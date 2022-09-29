Highlights IND-L vs AUS-L, Semi-final 1 Road Safety World Series: Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha take India Legends into final

The India Legends vs Australia Legends, semi-final clash of Road Safety World Series 2022 will continue today after the match was washed out yesterday on September 28 (Wednesday) in Raipur. The epic clash between India and Australia returns but in different avatar. The Indian senior men's team recently played and won against the Aussies at home. But this time, the even their seniors are taking on the challenge as India Legends take on Australia Legends in the semi-final 1 of the Road Safety World Series 2022. All eyes will be on the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh as these are 2 batters who are defying age in the ongoing tournament.

Yuvraj has looked splendid in stroke making while Sachin continues to turn back the clock in the matches he has played so far in the tournament. In opposition team too, there are likes of Shane Watson, Brad Haddin who can win match for their side on the given day. The only thing can ruin the experience of the fans is the rain, which is expected to fall in Raipur on Wednesday (September 28).

It is important to note that because Semi-final 1 between India Legends and Australia Legends was rescheduled for today, semi-final 2 between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will be played tomorrow at 3.30 pm IST.