HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS AUS Final, CWC 2023 Full Scorecard: Australia Beat India By 6 Wickets To Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Title

Australia defeated India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad by 6 wickets after the Men in Blue posted a target of 240 for Australia in 50 overs. The Indian innings was led by KL Rahul, who scored 66, followed by Virat Kohli with 54 and Rohit Sharma contributing 47. Mitchell Starc was the most successful bowler for Australia, taking 3 wickets, while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood claimed 2 wickets each. The Australian bowlers, particularly Starc and Cummins, applied consistent pressure, and the Indian middle order struggled to build substantial partnerships. The run-out of Kuldeep Yadav on the final ball added to Australia's control. The match promises an intriguing second innings as Australia aims to chase down the target. However, the slow pitch could support bowlers, and without dew, defending the target might pose a tough challenge for India.

