Highlights | IND VS BAN, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli power India to 227-run win, Bangladesh claim series 2-1

India will aim to save themselves from the embarrassment of a clean sweep in the hands of Bangladesh when they take them on in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Saturday (December 10). The hosts lead 2-0 in the series and have already sealed the series win. Bangladesh have never inflicted a whitewash on India ever in any format and this provides a golden chance for Litton Das and Co to make it happen. The fact that Rohit Sharma, the India captain, is missing in this last ODI due to a thumb injury means Bangladesh could not have asked for a better moment to make a clean sweep.

The ODI series moves to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram where it will be concluded before the Tests start on December 14 at the same venue.

India have never looked as weak as they look now in ODIs. With plenty of injuries, the team lacks proven stars. There is a long list of stars missing in this series for India. They are Rohit, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. There is no Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal either as they have been rested.

Bangladesh have been playing brilliant cricket together. One of the biggest reasons for their two back to back wins over India is one player named Mehidy Hasan Miraz who struck a brilliant hundred in the last match to set up the match nicely for the hosts. He played a match-winning knock in the first ODI as well. India will need to ensure he does not perform in the 3rd ODI and they knock the hosts out to finish the series with a win.

