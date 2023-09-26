Highlights | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket Highlights: India Lose 3rd ODI But Win Series 2-1

Highlights | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Australia posted 352 runs on the board in the first innings after Pat Cummings won the toss and opted to bat first. India failed to chase their target of 353 getting bowled out for 286. In the previous match, India amassed 399 runs, powered by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's centuries. Australia's bowlers struggled, with Cameron Green taking two wickets. In response, Australia was bowled out for 217, with Sean Abbott and David Warner contributing significantly.

The match promises to be an exciting contest, with India looking to seal a clean sweep, while Australia seeks redemption. The Rajkot pitch is expected to favour batsmen, with an average first-innings score of 310. However, pacers might find early assistance, and spinners could face a challenge. India's dominant form makes them the favourites, but Australia will aim to bounce back in the series.

