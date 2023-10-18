HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Full Scorecard: India Win By 7 Wickets, Places On 2nd In Points Table

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in match no. 17 of the World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (October 19). It was Bangladesh who won the toss and opted to bat first. After posting 256 for 8 in 50 overs, Tigers required a good bowling effort but it was not there to be seen as India chased down 257 runs in just under 43 overs.

Virat Kohli smashed his 48th ODI hundred, the third of the World Cup as India cruised to the win. He was declared the Player of the Match for his knock of unbeaten 103. Shubman Gill also struck a fifty while Rohit Sharma made fifty. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja finished with 2 wickets each.

