2023: Dream Start For LSG
LSG picks up the pace as Jayant Yadav gives away 10 runs in his second over, with Kyle Mayers hitting a boundary. The introduction of Rashid Khan in the attack sees KL Rahul smashing him for two boundaries before passing the strike to Mayers. The West Indian then steps down and sends the Afghan spinner's delivery over long-off for a maximum.
Live Score LSG 53/0 In 6 Overs
LSG vs GT Live IPL 2023: LSG on top
Jayant Yadav replaces Shubman Gill as an Impact Substitute in the second over and starts with a six-run over, featuring a boundary hit by Kyle Mayers. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami bowls his second over, giving away two singles in the first three balls. However, KL Rahul smashes the pacer for three consecutive boundaries, helping LSG to reach 20/0 in just three overs.
Live Score LSG 30/0 In 4 Overs
LSG vs GT Live IPL 2023: Maiden Over
The start of the 136-run chase sees KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers stepping in for batting. Gujarat's Mohammed Shami leads the team's attack and begins the innings with a maiden over.
LSG 0/0 In 1 Over
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score
Hardik Pandya 66 off 55 balls is the only batter along with Wriddhiman Saha 47 off 37 balls responsible for getting their team to this respectable total. Brilliant bowling by the Lucknow Super Giants as they did not give much to the GT batters.
GT: 135/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG: Pandya hits fifty
Hardik Pandya completes his fifty with 2 fours and 3 maximums so far in his innings. Gujarat Titans still need at least 30 runs off the last two overs pending from Lucknow Super Giants. No disrespect to Pandya but this is his slowest fifty in the IPL.
GT: 121/4 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: GT in trouble
Gujarat Titans with Hardik Pandya and David Miller, just 4 overs left now and GT only have 97 runs on the board so far. Both veteran batters need to get going now and take their team to a challenging total.
GT: 97/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: GT 3 down
Abhinav Manohar and Wriddhiman Saha have departed in quick succession and now the pressure is on Hardik Pandya. Vijay Shankar joins the GT captain in the middle, so far Gujarat are coming back with a reply to every tactic of LSG.
GT: 87/3 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG scorecard: Pandya take charge
Hardik Pandya with a maximum off Ravi Bishnoi, a much needed over for the Gujarat Titans, 14 runs off it. Lucknow Super Giants searching for a wicket in desperate fashion at the moment.
GT: 65/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG scorecard: Pandya, Saha in middle
Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha in the middle for Gujarat Titans at the moment, Krunal Pandya attacks the stumps along with Ravi Bishnoi for the Lucknow Super Giants. The conditions suggest that a score around 150 is a good one at this wicket.
GT: 42/1 (6.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Gujarat bounce back
Gujarat Titans bounce back with Wriddhiman Saha after Shubman Gill's departure. The plan is clear for now, Saha will attack and Pandya will anchor the innings taking the safe approach.
GT: 28/1 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Gill departs early
Shubman Gill 0 (2) caught by Ravi Bishnoi bowled by Krunal Pandya. The move of bring the spinner in early has worked wonders for Lucknow Super Giants as the dangerous Gill walks back for a duck.
GT: 8/1 (2.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG: Action begins
Here we go! Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha open the batting for the Gujarat Titans eyeing a good start in the powerplay. Naveen Ul Haq attacks the stumps for Lucknow Super Giants.
GT: 4/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Playing 11
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs GT score: Toss report
Hardik Pandya wins the toss, elects to bat first against the Lucknow Super Giants.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Predicted XIs
Gujarat Titans probable XIs
Batting first: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little.
Bowling first: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma.
Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs
Batting first: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Bowling first: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Amit Mishra/Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Toss
Captains Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will be coming out for toss shortly as the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match action will begin at 3 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs LSG score: Gujarat want win
Gujarat Titans got off to a great start in the Indian Premier League 2023 season but Rinku Singh spoiled the party with his stellar moment when he smashed 5 sixes back to back for KKR to beat GT.
LSG vs GT LIVE Updates: Fantasy team prediction
There are some fine players playing today in Lucknow vs Gujarat clash. If you are wondering which players to pick and which to drop, why not head over to our Dream11 prediction article.
Take a look at our Dream11 prediction from LSG vs GT clash here
LSG vs GT LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar/Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma/Noor Ahmad (Impact Player)
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi
Lucknow vs Gujarat LIVE Updates: All you need to know
Match time: LSG vs GT, Match 30, IPL 2023 at 3:30 PM
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Live Streaming and TV Broadcast: Jio Cinema app for digital streaming and Star Sports Network will broadcast match on TV.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: Look at Rahul's season
With just 194 runs from 6 games, this has not be a brilliant IPL season so far for KL Rahul. He will aim to get better as the tournament progresses. He sees strike rate as an overrated aspect in T20 batting but 114.79 is definitely not something he will be happy with.
LSG vs GT LIVE: Pandya brothers in action
Krunal and Hardik Pandya will be up against each other in tonight's contest between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.
Saturday plan: ____ __ ____ _#LSGvGT | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/6ruvCxkUdf
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 22, 2023
LIVE Updates LSG vs GT: Match time
The first match of the this Saturday double-header is between LSG and GT to be played in Lucknow. It will start at 3.30 pm IST. The second match between Mumbai and Punjab will take place from 7.30 pm IST.
LSG vs GT LIVE: Rashid Khan vs KL Rahul
Here's a quick stat: GT leggie Rashid Khan has got KL Rahul out three times in IPL. The LSG opening matters averages a poor six against Afghanitsan's mystery spinner. Theirs will be an interesting battle today. Let's see who coms out on top.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: Gill's numbers this year
Two half centuries this season so far for Shubman Gill but one knows that his best is yet to come. Take a look at his season so far.
Shining like a _!
How many runs will Shubman Gill score in #TATAIPL 2023, #TitansFAM? _
Tell us in the comments! _@ShubmanGill | #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/klhQTdTbRz
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 21, 2023
LSG vs GT LIVE Updates: Pandya vs Rahul
It will be a battle of two potential all-format India captains. Hardik Pandya currently leads the national T20 team. Rahul is India's vice-captain whenever Rohit is missing in Tests and ODIs. One of them may go on to lead India across formats one day. They are best of friends too off the field but on the field, there is a mini battle of sorts between Rahul and Hardik.
Lucknow vs Gujarat LIVE: Tewatia wants to stay in present
"I am focused on IPL since that's what's going on at the moment. Everybody wants to play for India but it's always better to stay in the present, focus on the tournament and the game at hand. Even in the IPL, I don't plan for the next gamem," said Rahul Tewatia on eve of the LSG vs GT clash.
LSG vs GT LIVE IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs of both sides
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar/Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma/Noor Ahmad (Impact Player)
LSG vs GT LIVE IPL 2023: Full Squad of both teams
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal