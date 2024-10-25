IND: 16/1 (11) | IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: India Need Good Batting Display
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score and Updates - IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score From Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pune - Rohit Sharma - IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test at Pune: India received big blow as captain Rohit Sharma got out for a duck.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Washington Sundar delivered a standout performance on Day 1 of the Pune Test, taking 7 wickets for 59 runs as India bowled New Zealand out for 259. His sharp spin proved crucial, especially with the key dismissals of Rachin Ravindra (65) and Devon Conway (76), breaking partnerships that could have troubled India. Ravichandran Ashwin supported with three wickets, continuing his dominance over Tom Latham, who fell leg-before for 15. New Zealand’s middle and lower order crumbled, losing their last five wickets for just 58 runs. In response, India faced an early setback with captain Rohit Sharma dismissed for a duck by Tim Southee. However, Shubman Gill (10*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) steadied the innings, guiding India to 16/1 at stumps. India ended the day in control, thanks to their spinners' dominance, and are well-positioned for the second day's play.
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: India in Command with Strong Bowling Performance
With New Zealand bowled out for 259 and India at 16/1 at the end of the day, India’s bowlers, led by Washington Sundar, have put the hosts in a strong position moving into Day 2.
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: India’s Solid Batting Start Despite Early Loss
After Rohit's early dismissal, Shubman Gill (10*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) steadied India's innings, ensuring no further damage before stumps on Day 1.
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Tim Southee Strikes Early
In response, India’s start wasn't perfect either, with captain Rohit Sharma dismissed for a duck by Tim Southee. New Zealand's early strike kept them in the contest
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Mitchell and Phillips' Brief Resistance
Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips tried to stabilize the innings in the third session but were quickly dismissed, falling victim to India's spin dominance.
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: New Zealand's Late Collapse
New Zealand, after a promising start, lost their last five wickets for just 58 runs. Washington Sundar triggered the collapse by cleaning up the tail with precision.
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: India’s Effective Use of Spin
The Indian spin trio of Ashwin, Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja proved challenging for New Zealand, with the spinners taking all ten wickets. Their control over the game on a turning Pune pitch was crucial.
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Conway's Fighting 76 Gives New Zealand Hope
Devon Conway played a resilient knock of 76 runs, facing 141 balls and hitting 11 boundaries. His gritty batting held the innings together before Ashwin claimed his scalp.
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Ashwin Adds to the Spin Attack
Ravichandran Ashwin provided ample support with three wickets, helping to keep the pressure on the Kiwi batting order. His knack for dismissing Tom Latham continued, removing him leg-before wicket.
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Sundar’s Decisive Wicket of Rachin Ravindra
One of Sundar's standout deliveries was a sharp-turning ball that bowled Rachin Ravindra, who had just crossed fifty. His wicket broke a crucial partnership, shifting momentum India’s way.
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Washington Sundar's Career-Best Performance
Washington Sundar stole the show by picking up a remarkable 7-wicket haul, conceding just 59 runs in 23.1 overs. His disciplined bowling dismantled New Zealand's lineup.
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Stumps
So the first day of the second Test between India and New Zealand is over. The Indian team lost Rohit's wicket and the highlight of the day was Washington Sundar's seven-wicket haul.
Washington Sundar said, "Just focused on hitting the right areas consistently. We knew it would start spinning from Day 1. (On whether there was a favourite wicket) Certainly the Rachin Ravindra wicket, because he was batting really well, and even the Daryl Mitchell wicket."
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: IND Eye Big Stand
The likes of Gill and Jaiswal have been batting well after Rohit Sharma's departure. The duo will look to put up a big stand from here.
IND: 15/1 (10.3)
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Wicket
The duo of Rohit and Jaiswal started batting for India but then they suffered an early blow. Southee scaled the wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma. His bad form continues.
IND: 4/1 (4 overs)
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: NZ All Out
The Indian team bowled brilliantly as they restricted the Blackcaps batters to just 259 runs in their first innings. It was Washington Sundar who starred with the ball, picking up seven wickets. New Zealand batters were clueless in front of Sundar as they failed to score runs.
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Wicket
Washington Sundar has been in a dream form. He is showing his class with the ball. He strikes again as Southee departs this time. New Zealand are in deep deep trouble now.
NZ: 242/8 (76)
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Tea Break
Washington Sundar's double-strike lifted India just before the break, dismissing Rachin Ravindra and Blundell with brilliant deliveries. His impressive spell left New Zealand in trouble, losing five wickets before tea.
Live Score NZ 201/5 (62) CRR: 3.24
Day 1: Tea Break
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Wicket
What a delivery by Washington Sundar. Ravindra looks clueless as he ends up getting bowled. India witnessing some sight of relief where as the Blackcaps are in a bit of trouble.
NZ: 198-4 (60)
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: NZ Eye Stand
The duo of Mitchell and Ravindra are batting carefully as they look to make a big stand here. Ever since Conway departed, both batters are looking to stay there in the middle. India really needs a wicket here.
NZ: 171-3 (54)
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Wicket
Ashwin chips in with a breakthrough. Conway looks to play it with soft hands with ends up getting caught by the wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. He departs after scoring a well made 76. Huge wicket for India.
NZ: 140/3 (44)
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Play Resumes
Ravindra hits a beautiful shot off Bumrah to get a boundary. Both Conway and Rachin are looking in great form as the duo is eyeing to build a big stand from here.
NZ: 113-2 (35)
IND Vs NZ Live Score Updates: Lunch Break
New Zealand had the better session with Conway's solid 47* and Rachin providing support after Latham's early dismissal. India's spinners dominated, but defensive fielding raised questions about their aggression.
Live Score NZ 92/2 (31) CRR: 2.97
Day 1: Lunch Break
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ashwin Strikes Again
Will Young was dismissed for 18 after edging a ball from Ravichandran Ashwin down the leg side to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Though Pant seemed unsure, Sarfaraz Khan at short leg was confident, prompting Rohit Sharma to review. UltraEdge confirmed a faint touch off the glove, resulting in Young's dismissal.
LIVE Score
NZ 81/2 (26.1) CRR: 3.1
Day 1: 1st Session
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ Bounce Back
Ravichandran Ashwin delivered a series of balls to Devon Conway and Will Young, allowing them to score singles through strategic placements and a misfield by Virat Kohli. Despite some challenging deliveries, Ashwin's bowling maintained pressure, yet the batsmen capitalized on the opportunities presented.
LIVE Score NZ 56/1 (18) CRR: 3.11
Day 1: 1st Session
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Drinks Break
New Zealand started well, but the real challenge arises with spinners on a slower, turning Pune pitch. Latham's dismissal by Ashwin complicates batting as spin becomes a factor.
LIVE Score NZ 49/1 (14) CRR: 3.5
Day 1: 1st Session
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ashwin Strikes In First Over
Ashwin to Latham, out LBW! Ravi Ashwin proves inevitable on Indian pitches, striking with his fifth delivery. Bowling round the wicket, he pitches on leg stump, and the ball sharply turns, beating Latham's defense and hitting his pads. The umpire raises his finger as Latham opts not to review. First wicket down! Latham LBW b Ashwin 15(22) [4s-2].
LIVE Score NZ 32/1 (9.2) CRR: 3.43
Day 1: 1st Session
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: No Wickets In 1st 30 Mins For India
New Zealand scored 23 runs without loss after 6 overs, with Devon Conway and Tom Latham at the crease. Conway made 9 off 20 balls, while Latham scored 13 off 17. Akash Deep bowled 3 overs, conceding 20 runs, but couldn’t secure a wicket, delivering several promising balls.
LIVE Score NZ 23/0 (6) CRR: 3.83
Day 1: 1st Session
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Playing XI
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Rohit: Would've batted as well. When you play a Test match like that, the first session didn't go our way. But we batted well in the second innings. We take a lot of positives from that and see how we can turn things around here. Always want to find ways to get back into the Test match when you're behind. That's what we did. Pitch is a little drier, yes. We do understand how important the first 10 overs are. Three changes - Siraj, KL and Kuldeep miss out. Akash Deep, Washington and Gill come in.
Latham: We're going to have a bat. Surface slightly different to what it was last week. Not a lot of grass. Might produce a bit of spin as we expect when we come to these parts of the world. Obviously a really proud moment for this group. We celebrated that but our focus has quickly turned to Pune here. It's just about adapting to this surface. Trying to take the confidence we built up for last week. Matt Henry misses out with a glute niggle. Santner comes in.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Toss Report
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Thursday in the IND vs NZ 2nd Test.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Pitch Report
India aims to leverage home advantage with a spin-friendly pitch in Pune for the 2nd Test against New Zealand, favoring spinners like Ashwin, Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Changes In India's Playing XI?
Sarfaraz Khan's 150 raises selection dilemmas for India, while Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant return. Kuldeep Yadav may sit out for Washington Sundar, and Akash Deep could replace Mohammed Siraj.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: High Stakes for Both Teams
While India aims to level the series, New Zealand is looking to achieve the rare feat of winning a Test series in India. Both teams will be playing under immense pressure to perform.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India’s Recent Home Losses
India has lost three home Tests in the past two years, raising questions about their once-unbeatable record. Pune offers them a chance to reassert their dominance on home soil.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Weather Favors a Full Match
Unlike Bengaluru’s unpredictable weather, Pune promises clear skies, ensuring a full five-day match. This will allow both teams to execute their strategies without weather interruptions.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Glenn Phillips: New Zealand’s X-Factor
Glenn Phillips has emerged as a game-changer for New Zealand, both with his off-spin and batting. His ability to break partnerships and score quickly makes him one to watch in Pune.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Role of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja
India's seasoned spinners, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, are expected to dominate in Pune's conditions. Their performances will be key to limiting New Zealand’s batting in this crucial Test.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Pressure on KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan
With Gill’s return, India faces a selection dilemma between KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan. Rahul's middle-order position is uncertain, especially with Sarfaraz's century in the first Test.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Home Advantage Restored for India
Unlike Bengaluru, where the conditions suited New Zealand, Pune is expected to offer a traditional spin-friendly pitch, restoring India's typical home advantage in crucial Test matches.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand’s Spin Puzzle
New Zealand may have to adjust their strategy by adding a spinner for the Pune Test. The slow, turning pitch won’t favor their usual pace attack, putting them in a tricky position.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Shubman Gill’s Crucial Return
Shubman Gill, after missing the first Test, is set to return, strengthening. India's batting lineup at No. 3. His performance will be critical to stabilizing India’s top order.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India’s Strong Comeback Hopes
India, trailing 1-0 at home, is looking to make a comeback in the two-Test series after their rare defeat in Bengaluru. The team has reworked their strategies for Pune's turning pitch.
