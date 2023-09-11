Highlights | IND VS SL Live Cricket Score and Updates, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: Team India End Sri Lanka's Record Win-Streak
India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Highlights: Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav power India to 41-run win over SL and into the final.
Trending Photos
Ind vs SL Highlights, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: India successfully ended Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODIs, despite a challenging pitch that made chasing 214 runs a formidable task. Bumrah and Siraj struck early, claiming three quick wickets to dent Sri Lanka's top order. When Sadeera and Asalanka were building a partnership, Kuldeep Yadav intervened, breaking the stand. Later, Jadeja took charge, further unsettling Sri Lanka by reducing them to 99/6. However, DdS and Wellalage's 63-run partnership briefly tilted the balance in Sri Lanka's favour. But when DdS attempted a boundary and perished, and despite Wellalage's resilience, Sri Lanka's remaining batsmen couldn't hold firm.
The pitch favoured spin less than it did in the first innings, but India maintained relentless pressure with their bowling and fielding. It was a collective team effort, with Kohli frequently offering advice to Rohit. With this victory, India appears almost certain to secure a spot in the final.
Check Highlights from India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day HERE.
That's all we have from our coverage of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo. Thanks for joining in.
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Sri Lanka's record win-streak over
Team India have brought an end to Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODI cricket. It is the second-best winning streak in the history of ODI cricket after Australia's 21-match winning-streak.
Most consecutive ODI wins
21 - Australia (Jan 2003 - May 2003)
13 - Sri Lanka (June 2023 - Sept 2023)
12 - South Africa (Feb 2005 - Oct 2005)
12 - Pakistan (Nov 2007 - Jun 2008)
12 - South Africa (Sept 2016 - Feb 2017)
IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Kuldeep Yadav sets new record
Team India chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has become the second-fastest Indian bowler to reach 150 wickets in ODI cricket after Mohammed Shami after claiming a four-wicket haul in India's 41-run win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.
Fastest to 150 ODI wickets - by matches taken (India)
80 - Mohammed Shami
88 - Kuldeep Yadav
97 - Ajit Agarkar
103 - Zaheer Khan
106 - Anil Kumble
106 - Irfan Pathan
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Dunith Wellalage After Winning Player Of The Match Award
"First of all I want to congratulate the Indian team. They have so many experienced players but unfortunately we lost the game but we have another game and we want to put up a good fight. Kuldeep is a great bowler, I tried to play my normal game with a positive mindset. I want to thank my team-mates and my coaching staff - they gave me great support."
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: India Captain Rohit Sharma After Winning The Match
"Was a good game. For us also to play a game like that under pressure on a slightly challenging pitch. Challenging in a lot of aspects. Definitely looking to play on pitches like this to see what we can achieve, we might as well come here and play on pitches like these. [on Hardik] He has worked really hard in his bowling for the last couple of years. It doesn't happen overnight and it's pleasing to see. He looked like taking a wicket off every ball. Was not an easy target to defend as the pitch got easier at the end and we had to put it consistently in one area and I think we did quite well. [on Kuldeep] For the past year or so bowling really really well. He has done a lot of hard work on his rhythm. He went back to the drawing board and worked on it. The ball is coming out nicely and you can see the results in the last 10 ODIs."
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Dasun Shanaka After Heart-Breaking Defeat
"We didn't expect this kind of wicket, I thought it was a batting wicket but we adjusted well, especially Wellalage, DDS and Asalanka. The luxury of two genuine batters, they have been bowling in the nets and I know their real potential, today I had the option of using them today. Seeing the last game against Bangladesh I knew he (Wellalage) would do something special today, he took Kohli's wicket and I was pretty sure it was his day and will take a couple more wickets."
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: KL Rahul On Team India's Impressive Win
"It was amazing, we were trusted throughout. We were not on the field for 100 overs but how many ever overs we were there it tested us physically, great to see we turned up today and gave it our best. We turned up and that is a big tick mark for us as a team. Always happy when I contribute to the team, when you are batting in the middle order it is important to build partnerships. I have been out for 4-5 months, I will take anything that comes, it was a crucial partnership with Kishan. Third day in a row playing at the same vene, bit of spin but we managed it really well, we were 20-30 runs short, few more partnerships could have got us to 230-240. When you are behind the stumps, you have a good idea as to what the batter is doing and I just passed on the message, luckily it worked for Kuldeep."
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: India into the final
India ended Sri Lanka's 13-match ODI winning streak by defending a challenging 214-run target. Early wickets by Bumrah and Siraj set the tone, and the spinners sealed the win. India is poised for the final.
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: India Win
Kuldeep Yadav cleans up Pathirana with a full delivery on the stumps. Pathirana's ill-advised sweep attempt misses, and the ball goes through his legs to hit the stumps. Kuldeep Yadav claims his 150th ODI wicket. Pathirana departs for a duck (0 off 2 balls), sealing India's victory.
Live IND 213 (49.1)
SL 172 (41.3)
India won by 41 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Kuldeep Does The Trick
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a sensational googly to dismiss Rajitha, shattering the stumps. Starting with a googly, he pitches it around leg-stump, bewildering Rajitha, who is bowled as the ball clips the top of off-stump. India is now just one wicket away. Rajitha's quick departure for 1(2).
Live Score SL 172/9 (41.1) CRR: 4.18 REQ: 4.75
Sri Lanka need 42 runs in 53 balls
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Hardik Pandya Strikes
Hardik Pandya dismisses Theekshana, caught brilliantly by (sub) Suryakumar Yadav. A length delivery on the stumps, Theekshana flicks it into the gap, but SKY at mid-on dives forward to grasp it just above the grass. Clear catch. Theekshana departs for 2(14).
Live Score SL 171/8 (40.5) CRR: 4.19 REQ: 4.69
Sri Lanka need 43 runs in 55 balls
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Jadeja Finish Beautiful Spell
Jadeja bowls flat outside off, Theekshana dabs to backward point. Theekshana pushes a full delivery to cover. Another full ball is defended back. Wellalage takes a single down to fine-leg. He also pushes one to square leg. A close run-out chance is missed as Wellalage survives.
Live Score SL 170/7 (40) CRR: 4.25 REQ: 4.4
Sri Lanka need 44 runs in 60 balls
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: India Look To Dominate
Pandya concedes a single to Theekshana through a push to extra-cover. Theekshana leaves a short ball. Kohli's sharp fielding at cover saves a run. Theekshana nudges one to mid-wicket. Wellalage opens the face to get a single to third man. He gets lucky with an outside-edge that goes wide of Gill and Rahul, racing to the boundary for four. A lengthy discussion between Rohit, Kohli, and Pandya follows.
Live Score SL 168/7 (39) CRR: 4.31 REQ: 4.18
Sri Lanka need 46 runs in 66 balls
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: SL 7 Down
Jadeja dismisses Dhananjaya, caught by Shubman Gill. Dhananjaya aimed to clear the infield but lacked elevation. Gill took a sharp overhead catch. Dhananjaya departs for 41 (66 balls, 5 fours).
Live Score SL 162/7 (37.3) CRR: 4.32 REQ: 4.16
Sri Lanka need 52 runs in 75 balls
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: SL Back On Top
Pandya bowls a full delivery defended by Dhananjaya. He follows with a back-of-length delivery, defended again. Wellalage punches a short ball for a run. Pandya engages in trash-talk, but Wellalage doesn't respond. Next ball, Wellalage defends, and he leaves the final short delivery.
Live Score SL 157/6 (37) CRR: 4.24 REQ: 4.38
Sri Lanka need 57 runs in 78 balls
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Hardik Pandya Into The Attack
Hardik Pandya follows through near Wellalage after a nice delivery, and it's left alone as it moves away outside off. Wellalage hides the bat inside the pad to leave a fullish delivery outside off. Dhananjaya runs a good-length ball down to third man for a single. Pandya delivers a beautiful short-of-length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, beating Dhananjaya's poke. Wellalage runs a slower ball off-cutter to third man for one run.
Live Score SL 154/6 (35) CRR: 4.4 REQ: 4
Sri Lanka need 60 runs in 90 balls
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: India Need Wickets
Bumrah concedes a single to Wellalage, who plays it square of the wicket. Dhananjaya gets a run with an off-cutter dabbed to third man. He follows with a two-run pull shot wide of mid-wicket, bringing up the 50-run partnership. Bumrah then delivers a back-of-length ball, defended by Dhananjaya to backward point. Another slower off-cutter is pushed to cover by Dhananjaya. In the last ball, a slower off-cutter into the pitch spits at Dhananjaya, hitting his glove.
Live Score SL 152/6 (34) CRR: 4.47 REQ: 3.88
Sri Lanka need 62 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Partnership For 7th Wicket
In the 31st over, Bumrah delivers a superb yorker that Dhananjaya digs out for a single to deep backward point. He then bowls another yorker, well defended by Dhananjaya. Bumrah's next delivery is short, and Dhananjaya defends to backward point. Wellalage gets an inside-edge onto the pads, running for a single to deep backward square leg. Bumrah follows with a good short ball that Wellalage leaves. Bumrah continues around the wicket, and Wellalage defends a back-of-length delivery to backward point.
Live Score SL 138/6 (32) CRR: 4.31 REQ: 4.22
Sri Lanka need 76 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: India Need Quick Wickets
Kuldeep Yadav concedes a single as Wellalage pushes one past him. Wellalage charges Kuldeep, lofting him over mid-on for four. Dhananjaya adds one run to deep square leg.
Live Score SL 133/6 (31) CRR: 4.29 REQ: 4.26
Sri Lanka need 81 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Jadeja Continue To Dominate
Jadeja bowls a tight over: Dhananjaya gets a single to short mid-wicket, drives the next ball back, and blocks a full delivery. Wellalage drives one wide of mid-off for a run. Dhananjaya punches to sweeper cover for one, and the last ball is driven back.
Live Score SL 125/6 (30) CRR: 4.17 REQ: 4.45
Sri Lanka need 89 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Poor Bowling By Axar
Axar Patel concedes five wides with a poor delivery down the leg side. Dhananjaya cuts a flat-length ball to sweeper cover for a single and pushes the next ball back. He then takes a calculated risk, lofting a full delivery over mid-on for four runs. Wellalage manages a single to deep backward square leg and defends the last ball. Shubam mentions the Indian spinners' effectiveness in controlling runs.
Live Score SL 122/6 (29) CRR: 4.21 REQ: 4.38
Sri Lanka need 92 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Tight Over By Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja bowls three consecutive dot balls to Dhananjaya. Then, Wellalage survives a loud LBW shout, but replays suggest it was pad-first. India doesn't review, and it would have been umpire's call if they had. Wellalage then dabs one wide of slip for two runs, missing a chance for a third. In the last delivery, the ball turns and bounces, hitting Wellalage's glove and dropping down.
Live Score SL 111/6 (28) CRR: 3.96 REQ: 4.68
Sri Lanka need 103 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: India Look To Finish Game
Axar Patel's deliveries include Wellalage nudging one to deep backward square leg for a single. He then slides one across Wellalage, beating him on the forward defense. Dhananjaya drives a full delivery to long-off for one run. Wellalage nudge another to deep backward square leg, and Dhananjaya heaves one to deep mid-wicket for a single. A slower delivery outside off is cut to point, but it's not well-timed.
Live Score SL 108/6 (27) CRR: 4 REQ: 4.61
Sri Lanka need 106 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: SL 6 Down
Rohit takes a brilliant low catch off Jadeja as he dismisses Shanaka. The delivery is tossed up outside off, Shanaka pokes at it, and the ball turns away, catching the outside edge. Rohit dives to his right, grabbing it superbly with both hands. Shanaka departs for 9 runs from 13 balls with one four.
Live Score SL 99/6 (25.1) CRR: 3.93 REQ: 4.63
Sri Lanka need 115 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: SL In Deep Trouble
Kuldeep Yadav's deliveries include a leg bye off Dhananjaya's flick down the leg side. Another flatter delivery is turned to square leg, followed by one defended to mid-wicket. Shanaka takes a single to long-on off a flat delivery on off. Shanaka attempts a reverse-sweep but gets some bat on it, avoiding an LBW appeal. A superb delivery is tossed up, moving away from off, and Shanaka, going back to defend, is beaten.
Live Score SL 95-5 (24)
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Two Boundaries From The Over
Axar Patel's deliveries include Dhananjaya hitting a boundary with a well-executed slog sweep over mid-wicket. Dhananjaya then reaches for a drive but slices it to backward point on the bounce. He guides a short-of-length ball behind square on the off-side for another four. A slower delivery with a hint of turn is defended off the outer half, and Rohit makes a diving stop at slip. Dhananjaya blocks a 95 km/h delivery to the off-side. Shanaka cracks a fractionally short ball outside off to sweeper cover for a single.
Live Score SL 93/5 (23) CRR: 4.04 REQ: 4.48
Sri Lanka need 121 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Kuldeep On Top Of His Game
Kuldeep Yadav's deliveries consist of Dhananjaya defending a tossed-up ball to the off-side. Dhananjaya manages to nudge a leg-lined delivery backward of square leg for two runs and sweeps another, resulting in a top-edge that goes over leg slip for two more. He attempts a sweep again but is beaten on the under-edge. Dhananjaya prods forward and defends a flighted delivery on off. The leg slip has moved squarer. Kuldeep's fractionally short delivery hits Dhananjaya high on the pad, but he misses the flick to the leg-side.
Live Score SL 84/5 (22) CRR: 3.82 REQ: 4.64
Sri Lanka need 130 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Axar Patel Into The Attack
Axar Patel's deliveries include Shanaka defending a darted-in delivery to silly point and another fuller one at the stumps. Shanaka makes room and punches a short-of-length delivery to cover. Gill takes position at silly point. Dhananjaya punches a flatter delivery to sweeper cover for a single. Rohit stands at slip, and Dhananjaya blocks a sliding delivery to cover. Axar Patel, the left-arm orthodox spinner, comes into the attack.
Live Score SL 80/5 (21.1) CRR: 3.78 REQ: 4.65
Sri Lanka need 134 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Another Wicket For Kuldeep
Kuldeep Yadav claims Asalanka's wicket, caught by Rahul. It's his second scalp, dismissing both set batsmen. Asalanka opts for a chat with Dhananjaya about a review but chooses to walk. Kuldeep's delivery drifts in, Asalanka attempts a sweep but gets a glove, causing the ball to loop off the pad. Rahul displays remarkable awareness, diving low to his right to grasp the catch. Umpire Richard Illingworth was quick to raise his finger as he had detected contact. Asalanka departs, scoring 22 runs from 35 balls with two fours.
Live Score SL 73/5 (19.2) CRR: 3.78 REQ: 4.6
Sri Lanka need 141 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Jadeja Looking Dangerous
Jadeja bowls a delivery that straightens, and Dhananjaya defends to backward point. He plays another one into the off-side but is sent back when attempting a single. Dhananjaya then manages a boundary, lofting it over mid-wicket, narrowly clearing Hardik Pandya. Jadeja delivers a fuller ball with a hint of turn, and Dhananjaya defends with soft hands, the ball bouncing in front of slip. Jadeja drags the length back and the ball spins away, causing Dhananjaya to miss the edge. The over ends with sharp turn as Dhananjaya is beaten again on the outside edge.
Live Score SL 73/4 (19) CRR: 3.84 REQ: 4.55
Sri Lanka need 141 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: SL 4 Down
Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Samarawickrama, stumped by Rahul. India gets a crucial breakthrough. Samarawickrama's aggressive approach wasn't necessary with runs flowing. He ventures down the track, misses the ball's pitch, attempts a heave, but is beaten on the inside edge. Samarawickrama departs for 17 from 31 balls with one four.
Live Score SL 68/4 (17.3) CRR: 3.89 REQ: 4.49
Sri Lanka need 146 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Ishan Kishan Drops Catch
Jadeja's deliveries include Asalanka taking a single to backward square leg. Asalanka gets a lifeline as Kishan drops a tough catch at deep square leg off a top-edged sweep. He then defends one to mid-wicket and flicks another to deep backward square for a single. Samarawickrama takes a single to sweeper cover, and Asalanka closes the bat face, resulting in a leading edge that bounces in front of backward point.
Live Score SL 67/3 (17) CRR: 3.94 REQ: 4.45
Sri Lanka need 147 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: No Luck For Team India
Kuldeep Yadav's deliveries include Samarawickrama missing a flick and getting hit on the pads. Asalanka nudges one to square leg, while Samarawickrama plays one backward of square leg. They manage two runs after Axar's boot stops the ball. Asalanka opens the bat face to ease one past cover, and Samarawickrama glances one to fine leg.
Live Score SL 62/3 (16) CRR: 3.88 REQ: 4.47
Sri Lanka need 152 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: India Need Quick Wickets
Jadeja bowls a delivery at 94 km/h that Samarawickrama flicks to deep square leg for a single. Rahul humorously advises Jadeja to "bowl slowly." Asalanka manages a single by guiding the ball wide of mid-wicket, while Samarawickrama eases it to long-off for another single. Asalanka sweeps to deep square leg for a single. Jadeja appeals for LBW, but Rahul points out that the ball is spinning, and it would have missed the leg stump. There was also some glove involved.
Live Score SL 57/3 (15.1) CRR: 3.76 REQ: 4.51
Sri Lanka need 157 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Small Partnership Building
Kuldeep Yadav delivers a tossed-up ball, but Samarawickrama can't score. He drives the next delivery back to Kuldeep. Asalanka takes a single with a nudge to mid-wicket, then directs another delivery towards point. Samarawickrama gets a single with a shot to long-on. Asalanka sweeps for three runs, with Bumrah preventing a boundary near the rope.
Live Score SL 52/3 (14) CRR: 3.71 REQ: 4.5
Sri Lanka need 162 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Into The Attack
Ravindra Jadeja takes the ball. Samarawickrama attempts a cut but misses a turning delivery. He then edges to point off a drifting ball. Asalanka manages a leg glance for a single with a leg slip in place. Samarawickrama gets a single to square leg and is beaten by a turning ball on the drive. Asalanka tries a reverse sweep, Rahul makes a partial stop, and Jadeja's spin is evident.
Live Score SL 47/3 (13) CRR: 3.62 REQ: 4.51
Sri Lanka need 167 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Kuldeep Yadav Into The Attack
India Lose Review
Kuldeep Yadav bowls to Asalanka, and India takes a chance with a review. The crowd erupts seeing the flat line on the review screen. Rohit appears disappointed. Rahul had insisted there was no edge, but Rohit and Kuldeep stood firm. The delivery is a tossed-up one on off, luring Asalanka into a forward defensive. The ball then spins away, narrowly missing the outside edge, brushing Rahul's gloves, and Rohit safely gathers it at slip.
Live Score SL 44/3 (12) CRR: 3.67 REQ: 4.47
Sri Lanka need 170 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Hardik Comes In As First Change
Hardik Pandya varies his pace. Asalanka defends a fuller delivery, plays a slower ball to cover, and then Samarawickrama gets a single with an inside edge to fine leg. Hardik continues with back-of-length deliveries as Indian pacers impress on a pitch where Sri Lankan spinners dominated earlier.
Live Score SL 42/3 (11) CRR: 3.82 REQ: 4.41
Sri Lanka need 172 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: 2 Boundaries In This Over
Asalanka faces Siraj in the 10th over, starting with a defensive shot. He then gets lucky with a top-edge for a boundary, followed by a beautiful square drive for another four. Siraj continues to vary his deliveries, with Asalanka mixing solid defence and a missed slash.
Live Score SL 39/3 (10) CRR: 3.9 REQ: 4.38
Sri Lanka need 175 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Bumrah Bowls A Tight Over
Bumrah's deliveries showcased variety. Samarawickrama managed a four with a well-timed drive but struggled with a wide bouncer. Bumrah's pace and lengths troubled him, inducing an edge on one occasion, while others went untouched outside off.
Live Score SL 31/3 (9) CRR: 3.44 REQ: 4.46
Sri Lanka need 183 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Siraj Strikes
Siraj dismisses Karunaratne, caught by Shubman Gill. India's seamers shine in their defense of 214, as Karunaratne's patience wanes, resulting in an edged cut. Gill takes a sharp catch at first slip, putting Sri Lanka at three down with spinners yet to bowl. Karunaratne out for 2(18).
Live Score SL 25/3 (7.1) CRR: 3.49 REQ: 4.41
Sri Lanka need 189 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: SL 2 Down
Mendis, aware of his predicament, hesitated, hoping for an escape. Bumrah's exceptional variation proved decisive. The deceiving slower delivery forced Mendis forward, resulting in a soft catch to cover. Mendis departs for 15 (16) with 3 fours, caught by (sub)Suryakumar Yadav off Bumrah.
Live Score SL 25/2 (6.4) CRR: 3.75 REQ: 4.36
Sri Lanka need 189 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Another Maiden Over For Siraj
Siraj bowled a maiden to Karunaratne, mixing up lengths and speeds with deliveries around off and some well-directed short balls.
Live Score SL 21/1 (6) CRR: 3.5 REQ: 4.39
Sri Lanka need 193 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: No Luck For Bumrah
Over by Bumrah, Karunaratne got 1 run with an LBW appeal, defended one, Mendis got 1 run, played a risky shot for FOUR, and then defended again. The top edge of the FOUR was lucky.
Live Score SL 21/1 (5) CRR: 4.2 REQ: 4.29
Sri Lanka need 193 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Siraj Leaking Runs
Siraj bowled to Mendis and Karunaratne. Mendis got 1 run, Karunaratne got 1 run, and Mendis hit a FOUR.
Live Score SL 15/1 (4) CRR: 3.75 REQ: 4.33
Sri Lanka need 199 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Bumrah Strikes
Bumrah strikes early, Nissanka caught by Rahul! The first wicket falls. Bumrah avenges Nissanka's earlier drive with a superb delivery.
Live Score SL 7/1 (2.1) CRR: 3.23 REQ: 4.33
Sri Lanka need 207 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Maiden Over
Siraj started with a maiden over, a superb reflex through by Siraj but the batsman was back in the crease. Great start by Team India.
Live Score SL 7/0 (2)
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Jasprit Bumrah Twists Ankle
Bumrah's first over: Nissanka faces six balls, includes a wide, a boundary, and some solid defensive play. Bumrah initially looked injured but is okay.
Live Score SL 7/0 (1) CRR: 7 REQ: 4.22
Sri Lanka need 207 runs
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: IND All Out
Theekshana delivers to Axar, and he's caught by Samarawickrama! Axar departs. He advances down the track, doesn't quite reach the ball's pitch, but still attempts a lofted shot. It goes straight to the fielder at long-on, resulting in a straightforward catch. India's innings comes to an end at 213 runs. Axar is dismissed for 26 from 36 balls, including one six, with Theekshana claiming the wicket.
Live Score IND 213 (49.1) CRR: 4.33
Innings Break
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: 25 Runs Partnership
India adds valuable runs with just 1 wicket in hand. Siraj and Axar have put 25 runs stand.
Live Score IND 212/9 (49) CRR: 4.32
India opt to bat
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Valuable Runs From Axar
Axar goes down the ground to hit a big six. This last wicket partnership is gathering some much-needed runs for Team India.
Live Score IND 208/9 (48.1) CRR: 4.32
India opt to bat
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Match To Start At 7:15 PM
- Restart at 7:15 PM.
- Mid-Innings break reduced to 10 minutes.
- No Overs Lost
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Inspection At 7:05 PM
So the update is that the next inspection is in five minutes as the covers are removed.
IND vs SL LIVE Score Updates: Great News For Cricket Fans
The groundstaff are in action, removing the covers. This is a positive development.
IND vs SL: Covers Going Off, Restart Awaited
Covers are coming off now. We can see it on TV that the groundstaff is removing one cover after the other but there is no update on the restart time.
IND 197/9 (47)
India vs Sri Lanka: Rain stops in Colombo
Rain has stopped in Colombo. But the covers are still on. Ravi Shastri says on TV the groundstaff is expected to take the covers off soon. These seem to be passing showers.
IND 197/9 (47)
IND vs SL LIVE: Is there a reserve day?
The reserve day was only for the India vs Pakistan clash in the Super 4 stage. There is no reserve day for any other match at this stage. Only final has a reserve day.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Rain Interrupts Match In Colombo
And just three overs before the innings break, rain marks it presence and starts to fall. Players run back to the dressing room as groundstaff run in with the covers. It is daily after 6 pm that the rain comes and it has become a habit now.
IND 197/9 (47)
IND VS SL Live: Axar Patel stays put
A risky single off the last ball. Siraj lost his bat and but ran for his life and made it in time in the end. Axar has shown great composure so far batting with a No 11.
IND 195/9 (46.2)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India hang on
Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel hang on. Maybe for one more over. If they do, Axar should start hitting the big shots. Let's see how many India can get from here.
IND 191/9 (45)
IND VS SL Live Cricket Score: SL lose review
LBW appeal against Siraj off the last ball of 44th over by Theekshana but it has been denied as the ball was pitching outside off stump in the innings.
IND 190/9 (44.4)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Asalanka shines
Asalanka was on hattrick after dimissing Bumrah and Kuldeep off back to back balls. But he missed it as Siraj denied him one. India nine down and may not even reach 200.
IND 186/9 (43)
IND vs SL LIVE: Bumrah gone
Another one bites the dust as Jasprit Bumrah departs. Asalanka gets the wicket, his third overall. He is running through the lower order.
IND 186/8 (42.1)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India Aim To Go Past 200
India's first target will be to go past 200 and then think of the next target. Maheesh Theekshana comes back into the attack. This will be interesting to watch.
IND 185/7 (41.2)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: India struggling
Spinners continue to bowl and dominate. Shanaka it seems won't go back at all to the pacers. Axar and Bumrah now need to bat out the fifty overs and take the team to a decent total.
IND 181/7 (40.2)
IND VS SL Live: Ravindra Jadeja Departs
Asalanka sends back Ravindra Jadeja. It spin off the pitch and bounced too, taking outside edge of the bat to the keeper. Umpire raised the finger constantly.
IND 179/7 (39.3)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Wellalage is shining
Dunith Wellalage was playing in the U19 World Cup only a year ago and now a 5-wicket haul against the best batters of spin. A career defining spell.
IND VS SL Live Cricket Score: Axar Patel in
Axar Patel joins Ravindra Jadeja in the middle at the fall of sixth wicket. Thanks to the bowling all-rounder, India bat a little deep.
IND 175/6 (37.2)
IND vs SL LIVE: Wellalage gets five-for
First five-wicket haul for 20-year-old Wellalage as he dismisses Hardik Pandya caught behind on the final ball of his spell. There was a thick outside edge to the keeper and the Lankans got the review right. 5 for 40 for Wellalage.
IND 173/6 (36.1)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Asalanka strikes
Now Asalanka joins the wickettakers list as he dismisses Ishan Kishan. He wanted to go over extra cover but Wellalage takes a brilliant catch by going up in the air. What a catch. Ravindra Jadeja comes to the crease.
IND 171/5 (35)
IND VS SL Live Cricket: Wellalage has been brilliant
Terrific display of spin bowling from Wellalage so far. All four wickets to him so far and all the batting greats too. He has one more left. Lets see if he can get a five for.
IND 170/4 (34.1)
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Shanaka refuses DRS
Asalanka wanted a leg before wicket review for Hardik off the last ball of the 33rd over but umpire Shanaka thought it was very low. Did not take it.
IND 168/4 (33.1)
LIVE IND vs SL: Hardik, Kishan Look To Steady India
Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan look to calm things down in the middle. Lankan spinners are bowling really well right now. The need of the hour is to go slow and form a stand.
IND 166/4 (32.3)
IND VS SL Live: Hardik is in
Hardik Pandya has joined Ishan Kishan in the middle and expect him to go slow for a while. India can defend a total of over 250 or above on this track as they too have three spinners in the lineup today.
IND 156/4 (31.2)
IND vs SL Live: KL Rahul Departs
Wellalage strikes once more! In a brilliant display of skill, he claims his fourth wicket, dismissing the formidable Rahul. A deceptive length delivery on the stumps forces Rahul onto the back foot, but the shot lacks power, resulting in a simple caught-and-bowled opportunity.
Live Score IND 154/4 (30) CRR: 5.13
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Close Call Against Rahul
Dhananjaya and Rahul engaged in a tight contest. Kishan and Rahul both managed singles to mid-wicket. Rahul had a close call as he missed a full delivery outside off. Kishan and Rahul added more singles to their tally, maintaining a steady partnership.
Live Score IND 149/3 (29) CRR: 5.14
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Back To Back Boundaries For Rahul
Rahul played a risky cut shot for four runs, narrowly avoiding a fielder. He followed it up with a beautiful slice past backward point for another four. Rahul is in fine form.
Live Score IND 145/3 (28) CRR: 5.18
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Rahul Looks To Score Quick Runs
Theekshana delivered a mix of balls. Rahul managed a single to short third man, while a quickish off-break resulted in a dot ball. Another off-break was turned to mid-wicket by Rahul. A floated delivery near yorker-length was defended back to Theekshana. Kishan picked up a single off a quicker delivery. Rahul flicked a delivery on the pads for a single.
Live Score IND 134/3 (27) CRR: 4.96
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: India Need Partnership
Theekshana delivered a mix of balls. Rahul managed a single to short third man, while a quickish off-break resulted in a dot ball. Another off-break was turned to mid-wicket by Rahul. A floated delivery near yorker-length was defended back to Theekshana. Kishan picked up a single off a quicker delivery. Rahul flicked a delivery on the pads for a single.
Live Score IND 131/3 (26) CRR: 5.04
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Another Tight Over By Dhananjaya
Dhananjaya bowled with precision. Ishan Kishan punched a flatter delivery to cover, where Samarwickrama made a quick throw. Rahul managed a single with a short of length delivery and then picked up a couple by paddling a flighted ball fine. Kishan attempted a pull but the ball didn't carry to the fielder, allowing him a single.
Live Score IND 128/3 (25) CRR: 5.12
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Tight Over By Theekshana
Theekshana delivered a variety of balls. Rahul managed an extra-bounce delivery well for a single. He then played a flighted ball into the off-side. Kishan got a single off a quicker delivery. Rahul made room and cut a short delivery for two runs through backward point, leaving Theekshana frustrated.
Live Score IND 122/3 (23.5) CRR: 5.12
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Ishan Kishan Struggling
Dhananjaya's spin was on display. Ishan Kishan faced difficulty steering a sharp-turning delivery. Rahul chipped one over mid-wicket for a single. Kishan also managed a single. SL's spinners made a strong comeback, allowing just one four in the last 8 overs on this challenging track.
Live Score IND 118/3 (23) CRR: 5.13
India opt to bat
IND vs SL Live: Ishan, Rahul Steady India
Theekshana bowled a mix of deliveries. Rahul faced a dot ball, while Kishan hit a square drive for a single. A fumble by Asalanka gave them an extra run. Theekshana bowled a wide. Rahul scored a single with a backward nudge. The over ended with Rahul mistiming a punch.
Live Score IND 116/3 (22)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India Play Cautiously
This is a cautious approach from India as Sri Lanka control the game currently. The spinners are doing the job. Just 2 from the 21st over.
IND 111/3 (21)
IND vs SL LIVE: India cautious
Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are cautious in the middle now against Wellalage, who has picked up all three wickets so far. Kuldeep and Axar will be watching this spell very closely.
IND 108/3 (19.4)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: India Go Past 100
India have gone past the 100-run mark after fall of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kishan and Rahul need to watch out for Wellalage.
IND 104/3 (18.1)
IND VS SL, Super 4 LIVE: Kohli, Rohit Fall In Quick Succession
India on back foot as Rohit Kohli fall in quick succession. Not Hardik but KL Rahul has joined Kishan in the middle. Dhananjaya bowling in tandem with Wellalage.
IND 97/3 (17)
India vs SL LIVE: Rohit falls
Wellalage is on fire. Third over and third wicket as well. He gets Rohit this time. Stayed low and it hit the bottom of the stumps. India lose their third wicket. Ishan Kishan now will be joined by Hardik.
IND 91/3 (15.1)
IND vs SL LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli Departs
Virat Kohli is gone and the young spinner Dunith Wellalage is on fire. Soft dismissal as Kohli gives a simple catch to mid-wicket. Wellalage is on top of the world as he gets two wickets in two overs.
IND 90/2 (13.5)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Rohit Slams Fifty
Rohit Sharma continues the good form and strikes a fifty. The India captain celebrates it mildly as he targets a big one. India should be happy to see him back in form right ahead of the World Cup.
IND 90/1 (13.2)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Shubman Gill Departs
Gill has fallen. Virat Kohli now joins Rohit in the middle. Keep an eye out on Kohli, who struck a century in the last match vs Pakistan.
IND 83/1 (12.1)
India vs Sri Lanka: India Continue To Dominate
India continue to dominate the match. Rohit three short of a fifty. Gill departs in the 12th over. He has been done in by Wellalage. What a breakthrough as Lankans needed to break the stand.
IND 80/1 (11.1)
IND VS SL, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 LIVE: India going well
India batters with 10,000 runs in ODIs
18426 - Sachin Tendulkar
13024 - Virat Kohli
11363 - Sourav Ganguly
10889 - Rahul Dravid
10773 - MS Dhoni
10001 - Rohit Sharma*
IND vs SL: Rohit, Shubman Put India On Top
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have put India on top. Shanaka continue at the other end, bowling in tandem with Pathirana.
IND 49/0 (9)
IND VS SL LIVE: India on top
India start well and are in top. Lankans being put under pressure here. Need wickets to make a comeback but for now, Rohit and Gill are playing well. Pathirana into the attack.
IND 44/0 (8.1)
India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Goes Past 10,000 Runs
Rohit Sharma goes past 10,000 runs in ODIs. He does that by hitting a six, which also takes him past Shahid Afridi's tally of most sixes in ODIs.
IND 43/0 (7.1)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Shanaka, Rajitha bowling together
Captain Shanaka ha replaced Theekshana and now bowling in tandem with pacer Rajitha. Rohit and Gill going well. They are scoring at just over 5 RPO.
IND 31/0 (6.2)
Asia Cup LIVE: India Off To Positive Start
Rohit and Shubman looking confident and in touch in the middle. They need to carry on with the good form. Dasun Shanaka ad Co look to break the opening stand. Shanaka himself comes into the attack.
IND 25/0 (5.2)
IND VS SL LIVE Score: Rohit, Gill start well
Another top over from Theekshana as he gives just 4 runs. Starting with a combination of spin and pace has been the template for Lankans in this Asia Cup and they are not changing it in the India match.
IND 21/0 (4.2)
IND vs SL Asia Cup: Rohit, Gill Off To Good Start
This is a good start from India. Good comeback from Rajitha as well. Just 3 off the third over. Gill and Rohit want to take some time before they start the attack.
IND 15/0 (3.2)