Highlights | PAK VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket LIVE Score And Updates: Haris Rauf On His Performance

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in first match of Super 4 stage in Asia Cup 2023. Bangladesh won the toss and made just 193 for 10 in 38.4 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first as the Super 4 stages of the Asia Cup 2023 got underway at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. Both teams had made one change with Litton Das coming in for Bangladesh and Faheem Ashraf for Pakistan.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim struck fifties as other Bangladesh struggled to get going in the middle, scoring just 193 under 39 overs. Haris Rauf picked up four wickets while Naseem Shah finished with three wickets as Pakistan bowlers put up another dominant show. Babar Azam and Co chased down the target of 194 runs in quick time, with seven wickets in their hands and more than 10 overs left, all thanks to half-centuries from Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan.

