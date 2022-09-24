IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI Highlights: Indian women's team gives perfect farewell to Jhulan Goswami, beat England by 16 runs

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI Preview: Team India will be an emotional unit today as they will be bidding adieu to the ace pacer Jhulan Goswami, who is playing her last international match today. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be looking to win the third and last ODI of the series to give a fitting farewell to Jhulan. In her illustrious career, Jhulan has taken over 350 international wickets. She is also the leading wicket-taker in ODIs and she could add more to her number today.

India got most things wrong in the T20 Internationals series which they lost 1-2, especially their batting and fielding. With England missing their three senior players, including injured skipper Heather Knight, it was a good chance for India to register a rare series win over England.

Their middle order issues have gone on for far too long and after three games in England, it remains far from being resolved. D Hemalatha was tried but she could not make much of an impact.

Though Jemimah Rodrigues has been named in the squad, questions remain over her fitness after she was ruled out of The Hundred due to injury.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Davies