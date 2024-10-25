IND: 16/1 (11) | IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: India Need Good Batting Display

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Washington Sundar delivered a standout performance on Day 1 of the Pune Test, taking 7 wickets for 59 runs as India bowled New Zealand out for 259. His sharp spin proved crucial, especially with the key dismissals of Rachin Ravindra (65) and Devon Conway (76), breaking partnerships that could have troubled India. Ravichandran Ashwin supported with three wickets, continuing his dominance over Tom Latham, who fell leg-before for 15. New Zealand’s middle and lower order crumbled, losing their last five wickets for just 58 runs. In response, India faced an early setback with captain Rohit Sharma dismissed for a duck by Tim Southee. However, Shubman Gill (10*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) steadied the innings, guiding India to 16/1 at stumps. India ended the day in control, thanks to their spinners' dominance, and are well-positioned for the second day's play.