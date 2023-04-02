Highlights | RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Score And Updates: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis Shine As RCB Beat MI By 8 Wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis' fifty help RCB beat MI by 8 wickets.
Trending Photos
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thrashed Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis smashed fifties in the chase. EarlierYoung batter Tilak Varma saved the day for MI as he smashed 84 off 46 balls to help his side get to a total of 171 runs after 20 overs. RCB now need 172 runs to win.
With IPL returning to home and away format, all ten teams in the competition will get to play 7 games on their homeground. M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru will be buzzing with fans cheering out loud for home team. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be aiming for a strong start in the competition.
MI, on the other hand, will be looking for a better show this season after two poor baack-to-back seasons. After winning the title in 2020, MI failed to qualify for playoffs in 2021 and 2022 season. With Jasprit Bumrah missing due to back injury, Jofra Archer will be under tremendous pressure to perform in his first season with Mumbai. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli too, who had a terrible IPL 2022.
Check LIVE Updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match No. 5 here.
This is it from RCB vs MI game in IPL 2023. For more IPL-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: That is it!
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium saw a triumphant return of IPL cricket with the home team clinching a resounding win. Their stellar all-around performance saw the bowlers taking wickets in the powerplay and the spinners keeping things tight. In addition, the flawless chase was a sight to behold. Faf du Plessis proved that he's still got it, as he brought his SA20 form to the IPL, helping to secure such a dominant position for RCB that there was no way they could lose. And let's not forget the star of the show, Virat Kohli. Playing with a smile on his face, he showed off his impeccable timing, hitting some of the most stunning sixes with ease. Although RCB lost a couple of wickets late on, Kohli stayed till the end to get his franchise home with almost four overs to spare.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: Faf Departs
Arshad Khan strikes! Tim David takes a comfortable catch at long-on as Faf du Plessis departs for 73 off 43 balls. The slower length ball deceived the batsman who mistimed his slog and didn't get the desired elevation. Despite hitting 6 sixes and 5 fours, du Plessis couldn't take his team over the finish line. MI now have an outside chance to make a comeback. The scorecard reads RCB: 139/1 (14 overs), needing 33 runs off 36 balls.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: Virat dominate Archer
Jofra Archer bowls a short ball, which is easily pulled by Kohli for a SIX. 10 runs come off the over. RCB: 139/0 (14 overs) | need 33 runs in 36 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: Fifty for VK
With Rohit Sharma compelled to reintroduce Jofra Archer into the attack, the dominance of Kohli and Du Plessis persists. Kohli, in particular, continues his masterclass and completes a half-century in just 38 deliveries, as RCB steadily climb to 113/0 after 12 overs.
First 1__0__0__-run partnership of the season! _
How lucky are we to witness all this at the Chinnaswamy _#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/Fe4RpeQWXZ
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: Fifty for Faf
du Plessis hits back-to-back sixes against Hritik Shokeen to bring up his fifty. RCB has put the chase in cruse control mood and Virat is also coming to his own now.
Season Opener 2022 _ Season Opener 2023
Caption Faf always delivers! _#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023 #RCBvMI @faf1307 pic.twitter.com/hVRodHv7PP
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score
Watch: Mumbai Indians' Debutant Nehal Wadhera Hits Ball Out Of M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Video Goes Viral
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: Faf near fifty
Faf du Plessis has scored 44 runs in 26 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes. Virat is playing at a strike rate of 134. MI need quick wickets to get back in the game.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: Kohli vs Archer
As Jofra Archer takes charge of the attack, Kohli welcomes him with a four and follows it up with a powerful six off the pacer.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: Faf du Plessis on fire
RCB captain is on a roll with two sixes and a boundary against Jason Behrendorff in the third over of the powerplay. Virat is still playing the anchor role but these two batsmen will want to make the most of field restrictions.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score
___________ _ _____
Make way for ____ _____ Impact Player! _#OneFamily #RCBvMI #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/KUYVhTsmis
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 2, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score & updates: Tilak Varma saves the day
Tilak Varma has single-handedly saved the day for Mumbai Indians with his knock of 84 runs off just 46 balls. What a brilliant performance by the youngster. RCB bowlers were clueless infront of the young attacking batter. Royal Challengers Bangalore now need 172 runs in 20 overs to win this contest against MI.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: Tilak Varma on fire
Tilak Varma is batting on 59 off 37 balls at the moment. Royal Challengers Bangalore will surely look to dismiss one of the batters in the middle and put the pressure back on Mumbai Indians.
MI: 123/7 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score & updates: Gone!
Tim David 4 (7) bowled by Karn Sharma. What a ball! RCB on top as Karn Sharma takes another, David goes for a wild sweep and now MI are 6 down at the moment.
MI: 105/6 (15.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score and updates: Hopes with Varma
Tilak Varma is batting on 43 off 26 balls at the moment as Mumbai Indians pin hopes on the left-hander. Nehal Wadhera along side him is still to get comfortable in the middle. Karn Sharma attacks the stumps for RCB now.
MI: 86/4 (13.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score: MI need a miracle
Mumbai Indians need a partnership to get back into this contest with Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera in the middle. Tim David is still waiting to come in but he needs a good setup before that.
MI: 72/4 (11.2 Overs)
Watch: Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik Drop Rohit Sharma's Catch, RCB Pacer Gets Injured - Watch
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score and updates: Gone!
Suryakumar Yadav 15 (15) caught by bowled by Michael Bracewell. What a catch, Suryakumar Yadav is trapped by the RCB spinner. Timeout called by the umpire, MI in all sorts of trouble at the moment.
MI: 48/4 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score: RCB on top
Rohit Sharma 1 (10) caught behind by Dinesh Karthik bowled by Akash Deep. RCB off to a dream start in their opener of the IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians in a tricky spot now, they have lost Kishan, Green and Rohit cheaply.
MI: 29/3 (6 Overs)
LIVE RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Live Score: Mumbai in trouble
First Ishan Kishan and now Cameron Green out bowled by Reece Topley for 5 off 4. Mumbai Indians lose 2 wickets in quick succession. Pressure on Suryakumar Yadav and captain Rohit Sharma now.
MI: 19/2 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Live Score: Kishan gets going
Mumbai Indians off to a fine start with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. Reece Topley gets smashed for a couple of boundaries in the second over of RCB.
MI: 11/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score & updates: Action begins
Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the batting for the Mumbai Indians. RCB will eye to get a wicket early to put the pressure on this strong MI batting lineup.
MI: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs RCB score & updates: RCB's playing 11
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj
LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023 score and updates: MI's Playing 11
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan
Note: MI have not won their first game of the IPL since 2013.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score & updates: Toss report
RCB captain Faf du Plessis wins the toss. RCB will bowl first against the Mumbai Indians.
LIVE RCB vs MI IPL 2023 score & updates: Hasaranga missing
RCB's highest wicket-taker from last season, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will miss this clash against Mumbai Indians due to international duty. Surely, they will miss the leggie in the middle over phase.
LIVE RCB vs MI IPL 2023 score & updates: Toss at 7
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL clash. Faf du Plessis and Rohit Sharma will be coming out shortly.
LIVE RCB vs MI IPL 2023 score and updates: Biggest game of IPL
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will host an IPL game during Sunday's match after 1247 days for the first time. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes it is one of the biggest game in IPL.
IPL 2023 RCB vs MI score and updates: The big one
The big one on sunday will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as Royal Challengers Bangalore will host the Mumbai Indians in their first clash of the IPL 2023. The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI: Mumbai Indians Full Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad
Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI: Predicted Playing XIs
MI's predicted playing XI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff.
RCB Predicted XI vs MI: Faf du Plessis (capt.), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj
CLICK
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli in nets
Kohli had a disappointing season last year, but he has been back to his usual best since his comeback to the game in August 2022. His aggressive intent during the middle overs was visible in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. Although he hasn't played a T20I since the marquee event, he has shown that his six-hitting has improved, and he is intentionally playing high-risk shots a little more.
Watch
RCB vs MI LIVE: Who all are unavailable for RCB
Finn Allen and Wanindu Hasaranga won't feature for RCB till April 8 as they are playing for their respective countries in the NZ vs SL T20Is. Josh Hazlewood has not recovered from Achilles injury and is not part of the squad yet. Rajat Patidar could miss the first match due to a heel injury.
IPL RCB vs MI Updates: Dream 11 Picks
Virat, Rohit, Archer, Maxwell and many more starts in action tonight in the evening game. In case you are confused who to pick and who to drop in your fantasy team, you can check out our Dream11 prediction.
RCB vs MI LIVE Updates: RCB squad
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma
RCB vs MI LIVE Updates: MI Squad
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal
MI vs RCB LIVE Updates: Big day for Mumbai Indians
MI have prepped well for this big clash vs RCB. Here's how the team spent the day befoe the game. Celebrated Archer's birthday too.
_ Training + _ Jofra's birthday + __ Pre-match PC = Aaj ka #MIDaily _
Head to _ https://t.co/OCCr0lFA5o or the MI App to watch the full video __#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL MI TV pic.twitter.com/2gFavRoWKC
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 2, 2023
RCB vs MI IPL 2023 LIVE: MI without Bumrah
Rohit Sharma's biggest challenge in IPL 2023 is to lead this Bumrah-less MI unit. The pacer is struggling with a back injury for last 6 months and there is no update on his comeback date yet. Rohit will be relieved with the fact that Jofra Archer is fit again. Archer will have to take extra responsibility and lead the pace attack in Bumrah's absence.
RCB vs MI LIVE Updates: All you need to know
The fifth match of IPL 2023 between RCB and MI will begin at 7.30 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The toss is at 7 pm IST. The match can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app while you can also watch the match on TV on Star Sports Network.
LIVE RCB vs MI: All eyes on Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli did not have a great IPL 2022 wherein he scored just 2 fifties and surpassed 300 runs after a lot of difficulty. But he is no more the same batter. After IPL 2023, he scored his first T20I 100 in Asia Cup, finishes as the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2022 and has also hit one ton each in ODIs and Tests. Kohli would be eyeing a good show in IPL 2023 to help RCB finally win their first trophy. Let's see how he goes.
RCB vs MI LIVE: Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal
RCB vs MI LIVE: A big game awaits fans in Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bangalore play their first home game of the season against Mumbai Indians at the iconic M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis all in action today. This will be the evening game on the Sunday double-header. Match starts at 7.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
More Stories