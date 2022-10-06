Highlights India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Match Scorecard: Sanju Samson's 86 goes in vain as SA win
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Shikhar Dhawan’s India face Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in first of three ODIs. Check all LIVE Updates here
Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India are getting ready to take on Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in the first game of three-match ODI series at the Ekana Atal Bihari Vajpayee cricket stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. India had earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1.
The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa has been delayed by half-an-hour due to rain in Lucknow on Thursday. The city has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. Heavy showers are expected throughout the day.
Preps #TeamIndia ready for the #INDvSA ODI series.
“Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour,” the BCCI tweeted.
The match will now begin at 2pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:30pm instead of 1pm. The Indian team’s optional practice session was also cancelled due to heavy rains on Wednesday.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates
Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 85 but India have lost the match. What an effort from him though. 9 fours and 3 sixes respectively. But South Africa scoring 250 has helped them. They win by 9 runs. Terrific game in Lucknow, the crowd has its fun.
RSA 249/4 (40)
IND 240/8 (40)
South Africa won by 9 runs - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates
Avesh Khan and after making 3 off 6. He wasted the 39th over. Just 2 off it. India's chances almost gone.
IND 215/8 (38.5)
India need 35 runs in 7 balls - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates!
WICKET! Terrific catch from Bavuma while running back. Fine, fine catch and that brings an end to Kuldeep's innings. Avesh Khan joins Samson in middle.
IND 211/7 (37.4)
India need 39 runs in 14 balls - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates!
WICKET! Stunned silence in the stadium as Shardul Thakur departs. Maharaj takes a stunning catch at mid off, a dive to his right. Ngidi with the wicket. Kuldeep comes in to bat. Samson still there
IND 211/6 (37.3)
India need 39 runs in 15 balls - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates
This is how Sanju Samson brought up his fifty! 14 off the 37th over. India need 45 to win from 18 balls.
FIFTY for @IamSanjuSamson __
The right-handed batter has kept the run chase alive with his clean striking! #TeamIndia need 59 off the final four overs.
Don't miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @starsportsindia
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates
FIFTY for Sanju Samson! What a knock this has been so far. He took his time when Iyer was going all guns blazing at the other end and now he is unleashing the brutal self. He has slammed a fifty and his ultimate target is to take India past the winning mark.
IND 187/5 (35.5)
India need 63 runs in 25 balls - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates
South Africa have lost both of their reviews and it has frustrated de Kock who did not want either of them. More on that story later. Currently, Samson is playing beautifully. He needs more support from Thakur at the other end in terms of power-hitting as the required run rate swells.
IND 167/5 (33.3)
India need 83 runs in 39 balls - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates
Sanju Samson survives two LBW appeals. Both went upstairs and both denied, SA lose the 2 reviews. All Indian hopes now pinned on Sanju and Thakur. Sanju's wicket especially important for Proteas and that why Bavuma took those DRS.
IND 148/5 (30.5)
India need 102 runs in 55 balls - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates - WICKET!
Oh man! Terrible news for India as Shreyas Iyer is walking back. He is gone for 50 off 37 balls. Tried to take on Ngidi, ball hit the bottom edge and flew to mid on where Rabada makes no mistakes and takes a safe catch. Iyer's dismissal pushes India on back foot yet again. Shardul Thakur joins Sanju in the middle.
IND 118/5 (26.5)
India need 132 runs in 79 balls - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates - FIFTY for Iyer
What a knock from Shreyas Iyer. A counter-attacking innings from Iyer when the chips were down. He scores the half century from 33 balls. Healthy strike rate. Sanju growing in confidence at the other end. India are still in it. The 5th-wicket stand keeps India afloat in chase.
IND 118/4 (26.1)
India need 132 runs in 83 balls - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates
Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer stepping on the gas now. Especially Iyer who is very good against spin. Partnership 44 off 26 balls and these 2 need to go at the same speed to make a match out of it from here.
IND 96/4 (22.1)
India need 154 runs - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates - WICKET!
One more Indian wicket falls. What is happening! Ishan Kishan comes down the track and then checks the shot as Maharaj shortens the length and Kishan ends up playing it to leg slip hands. India on back foot and runs too hard to come by here in Lucknow. Sanju Samson comes in to bat, joins Shreyas Iyer in the middle. India have gone past 50 but it has taken them a long time to do so.
IND 51/4 (17.5)
India need 199 runs - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates - WICKET!
Alright, the small partnership that was now looking to grow further at quick speed has been broken thanks to Tabraiz Shamsi. Smart glove work by Quinton de Kock as Ruturaj Gaikwad is dismissed stumped. Shreyas Iyer joins Kishan in the middle. Gaikwad made 19 off 42 balls on his ODI debut. Iyer and Kishan need to score at quick speed now.
IND 49/3 (17)
India need 201 runs - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates
India going too slow at the moment and the chase will enter the half way stage soon. 14 overs already gone and India just have 36 runs on the board. The required rate is over 8 but one must admit that India are facing one superb bowling attack. Rabada and Co have been on top of their game in the innings. After th Drinks Break, Gaikwad smashes a boundary. That will do.
IND 40/2 (14.1)
India need 210 runs - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates
Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad steady the Indian innings despite the fact that the asking rate continues to build up. Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi from two ends. Either of them need to take the task of hitting the boundaries but there is a lot of juice for bowlers still in the track.
IND 29/2 (11.5)
India need 221 runs - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates
India under the pump here. South African pacers dominating the proceedings right now. KG Rabada and Parnell spitting fire. The asking rate continues to jump. Ishan Kishan and Gaikwad have looked shaky but they are showing a lot of fight. Keshav Maharaj now comes into the attack and Bavuma introduced spin.
IND 22/2 (9.2)
India need 228 runs - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates: WICKET!
Another one bites the dust. Wayne Parnell strikes as skipper Shikhar Dhawan chops one on to the stumps. Both openers back to the change room. Ishan Kishan joins Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle. This is a big ask for both these batters here, a big opportunity as well. South Africa on top right now.
IND 8/2 (5.2)
India need 242 runs - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates - WICKET!
That's the wicket of Shubman Gill, Kagiso Rabada cleans him up with an absolute beauty. India lose their first wicket in the chase in the third over. Rabada and Parnell bowling in tandem at the moment and that are looking very threatening with the ball.
IND 8/1 (2.4)
India need 242 runs - Match reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates
SA 249/4 40 over match
Brilliant hitting from Klaasen and Miller takes South Africa to a very good total. Klaasen makes 74 off 65 balls, Miller finished with 75 off 63 balls. India have been terrible in the field. Dropped catches aplenty and misfields in numbers as well. Many red lines in that notebook.
250 to win for India and this is still a chaseabl target. Chase coming up in half an hour.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates
Top knocks from Miller and Klaasen, both reach their respective fifties and South Africa look set for a BIG score in Luckno. India under the pump here. If they want to chase anything less than 250, they need to get rid of both these batters. 24 balls still remaining in the innings.
RSA 207/4 (36) - 40 over match
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
Klaasen and Miller still there and looking to take take the side to over 250. They can even go beyond that to 280. That would be some target to chase. Kuldeep Yadav finishes his spell. Picks up one wicket in 8 overs for 39 runs. Top work thos. But India need to close well here. Need one wicket to break this stand.
RSA 184/4 (33) - 40 over match
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE score and updates
Klaasen and Miller stand for the 5th wicket is of 50 now. They are getting many short deliveries from the spinner and they are making most of it. The counter-attack has stunned the Indians. Klaasen, especially, has taken over and is inching towards his individual fifty. India need a wicket to break this dangerous partnership.
RSA 164/4 (30) - 40 over match
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
David Miller, in form, has come in and has started counter attacking. He is already 20 off 13 balls, that includes 2 fours and 1 six respectively. Terrific hitting, targetting the spinners. Maybe it is time to put on some pace on the ball. Drinks called, momentum breaks and 15 more overs to go in this innings.
RSA 134/4 (25) - 40 over match
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: WICKET!
And Bishnoi strikes, traps De Kock in front of the stumps. The left-handed batter departs fpr 48, two short of fifty. He tried to reverse sweep Bishnoi who bowled a flatter and straighter line, de Kock and missed and hit him right in front of the stumps. Went upstairs, but the decision was not overturned. SA lose their 4th wicket.
RSA 111/4 (22.3) - 40 over match
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
Quinton de Kock and Klaasen have begun South Africa's recovery. De Kock inching towards his fifty. Klaasen also looking good in the middle. Some concerns for Dhawan as he looks to break this growing stand.
RSA 99/3 (20.3) - 40 over match
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Wicket!
One more wicket for Shardul Thakur as he dismisses Temba Bavuma, who continues to have a bad series. Gone for 8 off 12 balls. SA lose their 2nd wicket in quick succession. An absolute peach from Thakur and Bavuma had no clue whatsoever and lost him timber.
RSA 70/2 (15) - 40 over match
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: WICKET!
That's it, the first wicket has finally fallen and Shardul Thakur strikes, bowled on the legs, and Malan fails to control the flick and the catch is taken at mid-wicket region by Shreyas Iyer. Malan made 22 off 42 balls including 3 boundaries. India finally break the opening stand.
RSA 49/1 (12.1) - 40 over match
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
DROPPED! Shardul Thakur comes into the attack and almost got his man. Genuine nick off Malan's bat but has been put down by Shubman Gill at first slip. India's fielding continues to disappoint. Gill is gutted, Thakur is upset but nothing can happen. Need to pull back focus on the game and be ready for the next bll. Malan and De Kock going slow but steady in the middle.
RSA 31/0 (9) - 40 over match
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
Malan and De Kock have looked shaky but they are still hanging around. Siraj and Avesh have bowled well with the new ball but without any success so far. Dhawan sticking with these two even after 6 overs. Remember a bowler can bowl only 8 overs in this rain-curtailed match. India continue for first wicket.
RSA 20/0 (6.3)
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
Proteas openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock off to a slow start. Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan begin well for India with the new ball. Huge appeak vs Malan for LBW in just the first over but the ball was pitching outside off and India lost the review. De Kock hit on his left upper thigh by Avesh's delivery and he looked in some sort of trouble but recovers quickly to hit a boundary on the next ball.
RSA 8/0 (2.4)
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan
South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
Here are the revised playing conditions: It's a 40 overs per-side contest. Maximum 8 Overs Per Bowler. Powerplay 1 - 8 overs Powerplay 2 - 24 Overs. Powerplay 3 - 8 Overs.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Toss News
India have won the toss. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan says the hosts will bowl first. "We would like to field first. There is a bit of moisture on the wicket and we want to exploit that. We got 6 batters and 5 bowlers playing. Ruturaj is making his debut today. 2 spinners and 3 pacers," said Dhawan at the toss.
Playing 11 of both teams coming up next.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
We keep playing the game waiting game as the inspection is on by the umpires. Meanwhile the players take time to chit chat and relax. Nothing else could you do in such a situation.
The waiting game is on as the toss has further been delayed.
The waiting game is on as the toss has further been delayed.

We will be back with further updates shortly.#TeamIndia | #INDvSA
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
Toss is round the corner as players are warming up right now. Shikhar Dhawan having a chat with the game officials. We will soon have the time for the toss with us.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Covers are coming off again
The rain has stopped and covers are coming off again in Lucknow. The toss was supposed to take place at 245pm, we wait for new time for the toss!
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: ODI World Cup in India will be fun, says Shubman Gill
Here's Shubman Gill, who will be back in action in this ODI series. Gill tell official broadcasters...
"Very exciting to play this format, I like this format. Very happy to have executed what I have been trying. It is exciting to open with Shikhar Dhawan. He has so much experience, and he guides me as well. He tells me which way to play the bowlers. There is no pressure with the (ODI) World Cup, we have played in these conditions, there is no pressure, but I have to do well. The World Cup is here in India, and it will be even more fun," says Gill.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: It is important to cover for Rahul Dravid, says VVS Laxman
Here's stand-in India coach VVS Laxman...
I think it has worked so far (covering for Rahul Dravid). It started during the Ireland series. With so much of cricket and the Indian team busy, it is important to cover for Rahul. The best part is the bench strength that we have. All are wanting to make a mark for themselves. Abundance of talent, all of them are looking forward to perform well. Every opportunity is what these youngsters look for. The talent in the batting department, we are spoilt for choices. The selectors are going to have a tough decision next year (for the ODI World Cup). It is an opportunity for the youngsters. Won't consider this as second string side, they haven't always got the chance, but they are proven match-winners. Everyone is eagerly looking forward to this series.
IND vs SA 1st ODI: TOSS to take place at 245pm
The officials have announced that the TOSS will take place at 245pm and the match should begin at 3pm. It will be a 45-overs-a-side match, we have lost 5 overs due to rain and wet outfield in Lucknow.
Coach Rahul Dravid's BIG concerns before T20 World Cup 2022
Team India squad have departed for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia today morning. Coach Rahul Dravid expressed his concerns about 'death bowling' after the T20I series against South Africa ended earlier this week. Here's what Rahul Dravid had to say...
It's an area where we certainly need to get better." - Rahul Dravid on death bowling
Watch such exclusive interviews & inside news from the #TeamIndia camp on #FollowTheBlues. pic.twitter.com/S7VgTetZSU
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: RAIN has stopped
The rain has stopped in Lucknow but the covers are still on at Lucknow. The next UPDATE should come from the umpires soon. Fans pray for play to begin soon in the ODI series.
The wait continues
— Pretoria Capitals (@PretoriaCapsSA) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: RAIN has got heavier, confirms BCCI
The rain in Lucknow has got heavier and TOSS has been delayed further. The covers are firmly in place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. We await further updates to know more.
Update
Rain has gotten heavier here in Lucknow and the toss has been delayed.
Rain has gotten heavier here in Lucknow and the toss has been delayed.

We will be back with further updates shortly.#TeamIndia #INDvSA
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: More BAD news from Lucknow
We have more BAD news from Lucknow, where it has started to rain again on Thursday afternoon. The covers have come back on at the Ekana Stadium, the venue of India vs South Africa 1st ODI. The toss has already been delayed by 30 mins to 130pm, we might be in for another delay now.
The covers are on in Lucknow.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rajat Patidar consider Virat Kohli his 'idol'
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar has got his maiden call-up into the Indian team. Hear him speak about his 'idol' Virat Kohli, tweet from Dinesh Karthik and more HERE...
The first #TeamIndia call-up, @DineshKarthik's tweet, meeting @imVkohli & @ABdeVilliers17 and much more!
Here's what @rrjjt_01 had to say before the 1st Mastercard #INDvSA ODI.
Today, 1:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Will Rajat Patidar make DEBUT, Sanju Samson RETURN?
Kerala and Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson is set to comeback into the ODI side. While Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar, who hit his maiden century in IPL 2022, is in line to make his international debut. Read all about the IND vs SA 1st ODI Predicted Playing 11 here.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Rain THREAT over game
You can read all about Weather report of Lucknow ahead of the first ODI between India and South Africa here. It has been raining heavily in Lucknow since Tuesday night. India captain Shikhar Dhawan said this: “Rain is not in our control but the good thing is that the drainage system of this ground is very good. We are very hopeful the match will happen tomorrow. We have done our preparation and the boys are in good state of mind.”.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: GLOOMY news from Lucknow
We'll have a DELAYED start in Lucknow. Wet conditions in Lucknow mean that toss has been delayed by half-an-hour. Toss will now take place at 130pm and match won't start before 2pm.
Update
Rain delay!
After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour.
The Toss will be at 1:30 PM IST.
Play begins at 2:00 PM IST.
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of 1st ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow.
