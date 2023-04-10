Highlights | RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Lucknow Beat Bangalore By 1 Wicket
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced a heart-breaking defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match No. 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Nicholas Pooran changed the game with the quickest fifty of the season. In the end LSG won by 1 wicket. KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB. Faf du Plessis and co enjoyed their homecoming to Bengaluru, thrashing five-time champions Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their last match here.
However, RCB couldn't back up that impressive win, losing their second match to Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs after a special innings by Shardul Thakur. KL Rahul's side, on the other hand, have notched up a couple of impressive wins at home in Lucknow but lost their only away game in Chennai so far. RCB have never lost to LSG in IPL and are full of confidence with history on their side.
What an exhilarating match it was! No total is safe at the Chinnaswamy, and RCB's bowling curse has haunted them once again. The match had everything, from a vintage knock by Virat Kohli during the powerplay, a massive 115m six by Faf du Plessis, to Glenn Maxwell's return to form. And that was just the first innings!
During the chase, LSG lost their top-performing player Mayers for a duck, as Siraj bowled a fantastic first over. Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya also fell cheaply, with debutant Wayne Parnell making the most of the situation. LSG was struggling towards the end of the powerplay, but Marcus Stoinis stepped up to the plate to get them back in the game. The big Australian took on Harshal Patel and Karn Sharma, hitting massive sixes down the ground as he scored his first fifty of the season. Despite Stoinis' heroics, the match was still in the balance, and it swung RCB's way when Stoinis got out, followed by KL Rahul's dismissal.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Another Twist
Jaydev Unadkat has been caught by Faf du Plessis at long-on off Harshal Patel's delivery! Unadkat made a costly mistake here. Patel bowled a short ball outside off, giving Unadkat plenty of opportunities to hit it anywhere. However, Unadkat only managed to slap it towards Faf du Plessis, who was rushing in from the long-on position. Despite there being three deep fielders, Unadkat still managed to find du Plessis, who held onto the catch comfortably. With that, Unadkat departs after scoring nine runs off seven balls, including one four.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Harshal Patel Strikes
Mark Wood has been bowled by Harshal Patel! The spectators are ecstatic. Harshal Patel has reached his milestone of 100 wickets in the IPL, and what a crucial moment to do so. Patel had intended to bowl a yorker, but it turned out to be a low full toss. Wood tried to hit it out of the park but was unsuccessful, missing the ball entirely and disturbing his stumps in the process. However, the game is far from over, and anything could happen. Mark Wood departs for just one run off two balls.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Badoni out hit wicket
Badoni has been dismissed hit wicket by Parnell! This turn of events came as a surprise. Parnell delivered a full ball on the leg, causing Badoni to shuffle and play a ramp shot towards fine leg. Had the ball gone for a six, the game would have been all but over. However, although the ball cleared the boundary ropes, Badoni inadvertently knocked his bat onto the stumps, resulting in a wicket. This marks the end of the innings, as Badoni was the last recognized batsman. He scored 30 runs off 24 balls, including 4 fours.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Siraj removes Pooran
On the final ball, Siraj manages to take an essential wicket, catching Pooran at fine leg with the help of Shahbaz Ahmed. Pooran attempted to direct a waist-high full toss, which resulted in his departure. The umpire reviewed the height, and this time the decision was in RCB's favor. Pooran's excellent score of 62 runs in 19 balls, including 4 fours and 7 sixes, came to an end with his dismissal.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Nicholas Pooran hits fastes 50 of the season
Pooran has smashed a fifty in just 15 balls. The left-hand batsman has smashed six maximums and four boundaries. He has tunrned the game on its head.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Nicholas Pooran Going All Guns Blazzing
After Ayush Badoni, the impact substitute, hits Karn Sharma for a boundary, Nicholas Pooran takes over and smashes him for two consecutive sixes. As a result, LSG's score reaches 136/5 in just 13 overs.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Siraj ends Rahul's sluggish innings
First ball wicket for Siraj! He had dismissed Mayers earlier and now gets the prized scalp of Rahul, his opening partner. Siraj bowled a full delivery on the pads, and Rahul tried to flick it but failed to get the timing right. The ball went straight to deep square leg, where Kohli was elated to take the catch, aware of how crucial the wicket was. Rahul departs for a slow 18 off 20 balls, including just one four. Siraj gets the wicket column again.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Big blow for LSG
Stoinis departs! Karn Sharma delivers a wider tossed-up ball, tempting Stoinis to go for the big hit, but he mistimes it and ends up slicing it towards deep extra cover where Shahbaz takes a comfortable catch. Despite the end of his fighting innings, it was a crucial knock that might have put LSG back in the game. Now, the onus is on KL and Nicky P. Stoinis is dismissed for a spectacular 65 off 30 balls, including 6 fours and 5 sixes. Karn Sharma claims the wicket.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Stoinis hits 50
Stoinis is crushing the bowling attack with 50 runs off just 25 balls, hitting everything in his sweet spot and turning the game around. The momentum has shifted in favor of LSG, and if Rahul joins in, it could be a challenging evening for RCB bowlers.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Stoinis Find Momentum
Faf du Plessis has opted to give David Willey his third over. Since the two batsmen at the crease seem to be more focused on taking singles and avoiding unnecessary risks, it might be a wise decision for the RCB captain to face a few overs of spin from Maxwell and Shahbaz after this one. Nevertheless, it was a shrewd move to use Willey's skills during this over, as he is more effective with the new ball than towards the end of the innings.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Stoinis Find Momentum
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Double Strike By Parnell
3.4 Parnell delivers a length ball that moves away from Hooda, who attempts to push it on the off-side but ends up edging it. The ball appeared to have died down for the keeper, but the third umpire confirmed that it was caught comfortably by Karthik as he dove forward to take it. LSG loses its second wicket. Although the delivery wasn't exceptional, Hooda was dismissed due to his lackadaisical waft outside off. Parnell claims the wicket of Hooda, who scored 9 runs off 10 balls, including a boundary.
3.6 Parnell continues his impressive performance as he claims his second wicket of the match, and LSG suffers another setback as Krunal Pandya departs for a duck. In the previous match, Krunal was the Man of the Match, but today he couldn't get a wicket and was dismissed for a duck. Perhaps this is a prime example of how cricket evens things out. Parnell delivers a length ball that moves away slightly, tempting Krunal Pandya to push at it, and he ends up edging it to the keeper. It was an excellent delivery, and Krunal Pandya was outsmarted by it. RCB is dominating LSG in the game. Krunal Pandya's dismissal reads as follows: caught by Karthik off Parnell for 0 runs off 2 balls.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Siraj Strikes Early
What a ball from Siraj as Mayers had no answers for it. A back-of-length delivery, the West Indies opener tries to tap it for a single, gets inside edge and the stumps went flying. Dream start for RCB. They need to capitalise on the start now.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Royal Challengers Bangalore have posted 212 runs
RCB have posted a total 212 runs in the first innings against the Lucknow Super Giants. Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis were enough to put up a total of over 200 runs on the board for RCB against LSG.
Watch: Faf du Plessis Hits Biggest Six Of IPL 2023 In RCB Vs LSG Clash
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: RCB on fire
Maxwell batting on 40 off 22 along with Faf du Plessis batting 67 off 41 balls. Dominant performance by the hosts so far. Lucknow Super Giants bowlers have been taken to the cleaners by this RCB batting lineup.
RCB: 183/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG: RCB eye big total
Royal Challengers Bangalore eye big total with captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in the middle. Anything around 180 is chasable at this venue, surely RCB are eyeing a total above 200 runs now.
RCB: 146/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: RCB 1 down
Royal Challengers Bangalore are 1 down at the moment as Kohli has departed for 61 off 44 balls. LSG bring in Mark Wood and Amit Mishra to get a wicket.
RCB: 117/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: LSG eye wicket
Lucknow Super Giants are still searching for the first wicket of the this game as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis keep RCB going. Amit Mishra brought into the attack by captain KL Rahul now.
RCB: 95/0 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Kohli hits fifty
Virat Kohli completes his fifty in just 35 balls. What a brilliant knock by the former RCB captain. He has smashed 4 boundaries and 4 maximums so far. Faf du Plessis on the other end is providing good support batting on 20 off 19.
RCB: 80/0 (9.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Kohli keeps RCB afloat
Virat Kohli is in fine rhythm at the moment as he is batting on 46 off 30 balls with 4 boundaries and 3 maximums so far. RCB have good amount of wickets in hand to take the charge now.
RCB: 65/0 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Kohli on fire
Virat Kohli is batting on 30 off 21 balls. So far he has smashed 3 fours and 2 maximums for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. LSG looking clueless at the moment as both RCB batters get their side to a fine start.
RCB: 47/0 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 score: Fine start
Fine start for the Royal Challengers Bangalore so far, 25 runs off the first three overs bowled by three different bowlers so far. LSG still searching for that first wicket to put the pressure on RCB.
RCB: 29/0 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Action begins
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jaydev Unadkat has bowled a good tight over for the Lucknow Super Giants.
RCB: 4/0 (1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG: Playing 11s
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Toss report
KL Rahul wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The venue is known for its advantage for the team batting second.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Chinnaswamy ready for action
The fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium are known for their roar when Kohli and RCB play at the venue. Surely, this game will be another intense battle between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Predicted XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI (Batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell/Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI (Bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell/Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Batting first): KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat.
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Bowling first): KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Toss to take place at 7
Captains Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul will be coming out for toss shortly for the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye win
RCB will eye another win at home after a disappointing away game against the Kolkata Knight Riders recently. Their first game at home was magical as Kohli and du Plessis were seen in fine rhythm.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Head to head stats
Matches played: 2
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 2
Lucknow Super Giants won: 0
Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 14 runs (Eden Gardens; 2022)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: KL Rahul vs RCB
In the 13 matches he has played against Bangalore, KL Rahul has scored 610 runs in 413 balls at a strike rate of 147.7, hitting 35 6s and 45 4s. Over the course of his career, spanning 109 matches, he has amassed 3,889 runs at an average of 45.75.
'KL Rahul Is Biggest Threat For RCB', Believes Ravi Shastri; Here's What Numbers Suggest - Check
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Head To Head
RCB - 2
LSG - 0
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Weather Report
On Monday evening, the temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees with clear weather conditions and humidity close to 50 per cent. The likelihood of rain is negligible. However, as is typical at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, dew is predicted to play a significant role in the match. This could lead the captains to choose to chase, given the potential impact of the dew on the game.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Pitch Report
Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its batting-friendly surface in T20 cricket, with an average first innings score of 183. Fans can anticipate a high-scoring match on Monday as the teams take on each other on this ground.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Should Kohli open for RCB?
Faf du Plessis-led RCB are set to face Lucknow Super Giants in match No. 15 of IPL 2023 in Bengaluru tonight. Virat Kohli and du Plessis are key for RCB's batting lineup and Irfan Pathan thinks Kohli should not open for the Bangalore team.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Predicted XIs
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis/Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham/Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan/Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.
RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Weather report
The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The venue is known as a batters paradise and anything around 180 is considered chasable for the team batting second. The rain prediction at the venue is low, fans can expect a good game without any interruptions.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: KL Rahul tees off in Bengaluru
'Home town' boy KL Rahul is back in Bengaluru leading Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul hit the nets in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2023 match against RCB. Watch KL Rahul in action in Bengaluru nets HERE...
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Mark Wood set to return for LSG?
Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood, who missed the last game due to flu, is all set to return to the playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru tonight. Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga should be available for RCB but it remains to be seen if Faf du Plessis will pick him immediately or not.
Check RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11 HERE.
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Predictions
Virat Kohli or KL Rahul? Glenn Maxwell or Marcus Stoinis? Who should be your top Fantasy picks for tonight.
Check RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: Karn Sharma vs Ravi Bishnoi
It will be a battle of leg-spinners in Bengaluru as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Lucknow Super Giants tonight. RCB's Karn Sharma will be up against LSG's Ravi Bishnoi and even Amit Mishra, if he plays. Which leggie will reign supreme in Bengaluru tonight?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: KL Rahul eyes BIG landmark
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul needs 48 more runs to complete 4,000 runs in IPL. Can he achieve this feat in front of his 'home town' crowd in Bengaluru against RCB tonight?
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: RCB are unbeaten against Lucknow
Royal Challengers Bangalore have never lost an IPL match to Lucknow Super Giants. Both teams reached IPL 2022 playoffs and Faf du Plessis-led RCB defeated LSG in both their match last season. Can LSG post their first win over RCB tonight?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Homecoming for KL Rahul
KL Rahul will be playing first game in 'home' Bengaluru after four season. However, Rahul will be leading Lucknow Super Giants against the home team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Will Rahul find any home support in Bengaluru?
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants eye top spot
KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants can move to the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table if they can beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru tonight. LSG have 4 points from 3 matches, same as Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders - the top two teams on the Points Table currently.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match No. 15 of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.
