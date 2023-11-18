HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS AUS Final, CWC 2023 Full Scorecard: Australia Beat India By 6 Wickets To Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Title
India Vs Australia (IND vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup Final Match 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia Have won the 2023 World Cup beating India by 6 wickets.
Australia defeated India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad by 6 wickets after the Men in Blue posted a target of 240 for Australia in 50 overs. The Indian innings was led by KL Rahul, who scored 66, followed by Virat Kohli with 54 and Rohit Sharma contributing 47. Mitchell Starc was the most successful bowler for Australia, taking 3 wickets, while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood claimed 2 wickets each. The Australian bowlers, particularly Starc and Cummins, applied consistent pressure, and the Indian middle order struggled to build substantial partnerships. The run-out of Kuldeep Yadav on the final ball added to Australia's control. The match promises an intriguing second innings as Australia aims to chase down the target. However, the slow pitch could support bowlers, and without dew, defending the target might pose a tough challenge for India.
Check Highlights Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Between India And Australia.
World Cup 2023: Australia take 6th trophy home
It was a great campaign for India. Untill the last match. The final. The match that matted the most. But one needs to appreciate the mentality monsters Australia who know all the ingredients to cook the perfect final. They showed us once again. Congratulations to Australia. Commiserations to India. The Men in Blue are still a great team.
With that, our World Cup coverage comes to an end. It was an exhilarating ride throughout. Thanks for for joining in the coverage. We will be back with more sports coverage on Zee News English.
IND vs AUS: ICC Shares Pics Of Maxwell Hugging Kohli
ICC shared photos of Maxwell and Kohli hugging each other as the Australian all-rounder consoled his good friend. Respect and admiration for each other.
IND vs AUS: India's Worrying World Cup Trend
Do you know India have lost just 4 out of last 28 matches in ODI World Cups. But still have not won a single trophy. This is a worrying trend and needs a look in.
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Heartbreak For Team India
While Team India was undoubtedly favored to secure the World Cup, the saying "it's not over until it's over" held true. Despite delivering exceptional cricket in ten consecutive games, the team now finds themselves sharing the heartbreak felt by the 1.3 billion Indians. The sentiment of unfairness looms large, with many questioning the outcome of the tournament hinging on just one off day. Such is the nature of the sports world. Notably, a special mention goes to Team India enduring a ten-year drought without an ICC trophy.
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Stats Preview
Most runs: Virat Kohli (765)
Highest individual score: Glenn Maxwell (201*)
Most centuries: Quinton de Kock (4)
Most sixes: Rohit Sharma (31)
Most wickets: Mohd Shami (24)
Best figures: Mohd Shami (7/57)
Most WK dismissals: Quinton de Kock (20)
Most outfield catches: Daryl Mitchell (11)
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia Skipper Pat Cummins
"I think we saved our best for last. Couple of big match players stood up, and we're pretty stuffed. We've been batting first pretty much for the whole tournament, today we thought, it's a good night to chase down, we thought it might actually get a little bit easier. Everyone was pretty keen to get out there. It was a bit slower than I thought, didn't particularly spin probably as much as we thought either. Everyone adjusted pretty well and bowled some tight lines. On a slow wicket like that with variable bounce, we thought a couple of catchers on leg-side, you got to score in ODI cricket, so put a few catchers there and make them make a couple of decisions. (Fielding) Desperate for sure, it all started last week in South Africa. The boys were fantastic. We've got an ageing side but everyone still throws themselves around in the game. Really chuffed with 240, probably anything under 300 really. I thought 300 might have been tough but achievable on that wicket. We were really happy with 240."
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: India Skipper Rohit Sharma
"The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything but it wasn't supposed to be. 20-30 runs more would have been good, KL and Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280 but we kept losing wickets. When you have 240 on the board, you want to take wickets but credit to Head and Labuschagne who stitched together a big partnership and put us completely out of the game. We tried everything we could but I feel wicket got slightly better to bat under lights. Don't want to give that as an excuse. We knew under lights it would be slightly better to bat, but don't want to give that as an excuse. We didn't put enough runs on the board. With the seamers upfront, we took those 3 wickets and another wicket there, we could open up the game. Credit to those two guys in the middle for stitching an outstanding partnership."
LIVE AUS vs IND WC 2023: Rohit after game
Rohit Sharma | Indian skipper: The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything but it wasn't supposed to be. 20-30 runs more would have been good, KL and Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280 but we kept losing wickets. When you have 240 on the board, you want to take wickets but credit to Head and Labuschagne for putting us out of the game, but I feel wicket got slightly better to bat under lights. Don't want to give that as an excuse. We didn't put enough runs on the board. Credit to those two guys in the middle for putting up an outstanding partnership.
LIVE World Cup 2023: Australia win by 6 wickets
Australia have defeated India by 6 wickets to win the 2023 ODI World Cup. What a performance from the Aussies in the finals, they outclassed Australia in every department of the game tonight.
AUS: 241/4 (43 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs IND WC 2023: 10 runs now
Ten runs needed for Australia to win the World Cup now. What a sensational performance from Head and Labuschagne in the middle.
AUS: 231/3 (42 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023: Fifty for Marnus
Marnus Labuschagne has completed his fifty. What a knock from him as well, he supported Head in all ways possible. Australia 16 runs away from victory now.
AUS: 225/3 (40 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023: 27 runs more
India just 22 runs away from another heartbreak as Australia are on their way to lift the sixth World Cup title.
AUS: 214/3 (39 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup: Siraj comes in
Mohammed Siraj is in now. Rohit Sharma is looking for someone to save him from this humiliation. Will any Indian bowler step up now?
AUS: 204/3 (37 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup: Can India bounce back?
Just 46 runs needed in this final now and it looks like the contest is over for India. Australia have outclassed the bowling attack of India who were on song the whole tournament.
AUS: 195/3 (36 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023: India need a miracle
India need a miracle and it can be done if wickets fall in very quick succession. Can India bounce back from this dead result match now? Travis Head will surely go for it now.
AUS: 192/3 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023: Century for Head
Travis Head completes his century in 95 balls, 14 fours and a six from the Australia opener so far, He has singled handedly got the Aussies on top of this final in Ahmedabad.
AUS: 185/3 (34 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023: Head takes charge
Australia in a hurry to finish this final as India are on their knees now. The body language of the players in the middle say it all.
AUS: 174/3 (33 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023: What should Rohit do?
Rohit Sharma has to do something and do something very quickly. Was this Australian team really better than the Team India lineup today?
AUS: 170/3 (31 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs IND WC 203: Head close to ton
Travis Head inching close to his century, a World Cup final ton would be perfect for his comeback in this tournament. India in desperate need of a miracle at the moment.
AUS: 168/3 (30 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia World Cup 2023: India clueless
The faces of the players and fans says it all. India really not positive at the moment. Australia are on a roll in Ahmedabad. The wait for the trophy will continue by the looks of it.
AUS: 165/3 (29 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: DRS taken
A desperate review from India and Marnus Labuschagne is saved by the DRS call. Bumrah and Jadeja into the attack giving their best to keep the scenes tight.
AUS: 162/3 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Score: Head takes charge
Travis Head inching close to his century. Australia really on the charge now. India in desperate need of a miracle at the moment.
AUS: 148/3 (27 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia WC Final: Head keeps Australia afloat
Australia on top of this contest as Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne continue their tremendous run in the middle. India really losing the grip of this contest now.
AUS: 144/3 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023 Score: Can Shami do it?
Mohammed Shami is into the attack as India are desperate to get something positive in Ahmedabad now. Australia really asking some serious questions from the bowlers of India.
AUS: 135/3 (25 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs India Score: Shami comes in
Mohammed Shami has been brought into the attack now. India throwing all their best cards now. It is time for Rohit Sharma to get things in line for India now.
AUS: 127/3 (24 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs India Score: India need a wicket
India need a wicket as Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav continue the attack. The dew factor will also give a huge advantage to Australia.
AUS: 122/3 (23 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs IND WC Score: Kuldeep clueless
Kuldeep Yadav is trying his best but Australia are quite comfortable knocking him around for singles and doubles. India need a wicket as soon as possible.
AUS: 117/3 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC Final 2023 Score: 131 runs needed
Australia now need 131 runs to win in 29 overs. Australia really on top of this contest with a solid partnership with Head and Labuschagne.
AUS: 110/3 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023 Score: Australia in control
Over 100 runs still needed but Australia look in tremendous control of this contest now. India still believe but they need wickets to believe more than they can really pull this one off.
AUS: 104/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023 Score: India need wickets
Team India need to find wickets else the contest can slide from them very quickly now. The bowling attack is giving it's best but Australia batters keep their tails up.
AUS: 99/3 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023 Score: Head key for Australia
Australia on a roll as the partnership in the middle now reaches 48 off 67 balls and it is Travis Head who is playing the role of an aggresser.
AUS: 93/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023: Partnership reaching fifty mark
Partnership in the middle is about to get upto 50 runs in the middle now. Travis Head is surely going to push the paddle in a while now.
AUS: 93/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs IND WC 2023: Siraj comes in
Australia will now face Mohammed Siraj from one end. India keen on finding something positive in the middle.Head and Labuschagne looking to build a solid partnership.
AUS: 87/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023: 15 overs
Fifteen overs gone as Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle for Australia. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja continue attack for India.
AUS: 78/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023: India search for wickets
Can India get one more wicket and get a better grip on this contest? Australia happy to knock it around now for singles and soak the pressure in.
AUS: 74/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE WC Final IND vs AUS: Tight over from Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja has kept it tight since he has come on. Still not a single over for Mohammed Siraj yet. Australia in a tricky spot at the moment.
AUS: 70/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score WC Final: Time for spin
Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav into the attack now. India with some really tight overs in the middle but what they want is wickets at the moment.
AUS: 68/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs IND Score Final: Review not taken
A long discussion between KL Rahul, Kohli, Jadeja, Rohit and more but they decide not to take the review. Was that out? We will find out in some time. We have already witnessed an error call from the Aussies for not taking the review though.
AUS: 65/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs IND Score Final: Powerplay finished
Powerplay is finished and it is a tight contest so far. The runs on the board are not so much and Australia batters are giving their best to save wickets now.
AUS: 60/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: India bounce back
India on top of this contest but they need to make sure that wickets keep on falling. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle for Australia.
AUS: 51/3 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023 Final: Kohli is pumped
Virat Kohli is pumped and he is letting Marnus Labuschagne know that. A few words bring spoken during the Australia batter was coming in the middle of the pitch.
AUS: 47/3 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WC 2023 FInal: Gone!
Steve Smith Gone! Jasprit Bumrah on fire! He is pumped up, Kohli in pumped up and the whole Ahmedabad crowd is pumped. India are on a roll as Australia are 3 down now and Smith is back in the pavilion.
AUS: 47/3 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Final Score: Smart batting from Smith
Steve Smith in the middle for Australia and India know how key his wicket is. Australia two down but still very much in this contest. India cannot let their tails down at the moment.
AUS: 42/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Final Score: Gone!
Mitchell Marsh 15 (15) caught behind by KL Rahul bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. India on a roll as Australia go two down now with the wicket of Marsh.
AUS: 41/2 (4.3 Overs)
Virat Kohli's Dramatic Turnaround: From Dropped Catch Drama To Redemption With A Stunner - WATCH
LIVE IND vs AUS Final Score: Marsh on the charge
Mitchell Marsh is on the charge, he is certainly not feeling the pressure of a World Cup final. A massive six off Shami over covers. Australia on the counter-attack.
AUS: 38/1 (3.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Final Score: India desperate for wickets
Team India are desperate for wickets at the moment. The ball is swinging everywhere, the crowd of Ahmedabad is all behind the Men in Blue. Can they defend 241 runs?
AUS: 29/1 (2.4 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs India World Cup Final: Gone!
The roar in Ahmedabad is surreal! David Warner 7 (3) caught by Virat Kohli bowled by Mohammed Shami. India get the early wicket they were looking for and it is game in Ahmedabad in the final of the World Cup.
AUS: 27/1 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs India World Cup Final: Chase Begins
The chase of 241 runs begins and it is a chase for the ODI World Cup 2023 trophy. The first ball was edged but no one took it, some confusion between Gill and Kohli. The catch was for Kohli but now the chance is gone.
AUS: 15/0 (1 Over)
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Starc On Australia's Performance
"You can always plan for things, the way we contributed with the ball is fantastic first up and now out there (need to do the job) with the bat. There is not a whole heap of help for the seam bowlers and swing bowlers, was trying to do a few different things, vary the pace a little bit. Patty (Cummins) and Josh (Hazlewood) were outstanding and obviously a little bit of reverse at the back end. Hopefully we restricted them to enough (runs). We bowled second here against England and it was a little dewy, the wicket (today) is a little bit dry and hopefully the dew comes in and we don't see any reverse in the second innings, not an easy wicket to bat on, the easiest time to bat perhaps is against the hard new ball and there are runs to be scored and it is not going to be easy, but it is what you ask for, it is a world cup final. What more can you ask for!"
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Can India Defend It?
India, setting a target of 240 in 50 overs, faced challenges as Australia's bowlers, led by Cummins and Starc, dominated. Despite a promising start, wickets fell consistently, and Australia's fielding prowess restricted India. With the pitch supporting bowlers, India's defense hinges on the absence of dew. Australia emerges the happier side at the halfway mark, anticipating a strong batting display in the final.
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: India All Out For First Time In Tournament
In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, India set a target of 240 for Australia. Top contributors include KL Rahul (66), Virat Kohli (54), and Rohit Sharma (47). Mitchell Starc takes 3 wickets for Australia, while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood each claim 2.
LIVE Score IND 240 (50) CRR: 4.8
Innings Break
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India all out
Hazlewood dismisses Siraj and completes a run out of Kuldeep Yadav on the final ball; Siraj pulls a slower shortish delivery to deep square leg, attempting a second run, but an accurate throw from Marnus Labuschagne to the bowler's end results in Cummins breaking the stumps with Kuldeep nowhere near the crease. Kuldeep Yadav is run out for 10 runs off 18 balls.
LIVE Score IND 240 (50) CRR: 4.8
Innings Break
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Inching Towards 250
Cummins delivers a mix of deliveries to Kuldeep Yadav and Siraj, including a slower one pulled for a single, a pacy bouncer resulting in a pulled single, a short one pulled to deep square leg for another single, a pitched-up delivery miscued to mid-off for a single, a bouncer skillfully swayed away from by Siraj, a wide down leg cheered by the crowd, and a skiddy ball that keeps low and narrowly misses Siraj's defensive outside edge.
LIVE Score IND 232/9 (49) CRR: 4.73
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: SKY Departs, India 9 Down
Hazlewood dismisses Suryakumar Yadav for 18 as the tactic of delivering slow and short pays off, inducing an early pull shot with Suryakumar Yadav caught by Josh Inglis.
LIVE Score IND 226/9 (47.3) CRR: 4.76
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: All Eyes On SKY
Cummins bowls a mix of deliveries to Kuldeep Yadav, including a yorker with a denied LBW appeal, a cutter tapped to backward point, an off-speed ball resulting in an inside edge, a slow and short one dispatched by Suryakumar Yadav over the keeper, and a short ball pulled for a single.
LIVE Score IND 223/8 (47) CRR: 4.74
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Kuldeep Playing Good Shots
Starc delivers a variety of deliveries to Kuldeep Yadav, including a tailing back ball for a single, a wide, a fuller straight delivery resulting in a clipped two, a back-of-a-length ball defended by Kuldeep, a fuller one pushed to backward point, a leading edge by Suryakumar Yadav falling safely, and a flick by Kuldeep to fine leg for a single.
LIVE Score IND 221/8 (46) CRR: 4.8
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Bumrah Departs
Bumrah is dismissed lbw by Zampa for 1 run as the 93.3kph fullish delivery with a scrambled seam goes on straight; Bumrah, not opting for a review, walks off, shaking his head.
LIVE Score IND 214/8 (44.5) CRR: 4.77
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: India 7 Down
Starc claims his third wicket as Shami, attempting a forceful swing, edges a 141kph length ball marginally outside off, with the hint of away movement, for a straightforward catch by Josh Inglis, departing for 6 runs.
LIVE Score IND 211/7 (43.4) CRR: 4.83
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Can SKY Give India Big Finish?
Cummins delivers a mix of deliveries to Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, including a yorker, an aerial pull, and a slower cutter, as Suryakumar Yadav manages singles with a mid-wicket shot and an early pull, while Shami steers one to third man in the 42nd over.
LIVE Score IND 211/6 (43) CRR: 4.91
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Departs
Starc dismisses Rahul for 66 with a swinging beauty, a 137.9kph length ball from round the wicket that late swings away, reminiscent of Wasim Akram's style.
LIVE Score IND 203/6 (41.3) CRR: 4.89
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: 200 up for Team India
Zampa delivers a mix of flat and drifting deliveries to Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul; Rahul's squeeze drive brings up India's 200, while Suryakumar Yadav sweeps a low full toss to deep backward square leg in the 40th over.
LIVE Score
IND 200/5 (41) CRR: 4.88
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: India need quick runs
Hazlewood induces an edge from Rahul, resulting in a single to third man; brilliant fielding by sub Abbott saves runs as Suryakumar Yadav flicks a half-volley towards short mid-wicket, while singles are managed with tucks and pulls in the 39th over.
LIVE Score IND 197/5 (40) CRR: 4.92
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: SKY Finds Form
Suryakumar Yadav capitalizes on a short and wide delivery from Zampa, cutting it for a boundary, while Rahul manages singles with watchful shots; Zampa's variations include a flatter wrong-un and a flatter delivery that slides down leg, resulting in extras in the 38th over.
LIVE Score IND 192/5 (39) CRR: 4.92
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: All Eyes On KL, SKY
Hazlewood bowls a mix of deliveries to Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul, inducing a hint of reverse swing; Suryakumar Yadav attempts a clip but can't beat the fielder, while Rahul punches a full-length delivery towards deep point, and they manage quick singles in the 37th over.
LIVE Score IND 182/5 (38) CRR: 4.79
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Stumping Appeal Against KL
Maxwell bowls a mix of deliveries to Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul, inducing a stumping appeal on a well-disguised delivery; Rahul manages a single with a punch down the ground, but faces challenges as the ball holds in the surface in the 36th over.
LIVE Score IND 179/5 (37) CRR: 4.84
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: India 5 Down
Surviving a review moments ago, Jadeja's fate is sealed by Hazlewood as he edges one to keeper Josh Inglis, departing for 9 runs off 22 balls.
LIVE Score IND 178/5 (35.5) CRR: 4.97
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Fifty For KL Rahul
Starc bowls a combination of length deliveries to Jadeja and Rahul, showcasing sharp running between the wickets for singles, as Rahul reaches a fifty amidst applause; frustrations show as Rahul isn't pleased with hitting the fielder in the last over, while Jadeja maneuvers the ball but finds fielders.
LIVE Score IND 173/4 (35) CRR: 4.94
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Travis Head Bowls Another Tight Over
Head delivers a mix of deliveries to Rahul and Jadeja, with Rahul managing a single off a fuller delivery, surviving a leg-before-wicket appeal; bonus leg byes add to India's total, while Jadeja takes a single with a cut shot in the 33rd over.
LIVE Score IND 169/4 (34) CRR: 4.97
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Starc Back Into The Attack
Starc delivers a mix of deliveries, showcasing signs of reverse swing, as Rahul and Jadeja manage singles with solid shots, while a full-length ball wide outside off prompts Jadeja to let it go; Starc's variation in length and movement is evident in the 32nd over.
LIVE Score IND 165/4 (33) CRR: 5
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Drinks Break
Zampa bowls a variety of deliveries, with Rahul and Jadeja taking singles off full deliveries and a poor one down leg; Shastri emphasizes Australia's competitive spirit in cricket commentary. Drinks are on the field.
LIVE Score IND 162/4 (32) CRR: 5.06
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins Bowling Tight Lines
Cummins delivers a mix of short and good-length balls to Jadeja and Rahul, resulting in singles; India's innings progression shows an early brisk start (80/2 in overs 1-10) followed by a slower phase (72/2 in overs 11-30).
LIVE Score IND 158/4 (31) CRR: 5.1
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Jadeja Survives
Zampa's over features a failed appeal for caught behind and stumping against Jadeja, followed by Rahul's single off a full delivery, while earlier, Kohli's dismissal silences the crowd and disappoints KL Rahul. Anushka Sharma looks baffled, and the strategic move to promote Jadeja for a left-right combination is noted.
IND 152/4 (30) CRR: 5.07
Australia opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Australia Final Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Departs
Virat Kohli, after scoring 54 runs, is bowled by Cummins, leaving the stadium in stunned silence and Kohli in disbelief.
Live Score IND 148/4 (28.3) CRR: 5.19
Australia opt to bowl
IND vs AUS LIVE: Maxwell bowling well
Maxwell continues. He is doing a good job. Keeping it simple. Wicket to wicket bowling. He runs through the overs quickly too. What an all-rounder to have in your team.
IND 146/3 (28)
India Vs Australia LIVE Score: Boundary after 97 balls
Virat gets the boundary and the first boundary comes after 97 balls. Rahul with a scoop to fine leg boundary. Huge relief for India. Top shot that. Rahul looking more aggressive now. 7 off the over
IND 142/3 (27)
India Vs Australia LIVE Score: Fifty for Kohli
Adam Zampa back on. Kohli collects sngle off the last ball and gets to the fifty. His fifth consecutive fifty. Wife Anushka on her feet to applaud the landmark. Brilliant innings. Australia fielding top-notch. 37-year-old Warner puts body on the line to stop a boundary. What an effort. Great cricket all around.
IND 135/3 (26)
IND vs AUS LIVE: India going slow
It has been ninety balls since last boundary. 15 overs now. India playing risk-free wicket. They are getting into a rut now and need a move on.
IND 131/3 (25)
IND vs AUS LIVE Score: Kohli nears fifty
Virat Kohli is in the 40s now. Three shot of the fifty. A word on Rahul. He is going slow but he is also ensuring that India do not lose a wicket here. He is looking quite assured in the middle.
IND 125/3 (24)
India Vs Australia LIVE Updates: India reducing risk
India going slow. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli choosing partnership over strike rate. They are trying to reduce the risk and take the game deep. India has a long tail and the team does not want to go into a situation where Shami is in the middle with the bat in the overs 30 to 40.
IND 125/3 (23)
AUS Vs IND LIVE Score: Head into the attack
Head into the attack now. He is known as golden arm. Picked 2 crucial wickets in the last match vs SA in the middle overs.
IND 121/3 (22)
AUS Vs IND LIVE Updates: SRK in the house
Shah Rukh Khan is watching the India Vs Australia Final. Kohli is inching closer to the fifty. Boundaries are hard to come by but India are scoring just under 6. They can afford to do that right now. But not for long.
IND 119/3 (21)
Australia Vs India LIVE: Mitch Marsh into the attack
Cummis is clever here. He brings Marsh into the attack as he wants Indians to attack him. India have not scored a boundary in a long time and Cummins is luring them into going after Marsh's dibbly dobbly pace.
IND 115/3 (20)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Hazlewood back on
KL Rahul pulls Hazlewood for just one. It has been a long time since a boundary, Australia have done well to dry up the fours. Six singles. It has been 54 balls since the last four. About time someone gets one.
IND 113/3 (19)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Maxwell back on
Maxwell into the attack again after a little break. Kohli is key wicket for India here. Australia would want to see his back soon. KL looking solid. No fault shot from these two so far. They are looking solid.
IND 107/3 (18)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Cummins in looking good
Cummins back on after drinks break. India happy to get singles. Important to keep the runs coming, even in singles. Cummins is on the ball. Disciplined line and length. Not an inch here or there.
IND 104/3 (17)
IND vs AUS LIVE: India go past 100
India go past 100 run mark. Zampa continues. Four off the over. Only singles. Boundaries are hard to come by. Time for drinks.
IND 101/3 (16)
India Vs Australia LIVE Updates: Rahul is off to slow start
Hazlewood is warming up. Think he is coming up next. Rahul is off to a slow start. He needs to find his rythm here. Kohli is playing at over 100 strike rate at the other end.
IND 97/3 (15)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Security breach
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitch partnership. There is a security breach now. A fan has raced to the middle to meet Kohli it seems and the match stops for a bit. But he has been taken off now. Match resumes. India need a big partnership here from Kohli and Rahul.
IND 94/3 (14)
IND vs AUS LIVE Updates: Zampa is on
Cummins into the attack. Four dots at the start. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are going slow right now. They are trying to control the innings as Cummins is bowling well.
IND 89/3 (13)
India Vs Australia LIVE Updates: Zampa is on
Adam Zampa comes into the attack. He will love bowling on this slow track. KL Rahul joins Virat in the middle. India need to build on the partnership here. Five singles in the over.
IND 87/2 (12)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Iyer also gone
India lose two back to back wickets. Iyer is walking back. Pat Cummins finds the outside edge and keeper Inglis collects the ball behind. India on back foot suddenly.
IND 81/3 (10.3)
LIVE IND vs AUS: Rohit falls
Rohit walks back. What a catch by Head. He takes a stunning catch running back. Rohit stepped down to smash the ball out of the park and the leading edge goes high up in the air and Head cover a lot of ground to take a wonderful catch.
IND 76/2 (9.4)
LIVE IND vs AUS: Cummins into the attack
Pat Cummins into the attack now. Good over. He needs to keep the batters on back foot. He will bowl change of pace. A lot of off cutters. Great late shot by Kohli for a double to third man.
IND 66/1 (9)
LIVE Updates IND vs AUS: Maxwell into the attack
First glimpse of spin as offie Glenn Maxwell into the attack. That will tell whether there will be spin on this track or not. How low will it keep. Kohli with a back foot punch for four runs. This is great news for India, says Sanjay Manjrekar on air.
IND 61/1 (8)
IND vs AUS Final LIVE: Kohli on fire
Virat Kohli hits three boundaries on the trot. Off Starc. Class written over all of these shots. These are danger signs for Australia. They must stop him. Starc bowls an off cutter, a dot next. India have gone past the fifty mark.
IND 54/1 (7)
IND vs AUS World Cup Final: Hazlewood vs Kohli
Kohli will play the role of an achor while Rohit is set to launch an attack. Kohli is clipping well. Hazlewood is angling it into him and he is on top of the ball most of the time. Hazlewood is looking for a LBW or a Kohli flick to the mid wicket or square leg.
IND 40/1 (6)
IND vs AUS Final: Kohli is in
Virat Kohli has joined Rohit in the middle. He is also off the mark. Rohit played a big shot too early before getting his eye in. India need a big partnership here.
IND 37/1 (5)
IND vs AUS LIVE: Shubman Gill Departs
WICKET! Shubman Gill gone. He pulls but the bottom of the bat takes the ball to the mid on fielder who takes a safe catch. Big blow for Team India. In walks Virat Kohli. Game on.
IND 30/1 (4.2)
IND vs AUS Final LIVE: Rohit with an onslaught
Rohit pulls Starc to mid-wicket boundary but there is a cover over there and he stops the ball which lands on one bounce to him. Rohit being tied up here. Australia have done their home work. But Rohit pulls off the pull shot here. Brilliant shot. He picks it from length and he sends it sailing into the crowd. Last ball also goes four. Rohit is in charge here. He is looking very, very good. India fans, relax now.
IND 30/0 (4)
IND vs AUS Final LIVE Score: Rohit is not stopping
Rohit Sharma is not stopping here. He wants to take on the new-ball bowlers. Australia are fielding brilliantly here. Gill is cautious against Starc, lets two balls go past him. 5 off the over.
IND 18/0 (3)