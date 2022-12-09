Highlights | IND VS BAN, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli power India to 227-run win, Bangladesh claim series 2-1
India Vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Check all the news from third ODI between KL Rahul's Team India and Litton Das-led Bangladesh team at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
India will aim to save themselves from the embarrassment of a clean sweep in the hands of Bangladesh when they take them on in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Saturday (December 10). The hosts lead 2-0 in the series and have already sealed the series win. Bangladesh have never inflicted a whitewash on India ever in any format and this provides a golden chance for Litton Das and Co to make it happen. The fact that Rohit Sharma, the India captain, is missing in this last ODI due to a thumb injury means Bangladesh could not have asked for a better moment to make a clean sweep.
The ODI series moves to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram where it will be concluded before the Tests start on December 14 at the same venue.
India have never looked as weak as they look now in ODIs. With plenty of injuries, the team lacks proven stars. There is a long list of stars missing in this series for India. They are Rohit, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. There is no Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal either as they have been rested.
Bangladesh have been playing brilliant cricket together. One of the biggest reasons for their two back to back wins over India is one player named Mehidy Hasan Miraz who struck a brilliant hundred in the last match to set up the match nicely for the hosts. He played a match-winning knock in the first ODI as well. India will need to ensure he does not perform in the 3rd ODI and they knock the hosts out to finish the series with a win.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Team India win by 227
The Bangladesh innings have been warped up quickly by Indian bowlers. Bangladesh got off to a fast start in their pursuit of 410 but eventually gave up under the pressure of the pursuit rate. The procession began when Anamul gave the signal, and when Mustafizur struck out, it ended. Like Kishan's earlier in the day, the bowlers were unrelenting in their approach. He out-batted Bangladesh out of the game, which effectively set up the match. India needed to address many issues, and as a result of that damaging knock, they probably did.
Live Score IND 409/8 (50) BAN 182 (34) India won by 227 runs
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Axar Patel strikes
The very first ball Axar throws results in a strike as Anamul is caught at long-off! He meant to go over extra cover, but the ball caught him on the inside half as it drifted in from around the wicket, sending him straighter than he had anticipated. Running to his left, Siraj makes a superb catch while moving.
LIVE Score BAN 40/1 (5.3) CRR: 7.27 REQ: 8.31 Bangladesh need 370 runs
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: BAN lose 3rd wicket
Rahim attempts to sweep but is caught behind the legs by the bowler. Rahim misses, it slides on with the arm from around the wicket, and it slams into the leg stump. Bangladesh suffers a third defeat.
LIVE Score BAN 75/3 (13) CRR: 5.77 REQ: 9.05 Bangladesh need 335 runs
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Siraj removes Das
Without seizing it, Litton launches it straight to mid-off! Litton moves away from the stumps and attempts to loft the full delivery over the infield but is unable to do so because it is speared in on leg. doesn't as a result discover any elevation. It is a dolly for Thakur, who is error-free.
LIVE Score BAN 49/2 (8.2) CRR: 5.88 REQ: 8.66 Bangladesh need 361 runs
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Here we ho then!
Bangladesh need a quick and big start from Anamul Haque and Litton Das. At least one of them needs to play big and deep. India on the other hand is starting with M Siraj and Shardul Thakur.
LIVE Score BAN 6/0 (2) CRR: 3 REQ: 8.42 Bangladesh need 404 runs
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan opens up after historic knock
"The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear - if the ball is there, I'll go for it. I'm blessed to hear my name amid such legends. Still feel when I got out - 15 overs were left. Could've scored 300 also. Batting with Virat bhai, he has such a good sense of the game. He was calming me down when I was in my 90s. I wanted to bring it up with a six, but he said to get it in singles as it's your first. Had a chat with Surya bhai - he said when you bat before the game, you see the ball well. I didn't take too much pressure on myself. Just wanted to make use of the opportunity."
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: What is highest score by a batsman in history of ODIs?
India vs Bangladesh LIVE 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan smashes several WORLD RECORDS to maiden ODI double hundred
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: India set 410 target for Bangladesh
Since the wicket of Virat Kohli at 344, India could only manage to score just around 6 runs per over. Bangladesh bounce back in excellent fashion but still, India manage to get pass 400.
LIVE Score IND 409/8 (50) CRR: 8.18 Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: BAN bounce back
After the heroics of Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli, Team India lost the track as Bangladesh bounce back with five quick wickets. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel were dismissed after Virat and Ishan quickly. At one point India were eyeing 450 and now it seems that they will only reach 430 if they finish well.
LIVE Score IND 390/6 (47.2) CRR: 8.24 Bangladesh opt to bowl
IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: 100 for Virat Kohli
What a knock from former Indian captain Virat Kohli. He reaches the landmark of 100 in 83 balls. His first in over 3 yeas in ODIs. Not to forget, his 72nd international ton. KL Rahul has joined Virat in the middle.
IND 330/3 (39)
India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan departs
Ishan Kishan has fallen after scoring the quickest double hundred in ODIs. Taskin Ahmed picks up a wicket and Litton Das with a brilliant catch.
IND 318/2 (37.2)
India vs Bangladesh: Ishan Kishan joins an elite LIST
Ishan joins the below list and is eyeing a 300 now.
Rohit Sharma - 264 - vs SL - 2014
Martin Guptill - 237 - vs WI - 2015
Virender Sehwag - 219 - vs WI - 2011
Chris Gayle - 215 - vs ZIM - 2015
Fakhar Zaman - 210 - vs ZIM - 2018
India vs Bangladesh: Ishan Kishan slams 200
Ishan Kishan has scored his maiden ODI double hundred. What a knock. He has become only the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to score a double hundred.
India vs Bangladesh: Kohli inching to 100
Virat Kohli is not in attack mode. He moves into 70s. He has not scored an ODI hundred since late 2019. Looks like he will get to it today but Ishan Kishan has the chance to make 200 and even topple 264 from Rohit.
IND 269/1 (31.5)
India vs Bangladesh: Ishan moving quickly to 200
Ishan Kishan has just been dealing with 4s and 6s. What a knock from him. Drinks called and hopefully it does not take away the momentum from him. He is just 16 away from a 200.
IND 257/1 (31)
India vs Bangladesh: Ishan continues to attack
Ishan Kishan is continuing to attack the Bangladesh spinners. The slog sweep coming to good use. He has smashed nine sixes in the innings so far. Kohli continue to grow in the innings as well. Bangladesh feeling the heat.
IND 238/1 (29.4)
IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli fifty
Virat Kohli completes fifty as Ishan Kishan continues to attack the Bangladesh spinners. He reaches 150 in no time. What a day this is turning out to be.
IND 212/1 (27.3)
India vs Bangladesh: Ishan Kishan slams 100
Ishan Kishan is quite emotional as he celebrates his maiden ODI hundred. It has come at a time when India have struggled to get runs on Bangladeshi pitches. He is risen to the occasion, which is great to see. He was pumped up after his ton.
IND 162/1 (24)
India vs Bangladesh: Ishan nearng 100
Virat Kohli looks better now, after having spent a long time in the middle. Ishan Kishan into his 90s, and aproaching the 100. Bangladesh stick with spin.
IND 139/1 (21.5)
India vs Bangladesh: Kishan survives
Brilliant effort in the deep by Shakib Al Hasan as he almost pulled off a brilliant catch off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He ran to his right, dived to his right, caught the ball but one he landed, the ball spilled on to the ground before he caught it again with left hand.
IND 127/1 (20)
India vs Bangladesh: Kishan dominates
Ishan Kishan is beginning to dominate the proceedings in the middle, so do India. Kohli has been a mere spectator so far. Kishan is now playing all corners of the fielder. He moves into 70s and would like to smash his maiden ODI ton today. India go past 100 also.
IND 103/1 (17)
India vs Bangladesh: Ishan Kishan completes fifty
Ishan Kishan, who has replaced captain Rohit Sharma today in playing 11, has smashed a fine fifty and needs to carry on. He is taking attack to the bowlers as Kohli takes time to get going. India have in some ways taken control of things in middle.
IND 73/1 (13.3)
India vs Bangladesh: Men In Blue go slow
Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli are going slow at the moment as Bangladeshi spinners take control of things. Lovely display of disciplined slow ball bowling from Shakib and Mehidy, creating problems for Ishan and Kohli.
IND 49/1 (11)
India vs Bangladesh: Kohli dropped
What a miss this is from Bangladesh as they drop Virat Kohli so early in the innings and he cashes on it by hitting a boundary. Mehidy Hasan Miraz would have had him by now. Second life for India's best batter in the lineup. It is the captain Litton Das who has dropped the simple catch.
IND 35/1 (7.1)
India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: WICKET!
Shikhar Dhawan gone. Another poor outing for the opener. He falls after getting trapped in front of the stumps. Umpire said not out after appeal but Bangladesh took the review and the wickets hitting shown on ball tracker. He has to go and Virat Kohli comes to the crease.
IND 16/1 (4.4)
IND vs BAN LIVE: Kishan, Dhawan off to good start
Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman are bowling nicely but Kishan and Dhawan have been cut to the task as well. Not one of the big, flying starts but a solid one nevertheless for India.
IND 15/0 (3.3)
India vs Bangladesh: Kishan, Dhawan begin India innings
A new opening pair for India, the third one in the series with Ishan Kishan opening with Shikhar Dhawan. Taskin Ahmed shares the new ball with Mustafizur Rahman. The bowlers are testing the batters right now with length.
IND 5/0 (1.4)
India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Playing 11
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Toss News
India have lost another toss to Bangladesh in this series. They will bat first. Playing 11s coming in. Rohit and Deepak Out, Ishan and Kuldeep Yadav come in.
IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: India need youngsters to step up
The responsibility of the seniors in the team has increases for sure. But it is also important for the youngsters in the side - Washington Sundar, Umran Malik - to rise and shine when it matters the most. India will look to go all guns blazing in the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh.
India vs Bangladesh: Toss at 11 am IST
India captain KL Rahul and Bangladesh skipper Litton Das will come for the toss to the centre at 11 am IST. In case you don't know, Rohit Sharma is not playing this match because of a thumb injury. Watch this space for the toss news.
India vs Bangladesh: Key players to watch out for
From India's standpoint, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will be the three key players to watch out for in this match. The senior pros need to step up when the team is in this kind of trouble and it is about time King Kohli unleashes the beast within.
Bangladesh will continue to pin hopes on Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan and their hero of this series Mehidy Hasan Miraz for good show with both bat and ball.
India vs Bangladesh: A rivalry in making
One can say that the India vs Bangladesh rivalry has been in the making since the Tigers beat India in the 2007 ODI World Cup group stage to eventually knock them out of the tournament. Bangladesh fans get emotional every time they play India. Who can forget India's thrilling win over Bangladesh in 2016 T20 World Cup match. There are many memorable matches between the two countries that makes the contest worth-watching today.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Washington Sundar press conference
India are under pressure ahead of the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh. Listen to what Washington Sundar had to say ahead of the all-important third match in the press conference.
_ _ "Every game is important for us."
Here's what @Sundarwashi5 said ahead of the third & final #BANvIND ODI. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/59HJgfBTxd
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2022
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Check Dream 11 prediction here
There are many big players playing in the third ODI between India and Bangladesh but not to forget that some stars are also missing. This is important to know if you are making your fantasy team.
India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Pressure on India
A Rohit Sharma-less India will take on Bangladesh in the third ODI and aim to avoid a 3-0 whitewash in hands of the hosts. This is going to be a challenging task as India struggle to get the combinations right with players falling prey to injuries and the home side at the top of their game currently.
India vs Bangladesh: Weather report
There is only a 5% chance of rain predicted at Chattogram for India vs Bangladesh third ODI match with 66 percent humidity and 29 degress celcius temperature predicted.
India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Will Bangladesh whitewash?
Bangladesh have a very good chance to whitewash the Men in Blue as they have already defeated them twice in this 3-match series and Team India are down with pressure.
India vs Bangladesh: Time for KL Rahul to rise and shine
Honestly, KL Rahul has had a tough time in India's coloured clothing for more than a year now. Since the T20 World Cup 2021, he has not really fired on all cylinders. Injury then kept him on the sidelines and he ha sbeen having one bad tournament after the other throughout the year. Now, with India aiming to avoid a whitewash in hands of Bangladesh, he must step up and show that he is here to stay for a long time, as a player and maybe also as a captain.
India vs Bangladesh: Key players to watch out for
India: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav could be the key players for India in the upcoming ODI sv Bangladesh.
For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will hold key as usual. He is the man in form. Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan the bowlers will also be crucial for the Tigers.
IND vs BAN: A historic whitewash
It must be told to the cricket lovers that Bangladesh have never made a clean sweep over India. With big names like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami missing in the series, this is a good chance for the Tigers to inflict a whitewash.
India vs Bangladesh: All eyes on Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has had struggles in the ODI series vs Bangladesh. Virat scored just 9 off 15 balls in the first ODI while in the 2nd match, he scored just 5 off 6 balls. India will hope the beast that Virat is, is unleashed in the third and last one-day match. Let's see how much Virat can score in the third ODI.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Check predicted 11 here
India predicted playing 11: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shahbaz Ahmed
Bangladesh predicted playing 11: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain
India vs Bangladesh: Recap of previous 2 ODIs
Bangladesh have been lucky on the toss front. They have won both the tosses so far, in 1st and 2nd ODI respectively.
In the 1st ODI, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl and bowled brilliant to stop India to just 186 in 41.2 overs. They then chased it down with four overs remaining and one wicket in hand, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 38 from Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
In the 2nd ODI too, Bangladesh won and this time opted to bat first. This time they were under pressure after having lost 6 wickets for under 100 runs but Mehidy played another brilliant innings, smashing a ton while Mahmudullah too played a gritty knock to guide Bangladesh to 271/7 in 50 overs.
In reply, India, despite efforts from Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma, fell short by 5 runs and lost the series.
India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Men In Blue under pressure
Team India will be under tremendous pressure in the 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh as they are trailing 0-2 in the three-match series. The action moves to Chattogram from Dhaka and the visitors will hope to win the last match of the series and ensure Bangladesh do not inflict a whitewash on them.
The match begins at 11.30 am IST on December 10. Watch this space for all buil-up related stuff and news.
