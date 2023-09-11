Ind vs SL Highlights, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023: India successfully ended Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODIs, despite a challenging pitch that made chasing 214 runs a formidable task. Bumrah and Siraj struck early, claiming three quick wickets to dent Sri Lanka's top order. When Sadeera and Asalanka were building a partnership, Kuldeep Yadav intervened, breaking the stand. Later, Jadeja took charge, further unsettling Sri Lanka by reducing them to 99/6. However, DdS and Wellalage's 63-run partnership briefly tilted the balance in Sri Lanka's favour. But when DdS attempted a boundary and perished, and despite Wellalage's resilience, Sri Lanka's remaining batsmen couldn't hold firm.

The pitch favoured spin less than it did in the first innings, but India maintained relentless pressure with their bowling and fielding. It was a collective team effort, with Kohli frequently offering advice to Rohit. With this victory, India appears almost certain to secure a spot in the final.

