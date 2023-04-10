Highlights | DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: MI Beat DC By 6 Wickets
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Mumbai beat Delhi by 6 wickets on the last ball of the match.
Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 6 wickets in Match No 16 of the 2023 Indian Premier League on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against DC. Delhi Capitals are bowled out for 172 runs by Mumbai Indians. With both teams yet to win a match this season, fans are eagerly anticipating the result of this highly anticipated match. Delhi Capitals have had a tough start to the season, currently sitting at the bottom of the points rankings having lost all three of their previous matches against the Lucknow Supergiants, the Gujarat Titans, and the Rajasthan Royals. The team's performance in these matches has been lacklustre, failing to come close to winning. As they prepare to play at home, Delhi Capitals are in desperate need of a win to boost their morale.
Mumbai Indians are also winless this season, having lost both of their matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Despite having a strong batting side, they have failed to set substantial targets in both games where they batted first. With a tough match against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians will be looking to turn their fortunes around and secure their first victory of the season. As both teams are in dire need of a win, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. The IPL 2023 Match 16 Prediction for DC vs. MI remains uncertain, and only time will tell who will emerge victorious.
That is it from Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2023 game between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Live: That is it!
Mumbai Indians secure their first win of the season, while Delhi Capitals suffer their fourth consecutive loss. Nothing seems to be going right for Warner and his team. Although the DC captain has been scoring runs, his low strike rate is a significant cause for concern. If it weren't for Axar Patel's half-century, Delhi Capitals may have ended up with a lower total after being put in to bat first by the visitors. In response, Rohit and Kishan provided a fantastic start for Mumbai Indians, and although they lost a few wickets in quick succession, the contributions from their top three ensured their victory. David and Green maintained their composure, enabling MI to finally register a win. History suggests that Delhi Capitals may struggle throughout this season of IPL.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Live: Huge blow for MI, Rohit Departs
Abishek Porel takes a crucial catch as Mustafizur dismisses Rohit, resulting in a significant moment in the game. The delivery was full and wide outside off, nearly a yorker, and Rohit attempted to guide it towards third man. However, he ended up with a thick outside edge, and the ball flew towards the right side of the keeper. Porel, diving to his right, made a brilliant one-handed catch. With two new batters at the crease and two set batters back in the pavilion, the game is now ON. Rohit walks back to the pavilion, looking at the sky with disappointment. He scored 65 runs, including six fours and four sixes, and was caught by Abishek Porel off Mustafizur's bowling.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Live: Double strike for Mukesh Kumar
15.5 Manish Pandey catches Tilak Varma, who was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar after yet another impressive knock. Mukesh Kumar delivered a full-length ball that was in the slot, and Tilak Varma slogged it straight to Pandey at deep mid-wicket. Pandey did not miss out on the opportunity, and Delhi obtained a much-needed breakthrough. This partnership was gradually slipping away from them. Tilak Varma's departure came after scoring 41 runs, including one four and four sixes. He was caught by Manish Pandey off Mukesh Kumar's bowling.
15.6 Suryakumar Yadav departs for a golden duck as Mukesh Kumar claims his wicket. This is not the first time Yadav has been dismissed for a golden duck in recent ODI matches. It was a short ball on the leg-side, and Yadav flicked it straight to the fielder at fine leg. Although Kuldeep Yadav is not known for his exceptional fielding skills, he managed to catch the ball. Suryakumar Yadav was caught by Kuldeep Yadav off Mukesh Kumar's bowling.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Live: Mustafizur brings DC back
Mustafizur brought back into the attack by Warner bowled a magnificent over. He mixed his slower balls with excellent yorkers. Tilak Varma who started well seems to struggle a bit with the slowness of the surface. Don't go anywhere folks this might be not over yet a couple of wickets here Capitals might be right back into it.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Live: Fifty for Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma breaks three-year dry spell with IPL half-century, delivering crucial innings when his team needed it the most. With Mumbai hoping for a victory, they now rely on Sharma to see the game through to the end. As spinner Kuldeep Yadav enters his second over, Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner will be eager for him to make a breakthrough and take some wickets.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Live: Kishan gets run out
Ishan Kishan is out, run out by Lalit Yadav! There was a massive mix-up between the two batters, resulting in Kishan being dismissed. Kishan taps the ball towards point and Rohit calls for a single. Kishan was not interested in it, but due to the presence of a senior pro, he decides to go for it anyway. Unfortunately, the throw comes in at the bowler's end, and Lalit Yadav collects the ball and removes the bails at his end, leaving Kishan with no choice but to sacrifice his wicket once again.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Live: MI On Top
Axar Patel has been introduced into the attack from the other end. Despite being economical in recent years, he has struggled to take wickets. However, with the pitch favouring spin, he may be looking to improve his record today. Currently, there are no signs of dew on the surface, but if it does appear, batting will become increasingly challenging.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Live: Dream start for MI
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have made an explosive start in the match, recognizing the challenge of scoring against spinners later on. To counter this, they have opted to face the new ball bowlers. Although Anrich Nortje was brought in to add some pace, his deliveries ended up being dispatched to the boundary with even greater speed.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Live: Chase on!
As Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare to chase, their opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan will be looking to provide a quick start to the innings. However, it won't be an easy task when the DC spinners come on to bowl. In other news, the Impact player Mukesh Kumar has replaced Prithvi Shaw in the DC squad, and he will start with the new ball straight away, with a slip in place.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs DC score: Delhi Capitals all out for 172
Mumbai Indians bowl out Delhi Capitals for 172 runs after 19.4 overs. Another failure for the DC batting lineup as Piyush Chawla displayed a brilliant bowling performance for his team. David Warner and Axar Patel were the top scorers for Delhi Capitals tonight.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs MI score: Axar Patel hits fifty
Axar Patel is on fire at the moment, he is batting on 54 off just 24 balls so far with 4 boundaries and 5 maximums. Delhi Capitals eyeing a big total with Axar and David Warner in the middle.
DC: 165/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs DC: Delhi eye big total
Delhi Capitals will eye to score over 170 with Axar Patel and David Warner in the middle at the moment. Mumbai Indians will be looking to break this partnership, Axar Patel is looking in dangerous rhythm.
DC: 129/5 (15.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs MI score: Another one!
Piyush Chawla takes another wicket, he is on fire for the Mumbai Indians. Lalit Yadav 2 (4) out bowled by Chawla. Delhi Capitals in desperate need of a partnership here.
DC: 98/5 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs MI score: Another one!
Manish Pandey 26 (18) caught by Behrendorff bowled by Piyush Chawla. The experience leg-spinner traps the right-handers. DC lose another wicket as Pandey departs. Debutant Yash Dhull makes his debut in the IPL, he comes in at number 4.
DC: 79/2 (9.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs MI score and updates: DC Steady Themselves
Manish Pandey and David Warner in the middle now. DC are off to fine start if we ignore the wicket of Shaw early. Hrithik Shokeen still continues the attack after getting the first wicket of this game.
DC: 60/1 (7.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs MI score: Out!
Prithvi Shaw 15 (10) caught by Cameron Green bowled by Hrithik Shokeen. DC lose their first wicket as Shaw tries to sweep one over the short-leg fielder. Manish Pandey walks in at number 3 now.
DC: 34/1 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs DC score: DC off to a fine start
Delhi Capitals off to a fine start with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. A good start for DC so far, this will give both the openers some confidence. Cameron Green attacks the stumps for MI now.
DC: 20/0 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs DC score: DC begin innings
Prithvi Shaw and David Warner open the innings for Delhi Capitals. MI attack the stumps with Behrendoff eyeing an early wicket in the first two overs. Can DC finally perform in the powerplay?
DC: 6/0 (0.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs DC: Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs DC score: Toss report
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first agianst the Delhi Capitals.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs DC score: Predicted 11s
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (Batting first): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt, Lalit Yadav, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar.
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (Bowling first): David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Lalit Yadav, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.
Mumbai Indians Predicted XI (Batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs/Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff/Jofra Archer.
Mumbai Indians Predicted XI (Bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs/Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff/Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs MI score: Toss at 7
The toss for the game between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Captains David Warner and Rohit Sharma will be coming out for toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs DC score: Can Arjun Tendulkar make debut?
Jofra Archer was injured for the previous clash and is still doubtfull for this clash. This means Arjun Tendulkar could finally make his IPL debut since joining the franchise in 2021.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Live: Dry Patch For Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has not scored a half-century in the IPL in his last 24 innings. Over this stretch, he has accumulated 470 runs, averaging 19.58 and maintaining a strike rate of 120.20.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Live: Axar Patel vs Rohit Sharma
In T20 cricket, Rohit Sharma has struggled to score against Axar Patel, managing only 41 runs off 49 balls and being dismissed twice.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Live: Lots of sixes on the cards
Since the beginning of 2022, there have been five batters who have hit 100 or more sixes in T20s. Four of these players, namely Tim David (124), Rilee Rossouw (123), Rovman Powell (101), and Suryakumar Yadav (101), will be participating in a match on Tuesday. The fifth player on this list is Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has also hit 101 sixes.
DC vs MI IPL 2023 Live: Pitch Report
Arun Jaitley Stadium has been a venue for 31 T20 matches since 2019, with the chasing teams emerging victorious in 23 encounters, losing six and tying two. During the recent match between the Capitals and the Gujarat Titans, the fast bowlers had a lot of assistance from the pitch. It is difficult to predict which team, whether it be the Capitals or Mumbai, would have an advantage if a similar situation arises again.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs MI Match No. 16 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, David Warner, Rilee Rossouw
All-rounders: Cameron Green, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs MI score: Both teams desperate for win
Mumbai Indians have lost both their contest played so far against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Similarly, DC have lost all the three games they have so far this season.
IPL 2023 DC vs MI LIVE score: Prithvi Shaw so far
Shaw has been struggling to deliver as per his expectations from him.
1st game against LSG: 12 (9) bowled by Mark Wood
2nd game against GT: 7 (5) bowled by Mohammed Shami
3rd game against Rajasthan Royals: 0 (3) bowled by Trent Boult
Will he finally bounce back in the fourth game for Delhi Capitals?
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs MI score: Pressure on Shaw
Delhi Capitals' Assistant coach Pravin Amre expressed his views on DC opener Prithvi Shaw who's been struggling to perform recently.
IPL 2023: 'He Hasn't Delivered,' DC Assistant Coach Makes Blunt Statement On Prithvi Shaw
DC vs MI IPL 2023: Check Predicted 11 HERE
Jofra Archer remains doubtful for Mumbai Indians while Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh will be unavailable for Delhi Capitals.
Check DC vs MI IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11 HERE.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: David Warner eyes major record
David Warner needs a couple of more fours to become only the third batter in history to IPL to notch up 600 fours. The other two batters are Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli from India. Can Warner achieve this feat against Mumbai Indians tonight?
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or David Warner? Suryakumar Yadav or Rovman Powell? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check DC vs MI IPL 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: MI hold slight edge in head-to-head
Mumbai Indians hold a small edge in overall head-to-head in IPL in the 32 matches between these sides in the past. MI have won 17 matches and DC have won 15 in IPL games between the two sides in the past.
DC vs MI IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's run-scoring drought
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has gone 24 innings without scoring a fifty in the IPL. During this period, he has scored 470 runs at an average of 19.58 and a strike rate of 120.20.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh not available for DC
Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed is yet to recover from a niggle and will be unavailable for match against Mumbai Indians. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has gone back home to get married and remains unavailable as well.
DC vs MI IPL 2023: Question mark over Jofra Archer's fitness
Mumbai Indians have a big worry on their place with Jofra Archer battling to get fully fit for the match against Delhi Capitals tonight. Archer missed the last game after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow, which has bothered him in the past.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Both teams eye first win
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are the only two teams without a win in IPL 2023 so far. However that will change on Tuesday night as one team emerges victorious. Can DC upset five-time IPL champions at home tonight?
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs MI score and updates: Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals Probable XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt/Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi
Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs MI score and updates: Full Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshad Khan, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Hello and welcome to Zee News's live coverage of IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
