HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Full Scorecard: India Win By 7 Wickets, Places On 2nd In Points Table
India vs Bangladesh (IND vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in match no. 17 of the World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (October 19). It was Bangladesh who won the toss and opted to bat first. After posting 256 for 8 in 50 overs, Tigers required a good bowling effort but it was not there to be seen as India chased down 257 runs in just under 43 overs.
Virat Kohli smashed his 48th ODI hundred, the third of the World Cup as India cruised to the win. He was declared the Player of the Match for his knock of unbeaten 103. Shubman Gill also struck a fifty while Rohit Sharma made fifty. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja finished with 2 wickets each.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 16 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Bangladesh.
HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023
That's that as far as this match of the World Cup is concerned.
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Is Leading Run-Scorer
India's Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 with 265 runs in 4 matches. Virat Kohli is not far behind with 259 runs in 4 innings.
IND vs BAN LIVE Score: When Is India's Next Match?
India's next match is on October 22, which is day after tomorrow, on Sunday. India face New Zealand, who are on a superb run. Both India and NZ have won all their four games in th tournament so far and one of them will lose this winning streak on Sunday.
IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli Breaks Multiple Records
Virat Kohli set the stage of fire with a stunning 100 vs Bangladesh that helped his side post fourth win in a row in the ongoing World Cup 2023.
IND vs BAN: Most World Cup hundreds for India
7 - Rohit Sharma
6 - Sachin Tendulkar
4 - Sourav Ganguly
3 - Shikhar Dhawan
3 - Virat Kohli
IND vs BAN LIVE: Check Points Table
New Zealand still remain on top of the points table thanks to their better Net Run Rate in the competition. Like NZ, India too have four wins from four matches but slightly lower NRR. Third is South Africa, fourth is Pakistan. England, Australia, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are placed from 5th to 10th spot.
IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma On Brilliant Win
Rohit Sharma - It was a good win, something we were looking forward to. We didn't start well, but the guys pulled it back in the middle-overs and at the back-end. Our fielding has been superb in all these matches, it's something that's in your control, you can put in your best effort. The bowlers were smart to understand what lengths to bowl. Jaddu was brilliant with the ball and the catch, but you can't beat a hundred. We're doing well as a group, a medal for all performances in the playing field and that's something which motivates everyone to do well (speaking about dressing room awards).
LIVE IND vs BAN 2023: Kohli runs the show
Virat Kohli became the 'Man of the Match' for his century against Bangladesh, checkout the fan reactions below.
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Kohli gets close to Sachin's record
Virat Kohli is just one ODI century away to equal the record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Today he scored his 48th century. Bangladesh were outclassed by India in every department.
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023: Rohit after win
"It was a good win, something we were looking forward to. We didn't start well, but the guys pulled it back in the middle-overs and at the back-end. Our fielding has been superb in all these matches, it's something that's in your control, you can put in your best effort. The bowlers were smart to understand what lengths to bowl. Jaddu was brilliant with the ball and the catch, but you can't beat a hundred," said Rohit Sharma after the win.
LIVE IND vs BAN: Kohli wins player of the match
"Sorry for stealing it (PoTM award) from Jaddu, I wanted to make a big contribution. I have had a few fifties in World Cups, haven't really converted them. I just wanted to finish the game off this time around and hang on till the end which is what I have done over the years for the team," said Kohli after the win.
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Century for Kohli and win for India
Virat Kohli completes his century with a four and Bangladesh have lost the game from 7 wickets. What a player he is, absolutely sensational from him. Century number 76 for Kohli in international cricket.
IND: 261/3 (41.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Kohli on 97
Kohli is on 97 with 2 runs needed for India's victory. Bangladesh keen that Kohli does not get that hundred for India.
IND: 255/3 (41 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Kohli nears century
Virat Kohli with a four and a maximum reaches close to his century for India. What a player he is, absolutely sensational from the star batter.
IND: 249/3 (40 overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: India in a hurry
India looking to seal the deal now with Kohli and Rahul taking the charge against Bangladesh spinners. Ahmed and Mahmud attack the stumps for Bangladesh.
IND: 238/3 (39 overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Bangladesh need a miracle
Bangladesh in need of a miracle at the moment. Partnership of 50 runs completed between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.
IND: 229/3 (38 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Rahul takes charge
KL Rahul with a couple of aggressive shots and India inch closer to victory over Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma claps from the dressing room watching some brilliant shots from Rahul.
IND: 223/3 (37 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN SCore: India inches close to win
Virat Kohli the Chase Master again with another stellar performance showing how it's done in the game of cricket.
IND: 209/3 (36 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Drinks break
Drinks break has been taken with 34 overs bowled. India on top with Rahul and Kohli batting in terrific rhythm at the moment.
IND: 201/3 (34 Overs)
LIVE IND Vs BAN WC 2023: Kohli in fine touch
Virat Kohli in fine touch at the moment, he is batting on 64 off 67 balls with 5 fours and 1 six.
IND: 199/3 (33.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC Score: India cruising to win
India now need 64 runs from 108 with Rahul and Kohli in the middle. Bangladesh attack the stumps with spin now.
IND: 192/3 (32 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC Score: Kohli, Rahul to carry
It is the pair of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli who are required to guide India to victory. Pandya is injured in this game which means India have Jadeja coming in next.
IND: 188/3 (31 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score: Gone!
KL Rahul comes in as Shreyas Iyer walks back to the pavilion after a miscued shot trying to clear the rope. Six runs from that Miraz over for India.
IND: 184/3 (30 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score: Tight over
Bangladesh with a tight over from Mustafizur. India look to get the job done with 8 wickets in hand. The chase master is in the middle looking in his fine touch.
IND: 178/2 (29 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: 28 gone
28 overs gone and India look in a comfortable position. Shreyas Iyer is playing brilliantly alongside Kohli who has already completed his fifty.
IND: 174/2 (28 Overs)
IND vs BAN LIVE Score: Iyer looks to go big
Kohli completes fifty in just 48 balls with 4 boundaries and a maximum. India look in complete control with Iyer and Kohli in middle.
IND: 171/2 (27 Overs)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Miraz continues
Miraz bowls a tight over. That is good to see from a Bangladesh bowler. Giving big challenge to the likes of Kohli and Iyer even when chips are down.
BAN 256/8 (50)
IND 164/2 (26)
India need 93 runs
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Iyer hit by a ball
Shreyas Iyer hit on the leg as he tried to steal single with a tap on the leg side. He looks in some pain Shreyas but he is also smiling. Physio takes a look. He is fine and declared good to go.
BAN 256/8 (50)
IND 161/2 (25)
India need 96 runs
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: India rebuild innings
Shreyas Iyer and Kohli continue rebuild the innings after fall of Shubman Gill. Mehidy Hasan Miraz continues from one end and is keeping it tight. Kohli and Iyer going slow at the moment, not looking any kind of rush.
IND 154/2 (24)
India need 103 runs
IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Shreyas Iyer taking his time
India batter Shreyas Iyer is taking his own sweet time to get going. Virat Kohli has got his eye in and is rotating the strike well. Kohli is playing with a strike rate of over 100.
IND 150/2 (22.4)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: India in control
Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli in the middle for India as they need 114 runs to win now. Bangladesh really desperate for a wicket at the moment.
IND: 143/2 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC Score: Gone!
Shubman Gill 53 (55) caught by Mahmudullah bowled by Mehidy Hasan. Kohli and Iyer to carry now. Bangladesh finally break the second wicket partnership.
IND: 142/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Fifty for Gill
Shubman Gill completes his fifty, he is batting on 53 off 54 balls with 5 fours and 2 maximums. India on top of this contest.
IND: 130/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: India on top
India on top with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in the middle. Bangladesh desperate for a wicket at the moment.
IND: 125/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN SCore: Drinks break
Drinks has been taken now, Gill is very close to his fifty whereas Kohli is in fine touch in the middle.
IND: 121/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Bangladesh search for wickets
Bangladesh in a hurry to get wickets at the moment, Kohli and Gill are looking to buildup a partnership and then get going to finish this one.
IND: 115/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Tight over from Bangladesh
Just one run from that over, Kohli is on 20 off 12 while Gill is inching close to his fifty batting on 41 off 41 balls.
IND: 111/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023: Kohli gets freebies
Kohli with two free hits in his first two deliveries. Bangladesh in a tricky spot now. Nasum Ahmed and Rahman continue the attack for Bangladesh.
IND: 106/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023: Gone!
Rohit Sharma departs, he is caught at deep square leg and Hasan is the bowler for Bangladesh to get that wicket. Virat Kohli walks in at number 3 now.
IND: 103/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh WC Score: Gill gets going
Shubman Gill with 3 boundaries from the Mustafizur over, he is on 39 off 35 balls now. Rohit Sharma batting on 41 off 37 deliveries.
IND: 80/0 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC score: Rohit in mood
Rohit Sharma certainly in the mood to thrash Bangladesh today in Pune. India 68 without any loss in 11 overs now.
IND: 68/0 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Gill with 2 sixes
Shubman Gill with two maximums off Nasum, Bangladesh spinner gets the treatment from Gill who was taking the slow and steady approach till now.
IND: 63/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Fifty up for India
India bring the 50 run mark up with Gill and Rohit in the middle. Nasum continues the attack with left-arm spin. Gill is taking the safe approach at the moment.
IND: 50/0 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023 Score: Rohit on fire
Rohit Sharma is on 38 off 30 balls and he looks to finish this one off with him standing in the middle unbeaten.
IND: 48/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Gill gets a four
Shubman Gill also joins the party with a boundary off Hasan. Another good over for India, 8 runs from that one.
IND: 43/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Bangladesh struggling
Bangladesh are struggling with the pacers and surely they are missing their skipper Shakib Al Hasan in this clash.
IND: 37/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023: India look to attack
India will look to attack in the remaining five overs of the play. Bangladesh need to find a wicket soon if they want to control this game.
IND: 33/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Good comeback from BAN
Bangladesh bounce back with a tight over from the left-arm spinner Nasum. Bangladesh in a desperate situation searching for an early wicket.
IND: 28/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Sharma in the groove
Rohit Sharma with the trademark pull-shot for a maximum. India off to a fantastic start as the skipper looks in dangerous rhythm. Nasum brought into the attack now.
IND: 26/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Bright start
A good start from India openers as captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the tone with 14 runs from the first two overs bowled.
IND: 14/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023: Chase begins
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have begin the chase of 257 runs against Bangladesh in Pune. Shoriful attacks the stumps for Bangladesh.
IND: 4/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE Score IND vs BAN: End of Bangladesh innings
Bangladesh finish with a 256 for 8 on the board. Shoriful Islam finishes the innings with a six over square boundary on the off side. What a finish to the innings. India need 257 runs to win when they come out to bat. Bumrah finished the day with 10 overs, 41 runs an 2 wickets.
BAN 256/8 (50)
IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Mahmudullah Cleaned Up By Bumrah
Mahmudullah has been done in by a Bumrah special. Perfect yorker to send him packing. Just three more balls left.
BAN 249/8 (49.3)
LIVE Score Bangladesh vs India: Poor over by Siraj
Poor over from Siraj. Stunning six by Mahmudullah. Over pitched and the batter smashes him for a big maximum, over the deep mid-wicket region. 10 of the over.
BAN 248/7 (49)
LIVE Score Bangladesh vs India: Bumrah with a good over
Bumrah returns to finally complete his spell. Mahmudullah uses the width given to guide the ball down to third man for four runs. Top shot that. But despite this boundary, just five off the over.
BAN 238/7 (48)
LIVE Score Bangladesh vs India: Wicket
Runs for Bangladesh in this over bowled by Mohammed Siraj. But a wicket falls too. Nasum Ahmed perishes trying to hook the ball. Siraj bounces him out and the fine edge goes to keeper Rahul.
BAN 233/7 (46.5)
LIVE BAN vs India: Terrible over from Thakur
Thakur returns to the attack. He is all over the place. Fullish on the leg side and that has been flicked for four by Mahmudullah. He then pitches one short, and gets smashed for a six. Poor, poor bowling from Thakur.
BAN 225/6 (46)
LIVE BAN vs India: Bumrah continues
Bumrah comes back for his 8th over. Does a good job. Good pace and good line. Just five off the over and the Bangladesh team unable to up the scoring rate here.
BAN 210/6 (45)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Kuldeep finishes his spell
Kuldeep finishes his quota. Brilliant spell from the leggie. He was the man who provided the first breakthrough for India when Litton and Tanzid got going. 10 overs. 47 runs. 1 wicket.
BAN 205/6 (44)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: What a catch by Jadeja
Bangladesh bring the 200 up in the 43rd over. And Jadeja takes a stunning catch to dismiss Rahim of Bumrah. Brilliant diving catch to his left and he wants the fielding medal at the end of the match, he tells the fielding coach Dlip TK.
BAN 201/6 (43)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Jadeja's super show
Jadeja completes his quota and what a spell from the champion bowler. 10 overs. 38 runs. 2 wickets. Top show. Kuldeep to finish his quota next.
BAN 199/5 (42)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Kuldeep back for his 9th over
Kuldeep comes back on and has been smashed for a six by Mahmudullah. He danced out and heaved it over deep mid-wicket region for a big maximum. Nine from the over.
BAN 198/5 (41)
IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Jadeja returns
Jadeja has two left and comes back on. India's over rate has been excellent. All thanks to Jadeja who runs through his overs. That's a good over again from Jaddu. Just 3 off it.
BAN 189/5 (40)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Mahmudullah comes in
Mahmudullah, right handed bat, comes to the crease and joins Rahim in the middle. Not too many overs to go from here and Bangladesh need a kick on. Mahmudullah hits a boundary off the last ball of the over.
BAN 186/5 (39)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Bangladesh 5 down
India tighten the grip on the game with the fifth Bangladeshi wicket. Siraj continues from the other end as Hardik is not on the field. Huge challenge for India to bowl out Bangladesh here with five bowlers.
BAN 182/5 (38.2)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Thakur strikes
Another change in the bowling as Shardul Thakur comes into the attack again, replacing Bumrah. Pulled and Kuldeep with another excellent piece of fielding.
That's a wicket. On the second ball. Thakur strikes. Hridoy back to the hut. Leading edge goes up in the air and Gill takes a safe catch. Bangladesh are now 5 down.
BAN 179/5 (37.2)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Sara Tendulkar in the stands
Rohit attacks. Gets Siraj into the attack. A wide in the middle of the over. Cameraman cuts to show Sara Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, who has come to watch the match.
BAN 178/4 (37)
LIVE India Vs Bangladesh: Bumrah continues
Bumrah returns to the attack. He is bowling the cutters every now and then. He bowls a good over. Just five off the over. India on top but need wickets to finish the Bangladesh innings
BAN 170/4 (36)
LIVE India Vs Bangladesh: Kuldeep continues.
Kuldeep Yadav continues. He is keeping it tight at the moment. Rahim and Hridoy going slow as they need to forge a big stand here. Just one off the over.
BAN 165/4 (35)
LIVE India Vs Bangladesh: Bumrah returns
Bumrah returns to the attack, replaces Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav with a brilliant save at third man. Dives to stop the ball and then quickly recovers to throw it back to the keeper. Huge mixup between Hridoy and Rahim, Jadeja throws but misses. Close shave for Hridoy. He is lucky here.
BAN 164/4 (34)
LIVE India Vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh rebuild
Kuldeep Yadav returns to the attack and replaces Thakur. Good, tight over from him. He forced Rahim to sweep him. That fetched the batter 2 runs.
BAN 161/4 (33)
LIVE Updates IND vs BAN: Rahim hits six
Drinks break over and Rahim, refilled with energy, starts the over with a maximum. Jadeja makes a strong comeback, gives away just 1 in the next five balls. 7 off the over.
BAN 156/4 (32)
LIVE Score IND vs BAN: Sloppy India
Thakur from the other end as India stick with pace and spin combination to tackle Rahim and Hridoy. Sloppy fielding as Jadeja's throw ricochets off the stumps to go to square leg as Bangladesh steal one more run. The Rahul throws at non-striker's end and that throw also hits the stumps and goes away. Bangladesh run another one. Drinks Break.
BAN 149/4 (31)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Rahim achieves huge milestone
Jadeja continues from the other end. Just 3 off the over. Rahim taking his own sweet time to get going in the middle. He is the big wicket here. 1000 runs for Rahim in World Cup.
BAN 143/4 (30)
LIVE IND vs BAN: India on top
Thakur returns to the attack. Rahim and Hridoy look to rebuild after the fall of fourth wicket. Both are new to the crease and will take time to settle down.
BAN 140/4 (29)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC Score: Gone!
Litton Das 66 (82) caught by Shubman Gill bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Bangladesh are four down now as the settled Litton Das walks back to the pavilion.
BAN: 138/4 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC Score: Kohli to bowl again?
Virat Kohli bowled an over for India after Pandya's injury but the question is will he bowl again? Let's see if Rohit Sharma brings him back.
BAN: 136/3 (27.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023 Score: Das to carry
Litton Das is batting in brilliant rhythm at the moment, he is on 65 off 79 balls with seven fours so far.
BAN: 134/3 (26.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023 Score: 25 Overs gone
Half of the overs from the first innings have been bowled and India are in complete control at the moment with Jadeja and Siraj attacking the stumps.
BAN: 131/3 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Gone!
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3 (13) caught by KL Rahul bowled by Mohammed Siraj. India get another wicket as Miraz walks back to the pavilion.
BAN: 129/3 (24.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score: Siraj brought
Rohit Sharma brings in Mohammed Siraj now to attack the stumps for India alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Bangladesh looking to buildup a healthy partnership.
BAN: 118/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC Score: Das hits fifty
Litton Das completes his fifty, he has smashed five fours so far with Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the middle with him for the partnership.
BAN: 114/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023: Gone!
Najmul Hossain Shanto 8 (17) LBW by Ravindra Jadeja. India on a roll as Shanto departs and Jadeja is the man to get the second wicket for India.
BAN: 110/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023: Jadeja attacks
Ravindra Jadeja attacks the stumps for India as Bangladesh look to buildup a partnership in the middle with Shanto and Das.
BAN: 107/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Score: Das nears fifty
Litton Das is nearing his fifty, he is batting on 46 off 56 balls with 5 fours so far. Najmul Hossain Shanto is alongside him in the middle.
BAN: 103/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Jadeja comes in
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack now with Litton Das ad Shanto in the middle. Hardik Pandya's injury can be very bad news for India at this stage of the tournament.
BAN: 98/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh WC 2023: India eye wickets
India have broken the partnership for the first wicket but now they are looking for another one with Shardul and Kuldeep into the attack.
BAN: 96/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN WC 2023: Gone!
Tanzid Hasan 51 (43) LBW by Kuldeep Yadav. Bangladesh go 1 down as Kuldeep strikes for India now. Shardul Thakur attacks the stumps now for India.
BAN: 94/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Fifty for Tanzid Hasan
Thakur continues from the other end but cannot stop runs and unable to break the stand. Hasan hits him over the covers for another lofted shot.
That's fifty for Tanzis Hasan as well with a tap on the off side. Maiden fifty for him in ODIs. Against India. On the big stage. Well done.
BAN 90/0 (14)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Kuldeep continues
Kuldeep Yadav continues from the other end. Bowls short first up and gets cut away for four. Das is looking in good touch here. 10 off the over.
BAN 82/0 (13)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh on top
Highest opening partnership for Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup as they reach 70 inside 12 overs without loss of wicket. So, well done Litton and Hasan. Thakur continues and pressure is now getting on India as Iyer misfields in the deep. Caught and bowl chance missed on the third ball.
BAN 72/0 (12)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Kuldeep into the attack
Kuldeep Yadab into the attack. Hardik is off the park due to ankle woes. Shardul is leaking runs. Rohit turns to Kuldeep for wickets. Five off the over.
BAN 68/0 (11)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Thakur into the attack
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack and has been taken to the cleaners. 16 off his first over. He has been on the expensive side. Leaks runs again.
BAN 63/0 (10)
IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Kohli completes Pandya's over
Hardik Pandya has gone off the field after hurting his ankle and that brings Virat Kohli into the attack. He will complete this over. Three overs to be bowled. Kohli gives two off the last 3 balls.
BAN 47/0 (9)
India vs Bangladesh: Injury scare for Hardik Pandya
Oh no, Hardik looks in great discomfort here. He tried to stop the ball with his right foot and his ankle got twisted. The physio is having a look at him. He might be taken off the field.
IND vs BAN LIVE Updates: Openers look solid
Siraj continues. There is a lot in the surface for the batters. They need to spend a little time here though. A boundary in the over by Hasan and Siraj follows up with a bouncer that is called a wide. Terrific shot down the ground for another boundary. Hasan is bowling superbly here.
BAN 37/0 (8)
IND vs BAN LIVE Score: First six of the match
While playing outside the off stump. Das is playing with a soft bottom hand. His right hand is coming off the grip as he defends the ball. This is to decrease the probability of an outside edge. Bumrah changes angle and comes round the wicket to the left-handed Hasan and starts off with a wide. Hasan pulls Bumrah for a SIX, first of the match.
BAN 27/0 (7)
IND vs BAN LIVE Score: Bangladesh play waiting game
Siraj and Bumrah have been consistently good. Bangladesh openers played the waiting game and are now playing their shots as per the bounce. This is very good batting. Das and Hasan know there is no Shakib today in the middle order and they need to be cautious.
BAN 19/0 (6)
Bangladesh vs India LIVE Score: Bumrah is on money
Bumrah starts the new over with beautiful yorker which almost hits the bottom of the stumps. Hasan manages to bring the bat down in time and Das quickly calls for a single from the non-striker's end. Four off the over.
BAN 10/0 (6)
Bangladesh vs India LIVE Score: Pacers keep it tight
Siraj bowls his second over. The pacer continues to keep it tight, making it hard for batters to break the shackles.
BAN 6/0 (4)