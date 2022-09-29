Highlights IND-L vs AUS-L, Semi-final 1 Road Safety World Series: Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha take India Legends into final
India Legends vs Australia Legends, T20I 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Follow semi-final 1 live updates of Road Safety World Series T20 2022 between India-Land Australia-L here
The India Legends vs Australia Legends, semi-final clash of Road Safety World Series 2022 will continue today after the match was washed out yesterday on September 28 (Wednesday) in Raipur. The epic clash between India and Australia returns but in different avatar. The Indian senior men's team recently played and won against the Aussies at home. But this time, the even their seniors are taking on the challenge as India Legends take on Australia Legends in the semi-final 1 of the Road Safety World Series 2022. All eyes will be on the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh as these are 2 batters who are defying age in the ongoing tournament.
Yuvraj has looked splendid in stroke making while Sachin continues to turn back the clock in the matches he has played so far in the tournament. In opposition team too, there are likes of Shane Watson, Brad Haddin who can win match for their side on the given day. The only thing can ruin the experience of the fans is the rain, which is expected to fall in Raipur on Wednesday (September 28).
It is important to note that because Semi-final 1 between India Legends and Australia Legends was rescheduled for today, semi-final 2 between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will be played tomorrow at 3.30 pm IST.
That's it, brilliant from Irfan Pathan. He smashed back to back sixes in last two overs to take India Legends to a five-wicket win over Australia Legends and qualify for final of Road Safety World Series 2022 that will be be played on October 1.
AUSL 171/5 (20)
INDL 177/5 (19.2)
India Legends won by 5 wkts
India Legends bank on Irfan Pathan and Naman Ojha to take the side home. Can these two take the India legends into the final of Road Safety World Series 2022 for the 2nd consecutive time.
INDL 148/5 (18)
India Legends need 24 runs in 12 balls
Alright, India Legends continue to lose wickets now. Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan walk back in quick succession and India Legends are feeling the pressure here. Aussies showing why they are one of the best sides even at this level.
INDL 125/5 (15.4)
India Legends need 47 runs in 26 balls
Naman Ojha is striking it beautifully right now. He is inching towards a fine hundred. Yuvraj Singh giving him a great hand at the moment.
INDL 113/2 (13)
India Legends need 59 runs in 42 balls
Huge wicket for India Legends as they lose Sachin Tendulkar for just 10 runs. That is a big blow in the chase of 172. And now Suresh Raina too departs for just 11 off 8 balls. These are 2 big wickets for Australia Legends. Ferguson gets this wicket, Reardon bagged the wicket of Tendulkar. Now Naman Ojha needs to play a big hand here. Yuvraj Singh joins him in the middle.
INDL 54/2 (7.4)
India Legends need 118 runs in 74 balls
Proper start this is from India Legends in this chase. Ojha has been brilliant so far, scored 4 fours and 1 six respectively. Dirk Nannes and Brett Lee in action currently bowling at good pace. India L need to maintain a good run rate. The opening partnership is growing fast. Tendulkar off to a sedate start in the chase.
INDL 38/0 (5)
India Legends need 134 runs in 90 balls
Naman Ojha and Sachin Tendulkar, India Legends opener, take the team off to a flier. Ojha, in particular, looking to attack from the word go and India need the same approach to chase down this target of 172.
INDL 14/0 (2)
India Legends need 158 runs
Australia Legends finish with a strong total of 171/5 in 20 overs. Cameron White and Brad Haddin smash 35 runs in 3 remaining overs bowled today. White made 30 off 18 balls while Brad Haddin made 12 off 8 balls. India Legends will need a special effort from the bat to achieve this target. All eyes will be on captain Sachin Tendulkar now. Chase coming up soon.
AUSL 171/5 (20)
India Legends Playing 11: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun
Australia Legends Playing 11: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Cameron White, Brad Haddin (wk), Bryce McGain, Jason Krejza, Dirk Nannes, Brett Lee
AUSL 136/5 (17)
Hello and welcome to live coverage of first semi-final of Road Safety World Series 2022 clash between India Legends, led by Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Watson's Australia Legends. Toss will take place at 7 pm IST, match to start at 7.30 pm IST.
The match was supposed to happen yesterday but due to rain only 17 overs could be bowled yesterday. The match winn begin from the same point today.
Check here for all updates here.
