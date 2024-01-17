'Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Are Going For The T20 World Cup 2024,' Says Former India Cricketer Partiv Patel

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel doesn't see the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as a selection series for the World Cup and feels that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's selection indicates that they are going to the T20 World Cup. Rohit and Virat made their return to T20 cricket after spending more than a year away from the format.

Rohit is yet to score a single run after registering two ducks in the first two games of the series. On the other hand, Kohli missed the first match, returned in the second and scored 29 off 16 deliveries.

"I don't see this series as a selection series for the World Cup. I don't think any player performing or not will impact their chances of World Cup selection, specially when you are talking about Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. Once you have picked them for the series, it means they are going for the World Cup. For Rohit Sharma personally, he would like to score runs. He likes to set the tone and if he gets in, he would like to make it a big one," Partiv said as quoted from JioCinema.

In both matches, India successfully managed to chase down the targets and registered six-wicket victories.

Former cricketer Saba Karim feels that India should once again look to chase down the target and test their batting depth in the final T20I should they get an opportunity.

"I hope they do that in Bengaluru. Not only to put the bowlers under scanner but also to check the depth of your batting. Players like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, who come down the order, may get a look in. Then you can understand if you want to play three seamers or spinners in the playing XI, once Hardik Pandya comes in," Karim said.

India have already clinched the series by gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead over Afghanistan. Both teams will face each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.