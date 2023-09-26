trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667416
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA ODI 3RD ODI

Highlights | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket Highlights: India Lose 3rd ODI But Win Series 2-1

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Match Highlights: India were bowled out for 286 runs after Australia put a target of 353 runs for them.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 07:33 AM IST|Source:
Highlights | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Australia posted 352 runs on the board in the first innings after Pat Cummings won the toss and opted to bat first. India failed to chase their target of 353 getting bowled out for 286. In the previous match, India amassed 399 runs, powered by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's centuries. Australia's bowlers struggled, with Cameron Green taking two wickets. In response, Australia was bowled out for 217, with Sean Abbott and David Warner contributing significantly.

The match promises to be an exciting contest, with India looking to seal a clean sweep, while Australia seeks redemption. The Rajkot pitch is expected to favour batsmen, with an average first-innings score of 310. However, pacers might find early assistance, and spinners could face a challenge. India's dominant form makes them the favourites, but Australia will aim to bounce back in the series.

Check Highlights of India vs Australia 3rd ODI HERE.

28 September 2023
07:31 AM

That's all we have from our coverage of India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Rajkot, thanks for joining in.

00:10 AM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Bad day at the office for Sundar

While chasing a mammoth target of 353, a major shuffle in the batting set-up saw Rohit opening with Washington Sundar who failed to impress with the ball in the first innings.

23:21 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS: Match report

With a clinical all-round performance Australia ended their five-match losing streak in ODI with a thumping 66-run victory over India.

Read match report here

22:32 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Pakistan arrive in India

Pakistan cricket team have arrived in India ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Checkout the pictures in the link attached below.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Arrive In Hyderabad Ahead Of Warm Up Clash Against New Zealand, Check Pics Here

22:11 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia with a positive outcome

Australia have won the third won ODI against India by 66 runs. India were bowled out for 286 runs in 49.4 overs.

21:36 PM

LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Australia win by 66 runs

Australia win by 66 runs as the series ends up 2-1 with India winning it. In the final game, Australia have a lots of positive to take from this one. 

IND: 286 (49.4 Overs)

21:28 PM

LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI: 73 in 12

Ravindra Jadeja in the middle but India need 73 runs from 12 balls. Australia on cusp on winning this contest.

IND: 280/8 (48 Overs)

21:24 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India in trouble now

India in deep trouble as they need 80 runs in 3 overs now with Jadeja and Siraj in the middle. Australia on their way to winning this one with easy in the end.

IND: 272/8 (46 Overs)

21:16 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Jadeja last hope

Ravindra Jadeja is the last hope for India with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Siraj left to bat now.

IND: 266/7 (44 Overs)

21:05 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Gone!

Kuldeep Yadav 2 (12) out bowled by Josh Hazlewood. A seam-up delivery and Kuldeep is castled by the Aussie pacer as India go seven down now.

IND: 257/7 (42 Overs)

20:57 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Trouble for India

India have lost another wicket and it is the set Shreyas Iyer who departs. Glenn Maxwell with another one, he is having a wonderful outing today in Rajkot.

IND: 251/6 (40 Overs)

20:44 PM

LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI Score: Big wicket

Suryakumar Yadav 8 (7) caught by Glenn Maxwell bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Australia gain momentum as India lose their fifth wicket at a crucial time.

IND: 243/5 (38 Overs)

20:33 PM

LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI Score: Gone!

KL Rahul 26 (30) caught by Alex Carey bowled by Mitchell Starc. Rahul departs after trying to attack Starc, he could not time that one and a thick edge gives it right up in the air.

IND: 224/4 (36 Overs)

20:23 PM

LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Starc comes in

Mitchell Starc has been brought into the attack by Australia captain Pat Cummins. Tanveer Sangha attacks the stumps alongside him. 

IND: 212/3 (34 Overs)

20:12 PM

LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI: India cruising in chase

India in a comfortable spot at the moment as both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul look in fine touch. Australia are desperate to find a wicket but Indian batters keeping their tails up.

IND: 203/3 (32 Overs)

20:04 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: 168 needed in 20 overs

India need 168 runs to win now with 20 overs left for the match result. Glenn Maxwell and captain Pat Cummins continue attack for Australia.

IND: 185/3 (30 Overs)

19:57 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Gone!

Virat Kohli 56 (61) caught by Steve Smith bowled by Glenn Maxwell. India go 3 down now as KL Rahul joins Shreyas Iyer in the middle with 181 runs still required to win.

IND: 172/3 (28 Overs)

19:46 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Kohli hits fifty

Virat Kohli hits fifty, he has smashed five fours and one so far. India face Cameron Green and Maxwell in combination now.

IND: 168/2 (26 Overs)

19:40 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Kohli near fifty

Virat Kohli is batting on 47 off 50 balls with Shreyas Iyer in the middle with him. Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood attack the stumps for Australia.

IND: 156/2 (24 Overs)

19:31 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Gone!

Rohit Sharma 81 (57) caught and bowled by Glenn Maxwell. What a catch from the Aussie all-rounder, his reaction says it all. Unfortunate dismissal for the Indian skipper.

IND: 149/2 (22 Overs)

19:22 PM

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Fifty-run stand comes up

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bring up the fifty-run stand for the second wicket. The Indian batting superstars are looking in supreme touch at the moment, milking runs in plenty in every over. Kohli nearing a half-century.

AUS 352/7 (50)

IND 135/1 (20)

India need 218 runs

 

19:15 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: India in control

India in control of this contest as Rohit and Kohli buildup a partnership of 40 runs in the middle with ease. Australia desperate for wickets at the moment.

IND: 115/1 (18 Overs)

19:07 PM

India vs Australia LIVE Score: India on top

India on top of this contest with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the middle. The Indian skipper is batting on 62 off 44 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes so far.

IND: 102/1 (16 Overs)

18:55 PM

LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI Score: All Eyes On Kohli, Rohit

Rohit Sharma and Virat kohli are in the middle for India with 267 runs more required to win this contest. Pat Cummins and Tanveer Sangha attack the stumps for Australia now.

IND: 88/1 (14 Overs)

18:46 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Gone!

Washington Sundar 18 (30) caught by Marnus Labuschagne bowled by Glenn Maxwell. Australia get the first wicket but it is Virat Kohli walking in to join Rohit Sharma in the middle now.

IND: 78/1 (12 Overs)

18:38 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Hits Fifty

Rohit Sharma completes his fifty in just 31 balls. What a knock from the skipper so far, leading the attack from the front in their chase of 353 runs.

IND: 72/0 (10 Overs)

Watch: Virat Kohli DANCES In Front Of Marnus Labuschagne To Mock Him, Video Goes Viral

18:29 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit on fire

Rohit Sharma is on 47 off 25 balls with 5 sixes and 3 fours so far. He really is in dangerous rhythm today. Australia brgin in Cameron Green and Pat Cummins into the attack now.

IND: 59/0 (8 Overs)

18:18 PM

LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI Score: India on top

India on top with Rohit Sharma batting in a brilliant rhythm at the moment. Washington Sundar seems to be struggling right now but he can be dangerous if he settles down well.

IND: 43/0 (6 Overs)

18:10 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit in the mood

Rohit Sharma is batting on 20 off 14 balls, he is taking the charge to Australia right from the beginning. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc looking to find a wicket for Australia.

IND: 23/0 (4 Overs)

18:01 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India start steady

India start steady in their chase of 353 runs with Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood continue attack for Australia.

IND: 8/0 (2 Overs)

17:50 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Chase begins

Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar begin their chase of 353 runs for India. Mitchell Starc attacks the stumps for Australia eyeing some early damage to the opposition.

IND: 0/0 (O Over)

17:19 PM

LIVE Updates India vs Australia: Australia post 352/7 on the board

Mohammed Siraj bowls the last over and gives away 7. Australia finish with 352/7 on the scoreboard. Marsh's 96 and fifties from Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have helped them reach here. But it is also true that Australia could hav easily gone pat 400 as they were cruising to this total at one stage. This was when India staged a brilliant comeback with the ball.

AUS 352/7 (50)

17:15 PM

India vs Australia LIVE: Labuschagne Departs

Labuschagne falls on the last ball of the penultimate over off Bumrah. Iyer takes a safe catch in the deep. Bumrah finishes with 3 wickets from 10 overs after giving away 81 runs. Mitchell Starc, left handed bat, comes to the crease.

AUS 346/7 (49.2)

17:07 PM

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket LIVE: How many can Aussies get?

Just two overs to go. Cummins and Labuschagne have been kept quiet by Bumrah and Siraj in the last two overs. Let's see how many more they can get in the next two overs.

AUS 340/6 (48)

16:57 PM

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE: Labuschagne, Cummins aim good finish

Labuschagne slams fifty and now he and Cummins need to bat till the end and ensure Aussie reach a strong total at the end of the 50 overs. Bumrah to complete his quota, back to bowl the ninth over of his spell.

AUS 327/6 (46.1)

16:48 PM

LIVE Updates IND vs AUS: Labuschagne nears fifty 

Labuschagne is nearing his personal half-century. Cummins in the middle and is looking to smash the ball out of the ground. Australia must look to go past 350.

AUS 310/6 (44.2)

16:42 PM

India vs Australia: Green Departs As Kuldeep Strikes

Camero Green departs for 9 made off 13 balls. Kuldeep gets the wicket on a day he has been off colour. Bumrah comes back on and is cramping up a bit as it is very hot and humid in the middle.

AUS 305/6 (43.2)

16:36 PM

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Maxwell, Labuschagne Aim Big Finish 

Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell in the middle and Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Expect these two to go all guns blazing from hereon. 400 looks unlikely though.

AUS 299/5 (42.2)

16:25 PM

IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket LIVE: Jasprit Bumrah Picks Two Wickets In Quick Succession

What a comeback from Bumrah. After going for runs in his first spell, he has returned to pick two wicketsin quick succession and bring India back into the game. Bumrah has pushed Australia on back foot and the 400 total looks beyond the reach now. 

AUS 282/5 (39.1)

16:16 PM

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Alex Carey

Bumrah has had a bad day in the field with the ball in hand but he manages to pick one wicket as he dismisses Alex Carey for 11. Jadeja comes into the attack as Glenn Maxwell, right handed bat, comes to the crease.

AUS 269/4 (37.2)

16:10 PM

IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE: Aussies going well

Sundar has completed his quota. He has bowled all ten overs, giving 48 runs but did not pick any wickets. Think the selectors have now made up their mind on the Sundar vs Ashwin debate ahead of the World Cup.

AUS 263/3 (36.2)

16:01 PM

IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE: Labuschagne, Carey Bring Up Australia's 250

Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey bring up 250 for Australia. 16 overs to go from here and Australia look set to touch the 400 run mark.

AUS 253/3 (34.4)

15:52 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Gone!

Steven Smith 74 (61) LBW by Mohammed Siraj. He was batting in great touch but he probable lost his concentration in too much heated conditions.

AUS: 242/3 (32 Overs)

15:39 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Australia look to rebuild

Australia looking to rebuild with Smith and new batter Marnus Labuschagne in the middle. India bring in Mohammed Siraj and Sundar into the attack now.

AUS: 230/2 (30 Overs)

15:29 PM

LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI Score: Gone!

Mitchell Marsh 96 (84) caught by Prasidh bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Aussie batter misses out on century as tries to find the boundary but gets caught by Prasidh Krishna inside the circle.

AUS: 215/2 (28 Overs)

15:24 PM

LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI Score: Spin twins in attack

Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar are into the attack for Team India at the moment. Australia in complete control of this contest with Marsh and Smith batting brilliantly in middle.

AUS: 202/1 (27 Overs)

15:15 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Smith hits fifty

Steve Smith hits fifty in just balls for Australia. Mitchell Marsh along side him in the middle batting brilliantly as well. India looking to find a wicket as soon as possible now.

AUS: 188/1 (25 Overs)

15:07 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Marsh takes charge

Australia mean business today as they 176 runs up with just one wicket lost. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah attack the stumps for India now.

AUS: 176/1 (23 Overs)

15:01 PM

India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Smith on the attack

Smith hits Jadeja for a six over deep mid-wicket on the first ball of the 22nd over. Smith looking to up the ante. Jadeja has been bowling slow and wicket to wicket so far. Australia go past 150 mark.

AUS 157/1 (22)

 

14:55 PM

IND VS AUS Updates: Steve Smith Nears Fifty

Smith is nearing his fifty. He has batted well and is looking focussed at the moment. Jadeja bowling well. Sundar has not been bowling the right lines and getting hit for four every over. Need better discipline from the off-spinner.

AUS 146/1 (20)

14:49 PM

India vs Australia LIVE: Jadeja comntinues after drinks break

Jadeja being told by Rahul from behind the stumps that the ball is turning. He has asked him to slow down the deliveries too and it is working as ball is stopping a little before coming on to the bat. Can lead up to a catching chance.

AUS 136/1 (18)

14:44 PM

IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE: Marsh Hits Fifty

After Smith completes fifty, Mitch Marsh hits fifty. His 17th in the format. He also has one hundred, would like this one to become his second today.

AUS 131/1 (17)

14:41 PM

LIVE India vs Australia: Smith Completes 5,000 ODI Runs

Steve Smith has completed 5,000 runs in ODIs. The fifty-run stand for the second wicket has come up too between Marsh and Smith. Marsh on verge of his own fifty.

AUS 129/1 (16.3)

14:34 PM

India vs Australia LIVE: Another good stand coming up

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar bowling in tandem as Rohit employs spin at both the ends. Smith and Marsh have put on 41 off 35 balls already as one more big stand is about to come up.

AUS 119/1 (14)

14:27 PM

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Smith, Marsh Rebuild Innings

Smith, Marsh have started to stitch a long partnership now for the second wicket. Smith is looking very good and Marsh has spent enough time on this pitch. These are very good batting conditions.

AUS 105/1 (12.1)

14:20 PM

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia Slow Down After Warner Falls

Australians have slowed down after the fall of David Warner. Steve Smith has come in and played some good shots. He is looking in good touch and India should look to get his wicket as soon as possible.

AUS 95/1 (10.2)

14:12 PM

India vs Australia LIVE: Warner Departs After Quickfire 56

Warne departs after stroking 56 off 34 balls. Krishna bowls a bouncer and he attempted to play a scoop, the ball took the leading edge to the keeper Rahul, who took it safely. Steve Smith comes in at No 3.

AUS 78/1 (8.1)

14:03 PM

India vs Australia LIVE Score: Warner on the charge

This is a danger sign for Team India as Warner is looking to dominate proceedings currently. Brilliant strokemaking so far. Prasidh Krishna has come to the attack and has been dealt with some boundaries. Australia off to a flying start here, have gone past fifty. 19 off the over.

AUS 65/0 (7)

13:53 PM

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Australia off to a flier

Warner joins Marsh as Aussies attack India's new ball bowlers. Bumrah and Siraj, two of India's top bowlers, being put under pressure here. Aussies just 6 away from completing team fifty after 5 overs.

AUS 44/0 (5)

13:45 PM

India vs Australia LIVE Score: Warner, Marsh Off To Good Start

Marsh hits Bumrah for 2 fours and 1 six in his second over. 14 off the third over of the innings as Australia off to a quick start. Mohammed Siraj too looking a bit rusty. Aussies batting with a purpose.

AUS 25/0 (3.3)

13:34 PM

India vs Australia LIVE: Warner, Marsh Open Innings

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh come out to open the innings. Japsrit Bumrah with the ball in hand. Here we go! Warner takes four balls to open account and then Marsh hits a four off the first ball.

AUS 5/0 (1)

13:22 PM

India vs Australia LIVE: Why Ishan Kishan not playing

Ishan Kishan was unavailable for selection for the 3rd ODI due to an illness.

Additionally, four local state players - Dharmendra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai will support the team for drinks and fielding throughout the match.

13:09 PM

India vs Australia LIVE: Playing 11s for 3rd ODI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood

13:03 PM

India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Toss news!

Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bat First. 

Playing 11s coming up soon. Australia have made 5 changes.

12:50 PM

India vs Australia LIVE: Toss coming up

Just ten minutes to go for the toss of the first ODI between India and Australia. The Playing 11s will be announced right after the toss.

12:32 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE: Toss Coming Up At 1 PM IST

The toss for the third ODI between India and Australia will start at 1 pm IST. The match starts at 1.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates. 

12:02 PM

India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Rohit enjoys batting against Australia

Not many know that Rohit Sharma absolutely loves batting vs Aussies. He averages a staggering 59.23 against Australia in ODIs with 8 fifties and 8 hundreds against them.

11:35 AM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Steve Smith eyes 5,000 ODI runs

Former Australian captain Steve Smith (4,980) needs 20 runs to reach 5,000 runs in ODIs. Smith was stand-in captain for the team in the 2nd ODI vs India in Indore on Sunday and was dismissed for a duck by Prasidh Krishna. 

10:51 AM

Live Updates India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Check livestreaming details

India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Check when and where to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI live streaming for FREE HERE.

10:03 AM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav is ready to return

Team India chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was India's second-highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2023. He was rested for the first two ODIs against Australia but now he is ready to return for the 3rd ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday. Check HERE...

09:24 AM

Live Updates India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan eyes 1,000 ODI runs

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (886) needs 114 runs to complete 1000 runs in ODIs. Can Ishan Kishan achieve this feat against Australia in the 3rd ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday?

08:36 AM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks

Rohit Sharma or David Warner? Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Who should be your top fantasy picks?

Check India vs Australia 3rd ODI Dream 11 fantasy picks HERE.

07:53 AM

Live Updates India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Australia hold edge in head-to-head

Australia hold the edge in overall head-to-head ODI between the two sides. In 148 ODIs till date, Australia have won 82 and India have won 56 and 10 matches have been no-result. However, the Australians have now lost five ODI matches in a row - including the last two matches in this series vs India.

07:20 AM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Check Rajkot weather report

Will rain play spoilsport and cancel the third and final ODI between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Check India vs Australia 3rd ODI weather report of Rajkot HERE.

06:42 AM

Live Updates India vs Austalia 3rd ODI: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc to return

Australia have been given a big boost with Glenn Maxwell and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc set to return for the third and final ODI against India in Rajkot on Wednesday. Australia have lose five successive ODI games.

06:06 AM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan to open with Rohit Sharma

With Shubman Gill rested for the 3rd ODI against Australia in Rajkot and regular skipper Rohit Sharma returning to the side, Team India will have a new opening pair with Ishan Kishan set to open with his captain Rohit for the third and final game on Wednesday.

23:30 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: R Ashwin's Comeback

R Ashwin, who had only featured in two ODIs over the past six years, earned a call-up for this series. During his absence from ODIs, both captain Rohit and chief selector Ajit Agarkar noted that Ashwin had remained active in Test and T20 formats. This was evident in the first two ODIs, where Ashwin showcased his prowess by taking 1 for 47 in Mohali and 3 for 41 in Indore. In the event that Axar is unable to recover in time for the World Cup, the team management has a backup option readily available.

 

23:02 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Match Details

Match: India vas Australia, 3rd ODI match

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot

Time: 1:30 pm IST

Live-telecast: Sports18 Network

Live-streaming: JioCinema

22:30 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Pitch Report

The Saurashtra Cricket Stadium pitch is an absolute haven for batsmen, who will be itching to launch an aggressive assault against the bowlers right from the outset. On the flip side, bowlers, whether they are fast or spin bowlers, will face continuous pressure, demanding exceptional efforts to secure wickets on this challenging turf.

22:00 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Weather Report

The weather outlook for Wednesday in Rajkot suggests predominantly clear skies, with just a slight 20 percent chance of rain. Expect temperatures to hover around 33°C, with humidity levels anticipated to be around 65 percent. A gentle breeze at 14 km/h will also be present.

21:30 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Batting Paradise

In anticipation of the third and concluding ODI clash between India and Australia scheduled for Wednesday, Himanshu Shah, the secretary of the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), revealed that the stadium is set to witness a full house as all tickets have been sold out. Additionally, he mentioned that some alterations were made to the stadium's outfield in preparation for the third ODI and noted that the pitch has been prepared to favour batsmen.

20:56 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Head to head in India

India has triumphed in 56 matches, while Australia has emerged victorious in 82 encounters, with 10 matches concluding without a decisive result.

20:30 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma On R Ashwin

"We cannot take away the class & experience of Ashwin. He bowled really well & has got some good variations up his sleeve. In case there is a chance, it works well for us because the backups are ready for the World Cup"

 

20:00 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Head To Head

In the realm of One Day Internationals (ODIs), India and Australia have engaged in battle a total of 147 times. Among these encounters, India emerged triumphant in 55 matches, while Australia claimed victory in 82 showdowns. Furthermore, 10 matches concluded without a decisive outcome.

19:16 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Dream XI

Keeper – Lokesh Rahul

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (vc), David Warner (c), Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green

Bowlers – Mohammad Shami, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Siraj

 

18:30 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Pitch Update

Rajkot's pitch remains a batsman's paradise, poised to favour the batters throughout the match. While there's a hint of initial help for the fast bowlers, the spinners are expected to face a challenging task in securing wickets on this surface.

 

17:55 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Weather Update

Understanding the weather conditions at a cricket venue is of utmost importance. Weather fluctuations can significantly alter the pitch report, impacting bowler strategies and even the decision to bat or field first. Neglecting the IND vs. Australia 3rd ODI Match Weather Report when building your fantasy team may reduce your winning prospects compared to those who base their predictions on this crucial information.

17:36 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia's Probable Playing XI

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

16:58 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India's Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

16:31 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia's Full Squad

Matthew Short, David Warner, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh

15:52 PM

LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India's Full Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav

 

15:44 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd ODI from Rajkot. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

