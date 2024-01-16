HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs AFG, 3rd T20I Full Scorecard: India Whitewash Afghanistan After Match Ends In 2nd Super Over
India Vs Afghanistan (IND Vs AFG), 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: India complete whitewash after double super over action in the 3rd game.
Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. India posted 212 with Rinku Singh and Rohit playing some brilliant strokes.Afghanistan failed to chased the target of 213 but they could only reach 212 runs. India completed clean sweep on Afghanistan in the third and last T20I at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The Men in Blue had an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series as and extended it to 3-0 to take the series. Afghanistan gave their level best to win the third one but Ravi Bishnoi was right on the money when he bowled the second super over for India.
IND vs AFG LIVE Updates: India whitewashed Afghanistan
That's that from us as far as this series is concerned. India inflict a 3-0 clean sweep on the visitors. Huge positives for India from the series vs Afghanistan, which is their last T20I series before the World Cup in June. Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh have turned out to be heroes while Rohit found his mojo back.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Watch Virat Kohli's Incredible Save
Virat Kohli may have scored a golden duck in the 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan but he was simply outstanding in the field. He saved a six by timing his jump perfectly.
IND vs AFG 3rd T20 LIVE Score: Who got player of the series award?
Shivam Dube | Player of the Series - 124 runs and 2 wickets from 3 games: As an all-rounder you always want to be the Player of the Series, and this is something new I achieved in my life and it feels really good. We scored a lot of runs on this ground and we thought we would win before the superover, but such is cricket and well done to both teams. There are many things I want to improve, especially in my bowling and I'm trying to get better with each passing game.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Rohit Sharma Is Impressed With Rinku Singh
Rohit Sharma: Player of the Match and Indian skipper: I don't remember when was the last time this happened. I think I batted 3 times in one of the IPL games. Creating the partnership was important and we (Rinku and I) kept talking to each other to not lose that intent in big games and it was a good game for us to be in, the pressure was there and was important to bat long and deep and not compromise on the intent we want to show. The last couple of series that he played, he showed what he can do with the bat. Very calm and knows his strength pretty well. He is coming off age and doing what is expected of him and he has done really well for India. Augurs well for the team moving forward, wanted someone like that at the backend and we know what he has done in the IPL and he has carried that to the Indian colors as well.
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: India complete whitewash
India completed the whitewash against Afghanistan. Ravi Bishnoi was right on the money in the second over as he took 2 wickets in the first 3 balls to get the victory for India.
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Afghanistan need 12
Afghanistan now need 12 runs to win this contest as India lose the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh with a ball remaining in the second super over.
LIVE IND vs AFG: Super Over tied!
Super over tied once again as India could only make 16 runs in their target of 17 runs. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal could not chase 17.
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: India need 17 to win
Afghanistan have got 16 runs from the super over. It is all happening at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.
AFG: 16/0 (Super Over)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Super Over!
Afghanistan could only reach 212 runs in the end. Super over coming up next. Nabi, Gulbadin Naib and more batters have got their side to the line and now it is time for the super over.
AFG: 212/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Afghanistan in trouble
Afghanistan have two wickets in the last two overs. Now they need 36 in 12 balls, Gulbadin Naib is in the middle batting on 32 off 15 balls.
AFG: 177/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Afghanistan need 51 more
Afghanistan need 51 runs in 24 balls remaining with Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib. Can the visitors avoid the whitewash from India today?
AFG: 163/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: India on top
India on top as Afghanistan lose two wickets in quick succession. Ravi Bishnoi with two crucial wickets for his team at the moment.
AFG: 128/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG: Gone!
Gurbaz 50 (32) caught by Washington Sundar bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. India finally get the first wicket as Gurbaz departs after hitting fifty.
AFG: 106/1 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG: 128 needed in 60
128 runs required to win in the 10 overs remanining. Can Afghanistan register their win at India's home today?
AFG: 85/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Kuldeep comes in
Kuldeep Yadav brought into the attack by Rohit Sharma now searching for a wicket. Afghanistan need to get going as run-rate is getting up now.
AFG: 66/0 (8.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Powerplay done
Powerplay has been finished and Afghanistan have got 51 runs from it. Washington Sundar comes into the attack now for Team India.
AFG: 51/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Afghanistan bounce back
Afghanistan are back in this contest as they begin the chase with positive start. Four overs gone and they have runs on the board already.
AFG: 37/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Chase begins
The chase of 213 runs begin as Gurbaz along with captain Ibrahim Zadran at the Chinnaswamy. India looking for early wickets at the moment.
AFG: 4/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: India post 212
Team India have posted 212 runs against Afghanistan after losing the first four wickets in quick succession. Rohit Sharma scored his fifth T20 hundred for India to save his team from trouble.
IND: 212/4 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Boom!
Rohit Sharma 103 off 64 balls, the ultra-aggressive captain has done it again. He has smashed his fifth T20 hundred which is also the highest number in international cricket in this format.
IND: 176/4 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Rohit searching for ton?
Rohit Sharma is on 80 off 57 balls and he is raining sixes at the moment. How can the selectors ignore this guy for the World Cup, no doubt he will play the tournament
IND: 144/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Rohit on fire
Rohit Sharma is on fire at the moment, he has changed the gears now and India look in a mood to punish the opposition bowlers.
IND: 109/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE India vs Afghanistan: Fifty for Rohit
Rohit Sharma completes his fifty in 41 balls and what a fine knock this has been, let's see if he can convert this one into a major big one in Bengaluru.
IND: 97/4 (13 Overs)
LIVE India vs Afghanistan: India eye big total
The pitch at Chinnaswamy favours the team chasing here so India will surely look for a big total with Rohit and Rinku batting in the middle.
IND: 65/4 (11 Overs)
LIVE India vs Afghanistan: India need a partnership
Team India in need of a partnership in desperation at the moment. Can Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh carry their team out of trouble?
IND: 52/4 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Rohit to carry
Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh in the middle have to carry their team out of trouble now. Afghanistan looking to keep it as tight as possible.
IND: 34/4 (7 Overs)
IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Gone!
India in deep trouble and that was not smart from Sanju Samson taking on the short ball in the very first delivery he faced. India on the backfoot.
IND: 26/4 (5.3 overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Another one!
Shivam Dube 1 (6) caught behind by Gurbaz bowled by Azmatullah. India reeling at the moment as they lose their third wicket inside four overs.
IND: 21/3 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20 Score: Gone!
First Yashasvi Jaiswal and in the very next delivery Virat Kohli departs for a duck. India in deep trouble as they lose two wickets in two balls.
IND: 19/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20 Score: Good over
Tidy over from Omarzai as Afghanistan give away just two runs from the second one of the powerplay. Let's see if the openers go for the kill in the third one.
IND: 13/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Action begins
The action begins in Bengaluru with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the batting for India. Afghanistan bring in Ahmad with the new ball.
IND: 11/0 (0.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Lineups
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Toss Report
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bat first at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
LIVE IND vs AFG 2nd T20: Toss coming
The toss will be coming up shortly, captains Rohit Sharma and Ibrahim Zadran will be walking out at 630 for the toss.
LIVE India vs Afghanistan: Matter of pride for AFG
Afghanistan will look to avoid a whitewash away from home against India when they play the third and final match of the series in Bengaluru tonight.
LIVE IND vs AFG: What next for Rohit, Kohli?
After making a comeback in the side of the T20 format after 14 months, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are yet not confirmed as permanent players for the World Cup. However, former India cricketer Partiv Patel believes that this series is not a selection series for World Cup and both stars will surely play the 2024 World Cup.
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Match timings
The match between India and Afghanistan will begin at 7 PM (IST). Captains Rohit Sharma and Ibrahim Zadran will walk out for the toss at 630 in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium today.
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Pressure on Rohit
Rohit Sharma made his comeback in the T20 squad after 14 months and so far he has got two ducks in a row in this series. He has to make an impact today.
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Chinnaswamy set for action
Chinnaswamy is set for action tonight. Fans can expect a high scoring thriller contest between India and Afghanistan in final game of the series.
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: All Eyes On Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is expected to fire on all cylinders in Bengaluru as he returns to his home ground for the third and last T20I vs Afghanistan. He showed glimpses of his brilliance in the 2 2nd T20I and would love to convert the good start into a big innings in this game.
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be dropped?
Mujeeb Ur Rahman kicked off the series in Mohali with a strong performance, but faced challenges in Indore where he conceded a significant number of runs. Although Afghanistan has the talented leg-spinner Qais Ahmad as an option on the bench, the consideration of three powerful left-handed batsmen (Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh) in India's top-six might deter them from including him in the playing XI.
IND vs AFG 3rd T20I LIVE: Sanju Samson to play today?
Having concluded the series, there might be an opportunity for players like Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, and Avesh Khan. In preparation for the upcoming fixture, Kuldeep and Avesh dedicated considerable time to bowling in the nets.
IND vs AFG LIVE: Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Shubman Gill
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Rahmat Shah
IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Rohit needs to avoid hattrick of ducks
Rohit Sharma's comeback to T20Is was not so great as he got a duck in the first T20I vs Afghanistan in Mohali. In the 2nd T20I, he repeated the performance and got out on another duck. Rohit is under pressure to score the first runs of the series.
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
New Zealand Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
India Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma/Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Avesh Khan
IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Check Dream11 Prediction
IND vs AFG 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the third T20I between India and Afghanistan will take place at 6.30 pm IST. As told earlier, the match starts at 7 pm IST. Keep watching this space for live score and updates from the match.
LIVE India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Check Free LIVE Streaming Details
The third India vs Afghanistan clash will starts at 7 pm and the game will be available to watch in India for free of cost.
IND vs AFG LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The third T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played in Bengaluru and the game starts at 7 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match.
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Team India Hits Nets In Bengaluru
Team India players had an intense nets session in Bengaluru ahead of the 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan. Rishabh Pant was also there as he went to meet the teammates,
IND vs ADG LIVE: Watch out for Virat Kohli
Since 2022, Virat Kohli has scored 781 runs in 20 T20I innings at a strike rate of 138.23. During this period, Kohli hit his highly-anticipated 71st international century - against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.
IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Shubman Gill
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Rahmat Shah
LIVE IND vs AFG 3rd T20: Dube key for India
Shivam Dube has been sensational in this T20I series against Afghanistan so far. Can he do it again in the third and final match of the series in Bengaluru?
LIVE IND vs AFG Pitch Report From Bengaluru
Famous for its small size, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a batter's heaven because the ball tends to go to bat first when it comes off the pitch, seam bowlers usually have trouble on this surface. While there are opportunities for spinners to impact the game during middle overs, the overall trend at this location is very much in favor of hitters displaying their dominance. All in all, we should anticipate a game full of thrilling moments and big scores.
LIVE IND vs AFG: Samson to play?
Sanju Samson was included in the squad but did not get a chance in the first two matches of the series. India have already won the series by taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead so will the management rest the senior players?
LIVE IND vs AFG: Probable 11s
IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma/Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Avesh Khan.
AFG: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Rohit Vs Zadran
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan. The match is to be played in Bengaluru tomorrow. India are looking to inflict a clean sweep on the Afghanistan team. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match.