Highlights | PAK VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket LIVE Score And Updates: Haris Rauf On His Performance
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Highlights: Imam-ul-haq, Mohammad Rizwan fifties guide Pakistan to dominant win over Bangladesh.
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in first match of Super 4 stage in Asia Cup 2023. Bangladesh won the toss and made just 193 for 10 in 38.4 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first as the Super 4 stages of the Asia Cup 2023 got underway at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. Both teams had made one change with Litton Das coming in for Bangladesh and Faheem Ashraf for Pakistan.
Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim struck fifties as other Bangladesh struggled to get going in the middle, scoring just 193 under 39 overs. Haris Rauf picked up four wickets while Naseem Shah finished with three wickets as Pakistan bowlers put up another dominant show. Babar Azam and Co chased down the target of 194 runs in quick time, with seven wickets in their hands and more than 10 overs left, all thanks to half-centuries from Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan.
Check Highlights from Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh HERE.
Thanks everyone for joining in our coverage of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Haris Rauf on his good show
Haris Rauf, Player of the Match: It was hot out there, but I've played a lot of cricket here. I play PSL for Lahore, the crowd always expects us to perform here. Before any game, we do plan as a bowling unit. We talk about bowling to different plans based on the game phase. Hard length was tough to play here, and the plan was to keep bowling stump to stump. Didn't need to go to the yorker today. I keep working hard and I have high goals for myself, I want to be the Player of the Series in this Asia Cup, let's see how the tournament proceeds.
BAN vs PAK LIVE: Haris Rauf Is Player Of The Match
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was declared as the player of the match for the 4 for 19 in 4 overs. He was the one who broke the back of the Bangladesh batting lineup.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Babar praises pacers
Babar Azam: Too much heat, but full credit to the fast bowlers. First Shaheen and then Haris Rauf. We planned on picking Faheem because we saw the pitches here, there was grass on it and we like that also. Always when we play here, the crowd supports us and I hope all of them enjoyed this match. (On playing India) This win will give us confidence, we are always ready for a big match. We will give our 100% in the next match.
BAN vs PAK LIVE Updates: Pakistan improve record vs Bangladesh
Most wins against an opponent in the ODI Asia Cup:
13 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh (14 mats)*
12 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (14)
11 - India vs Bangladesh (12)
10 - Sri Lanka vs India (19)
10 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (14)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE score: PAK win by 7 wickets
Mohammad Rizwan hits 63 and guides Pakistan to a brilliant win in the game vs Bangladesh. Pakistan win by seven wickets and start their Asia Cup Super 4s with a win.
BAN 193 (38.4)
PAK 194/3 (39.3)
Pakistan won by 7 wkts
PAK vs BAN: Imam Falls As Pakistan Nearing Win
Imam has fallen on 78. Brilliant knock from the opener. Mehidy Hasan Miraz with the wicket. He cleaned him up with a beauty. Agha Salman joins Rizwan in the middle. Rizwan is also nearing a fifty.
BAN 193 (38.4)
PAK 168/3 (35.5)
Pakistan need 26 runs in 85 balls
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Rizwan nearing half-century
Mohammad Rizwan is now nearing the half-century. He has struck four fours and 1 six so far. Pakistan require less than 50 runs now to win the contest.
BAN 193 (38.4)
PAK 147/2 (31.1)
Pakistan need 47 runs
Asia CUP LIVE PAK vs BAN: Imam Fifty Puts Pakistan On Top
Imam's fifty has put Pakistan on top. Rizwan also looking strong at the centre. He is having some trouble with hamstring and has called for a physio. He is being looked after right now.
BAN 193 (38.4)
PAK 122/2 (26.3)
Pakistan need 72 runs
BAN vs PAK LIVE: Imam slams fifty
Imam-ul-haq smashed fifty as Pakistan remains on top in the chase of 194 runs. The target is coming closer and closer with every over.
BAN 193 (38.4)
PAK 114/2 (25)
Pakistan need 80 runs
PAK VS BAN LIVE Score: Pakistan on top
Pakistan are on top thanks to a firm stand between Rizwan and Imam. Shoriful Islam has come to the crease. The target has become below the 100.
PAK 97/2 (22.3)
Pakistan vs Banglades LIVE Updates: Imam Nears Fifty
Imam-ul-Haq is playing a good hand here. He is into the 40s. Rizwan has also settled in well. Mehidy is bowling well and looks very close to picking a wicket.
BAN 193 (38.4)
PAK 93/2 (21)
Pakistan need 101 runs
PAK VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE: Rizwan joins Imam
Mohammad Rizwan joins Imam-ul-Haq in the middle at the fall of Babar Azam. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. He will be bowling in tandem with Taskin Ahmed.
BAN 193 (38.4)
PAK 89/2 (18.2)
Pakistan need 105 runs
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Babar Azam Departs For 17
That's the end of Babar Azam. He goes for 17. Taskin Ahmed cleans him up and Bangladesh are back in it. Mohammad Rizwan walks in at No 4 to bat for Pakistan.
BAN 193 (38.4)
PAK 75/2 (16.3)
Pakistan need 119 runs
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Babar Azam Scripts Record
Babar Azam smashes a batting/captaincy record out of the park. In just 31 innings, he has slammed 2,000 ODI runs as captain, toppling a record previously held by Indian batter Virat Kohli.
BAN 193 (38.4)
PAK 56/1 (12.3)
Pakistan need 138 runs
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Fakhar gone
Fakhar Zaman departs for 20 off 31 balls. Review also lost as Zaman was clear LBW. Shoriful Islam bags the wicket, provides the first breakthrough as Babar Azam walks in to bat at No 3.
BAN 193 (38.4)
PAK 39/1 (10.1)
Pakistan need 155 runs
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Iman, Fakhar Continue To Dominate
Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman continue to dominate proceedings. The break caused due to failure of the floodlights has not broken their concentration. The openers looking solid in the middle.
PAK 35/0 (8.4)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Lights are back
The lights are coming back now and players have also raced back to the middle. Shoriful Islam resumes sixth over of the innings.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Delay extends
The match officials are in the middle while the Pakistani openers are sitting in the dugout. Meanwhile Bangladesh players have gone inside dressing room.
PAK 15/0 (5)
PAK vs BAN LIVE Score: Floodlight Failure in Lahore
This is embarrassment for PCB as one of the floodlights have stopped working and the players leave the field. Let's wait and watch to see when the match could be resumed.
PAK VS BAN LIVE: Fakhar, Imam Off To Slow Start
Imam is going at a slow pace. He is slow starter who is responsible for playing a long innings. Hopefully, Pakistan will benefit from this slow start. Fakhar meanwhile continues to play his strokes.
PAK 11/0 (3.4)
Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE: Fakhar, Imam begin chase
Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, the two Pakistani openers, come out to bat and start the chase of 194 runs. Fakhar strikes two boundaries in just the first over to take Pakistan off to a flying start. Taskin and Shoriful share the new ball.
BAN 193 (38.4)
PAK 8/0 (1.1)
Pakistan need 186 runs
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Haris Rauf on his spell
Haris Rauf: "The goal is always to back each other as a bowling unit and make things easier. Lahore is a wicket where you need to bowl quick, and bowl at the stumps, that’s the only way to get wickets. (On the pace trio) they start really well with the new ball, and that gives me confidence, and it gives me an idea of what the wicket will do. We keep discussing things and bowl to our plans. I think the way our batters have been performing, we should be able to chase this down."
PAK VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket LIVE: Pakistan Need 194 To Win
Bangladesh bundled out on 193. Poor show with the bat. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah share 7 wickets between them. Four wickets for Rauf, who also completed tally of 50 ODI wickets. Chase coming up soon.
BAN 193 (38.4)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Updates: Mushfiqur falls
Mushfiqur Rahim gets out for 64 made of 87 balls. Taskind Ahmed walks back on just the next ball. Haris Rauf with two wickets on two balls but misses the hattrick. Naseem Shah dismisses Afif Hossain in the next over as Bangladesh lose their ninth.
BAN 192/9 (38.1)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Shamim Hossain departs
Bangladesh lose their sixth wicket as Shamim Hossain departs and it is the golden arm of Iftikhar Ahmed that gets the wicket. Bangladesh's first target will be to play out all the remaining overs.
BAN 181/6 (35.5)
Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Rahim hits fifty
Mushqfiqur Rahim completes his fifty after Shakib Al Hasan walked back. Brilliant knock from the wicketkeeper and batter. But his job is not just done yet. He now needs to bat till the last ball of the 50th and ensure Bangladesh give a strong target to Pakistanis.
BAN 163/5 (33)
PAK vs BAN LIVE Score: Shakib Departs After Fifty
Shakib Al Hasan departs after a well crafted fifty. He scored 53 off 57 balls. Faheem Ashraf picked up the wicket and breaks the stand. Shamim Hossain, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
BAN 147/5 (29.1)
BAN vs PAK LIVE: Fifty for Shakib
Shakib Al Hasan strikes fifty. Innjust 53 balls. He has hit 7 boundaries already. That means 42 came off in fours. What a knock so far from Bangladesh captain as he leads from the front. Batting partner Rahim also nearing the same milestone.
BAN 140/4 (27.2)
Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE: Shakib nearing fifty
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is looking threatening now as he has entered personal 40s. When he gets going, it is tough to stop him. Shadab Khan is not getting any help from the pitch, which is not a good sign for the hosts.
BAN 116/4 (23.5)
Asia Cup BAN vs PAK LIVE: Rahim, Shakib Steady Tigers
A 50-run stand has come up between Shakib and Rahim which has steadied the Bangladesh innings. These two need to go on and on from here. Naseem and Shadab operating currently for Pakistan, looking to break the stand.
BAN 104/4 (20.4)
PAK VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE: Bangladesh fight on
This is good stuff from Rahim and Shakib as they fight on. After losing four wickets, it seemed as if Pakistan are going to run over Bangladesh but the experienced duo have managed to put on a good stand for the fifth wicket so far.
BAN 83/4 (17)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE: Rauf gets to 50 ODI Wickets
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has taken two wickets so far in this match vs Bangladesh. That has helped him reach milestone of 50 ODI wickets in just his 27th match. He is the third-fastest Pakistani to the milestone.
BAN 67/4 (14)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Bangladesh rebuild
Two of Bangladesh's most experienced batters, Shakib and Mushfiqur, in the middle. They are beginning to rebuild the innings. It is important for the two Bangladesh batters to play the pacers well and take time before hitting boundaries again.
BAN 58/4 (12)
Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Rauf on fire
Towhid lasts just 9 balls as Haris Rauf sends him back. He has sent the stumps cart-wheeling. Mushfiqur Rahim, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Bangladesh have now lost four wickets. They are in big trouble.
BAN 47/4 (9.3)
LIVE Updates PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh lose Naim
Mohammad Naim is playing really well and looking to score runs and not justv stay put because early wickets have fallen. Shakib Al Hasan is also looking in good touch. Bangladesh need a big stand here. And wait, just as we wrote this, Naim has fallen. Terrible thing to happen, from Bangladesh's perspective. Haris Raif takes catch off his own bowling. Bangladesh lose their third.
BAN 45/3 (7.3)
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh: B'desh on back foot
Bangladesh have been pushed on back foot early on in the game. Shaheen strikes and dismisses Litton Das. He is gone for 16 off 13. Was looking good. Caught behind by Rizwan. Captain Shakib Al Hasan comes in to bat at No 4.
BAN 31/2 (5)
PAK vs BAN LIVE: Bangladesh Lose 1st Wicket Early
Naseem Shah provides the first breakthrough and dismisses Mehidy Hazan Miraz for a golden duck. Good catch by Fakhar Zaman. This is a terrible start for Bangladesh as they lose their star opener, who score ton in the last match, for just a big zero.
BAN 9/1 (2.3)
PAK vs BAN LIVE: Bangladesh Opt To Bat
The match about to start. The Bangladesh openers will come out to bat after the national anthems are done. Watch this space for all latest updates.
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Babar Azam says he'll try to match Saeed Anwar's record
Pakistan captain Babar Azam says he's look to equal former opener Saeed Anwar's record of 20 ODI centuries - the most by any Pakistan batter. "We would have batted as well. There's a bit of grass and we'll try to use that. We are looking very well in the pace department. We are used to his heat as we've played a lot of cricket. (One century from equalling Anwar's century count) I am looking forward to this match, I'll try to break the record but I'm looking to win this match. Last night we saw a bit of help for fast bowlers, that's why we have an extra fast bowler," Babar Azam said at the toss.
LIVE Updates PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check the Playing 11 HERE
One change each for both Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Lahore on Wednesday. Litton Das comes in for Bangladesh and Faheem Ashraf for Pakistan. Following are the playing 11 of both sides...
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Shakib al Hasan wins toss, opts to bat first
Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan has won the toss and elected to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. One change for Bangladesh as Litton Das replaces Najmul Hossain Shanto.
LIVE Updates PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss to take place at 230pm
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan will come out for toss at 230pm IST in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Lahore. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Babar Azam aims for Saeed Anwar's record
Pakistan captain Babar Azam needs one more century to equal former opener Saeed Anwar's record as Pakistan batter with most ODI centuries. Babar has 19 ODI tons while Saeed Anwar scored 20 ODI centuries. Can Babar Azam achieve this feat against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 match today?
LIVE Updates PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Shaheen Shah Afridi vs Taskin Ahmed
It will be clash between two top pacers - Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan and Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed - in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 today. Afridi has picked up 82 wickets in 41 ODIs while Taskin has claimed 86 wickets in 61 ODI games. Who will come out on top in Lahore today?
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live: Shakib al Hasan eyes Bangladesh record
Bangladesh skipper Shakib (21) requires two wickets to go past Abdur Razzak (22) and become the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in Asia Cups (ODI). Can Shakib achieve this feat in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan today?
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live Updates: Haris Rauf aims for 50 ODI wickets
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf (49) is one scalp away from reaching 50 wickets in ODI cricket. Haris Rauf picked up three crucial wickets in the rained-off Asia Cup 2023 match vs India last week. Can Rauf achieve this feat against Bangladesh in Super 4 match in Lahore today?
LIVE Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh hold edge in last 5 ODI vs Pakistan
Bangladesh have won 4 out of the last five ODIs against Pakistan while Babar Azam's side have just managed to win one. Can Pakistan reverse the trend at home in their Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh in Lahore today?
LIVE Updates PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Taskin Ahmed talks about his fast bowling inspiration
Taskin Ahmed is Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket over the last head. Hear Taskin speak about his fast bowling inspiration ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan HERE...
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check Dream11 Fantasy picks
Babar Azam or Shakib al Hasan? Shaheen Shah Afridi or Taskin Ahmed? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE Updates PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Shaheen Shah Afridi in top form
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (22.39) has the best average of all Pakistan bowlers with at least 50 ODI wickets ahead of Sarfraz Nawaz (23.22), Wasim Akram (23.52) and Waqar Younis (23.84). Afridi claimed four wickets in the last match for Pakistan against India, which was washed out due to rain.
LIVE Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh have never beaten Pakistan in Pakistan
Bangladesh are yet to beat Pakistan in Pakistan in any format. They have lost each of their meetings in 11 ODIs, five Tests and three T20Is. Can Shakib al Hasan's side cause an upset and beat hosts Pakistan in the first Super 4 match on Wednesday?
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check Livestreaming details
Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the opening match of the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 in Lahore on Wednesday.
Check When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 match livestreaming for free HERE.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Pakistan have massive edge in head-to-head
Babar Azam-led Pakistan have a massive edge in head-to-head clashes in ODI cricket against Bangladesh. Out of 37 ODIs between the two sides, Pakistan have won 32 matches and Bangladesh have won just 5. Can Bangladesh stun world no. 1 ODI side Pakistan in the first match of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage?
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Pakistan look to continue winning run
Babar Azam's Pakistan will look to continue their unbeaten run in the Asia Cup, as they open the Super 4 stages against Bangladesh ahead of another clash against arch-rivals Team India in Colombo on Sunday.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore today.