IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI Highlights: Indian women's team gives perfect farewell to Jhulan Goswami, beat England by 16 runs
IND-W vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI LIVE: Follow live updates from final ODI at Lord's between India and England which will be Jhulan Goswami's last international match
IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI Preview: Team India will be an emotional unit today as they will be bidding adieu to the ace pacer Jhulan Goswami, who is playing her last international match today. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be looking to win the third and last ODI of the series to give a fitting farewell to Jhulan. In her illustrious career, Jhulan has taken over 350 international wickets. She is also the leading wicket-taker in ODIs and she could add more to her number today.
India got most things wrong in the T20 Internationals series which they lost 1-2, especially their batting and fielding. With England missing their three senior players, including injured skipper Heather Knight, it was a good chance for India to register a rare series win over England.
Their middle order issues have gone on for far too long and after three games in England, it remains far from being resolved. D Hemalatha was tried but she could not make much of an impact.
A legend, an inspiration, a champion!
Watch what #TeamIndia members have to say on @JhulanG10's momentous occasion.
Though Jemimah Rodrigues has been named in the squad, questions remain over her fitness after she was ruled out of The Hundred due to injury.
Squads:
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur
England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Davies
England Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
INDW 169 (45.4)
ENGW 153 (43.4) CRR: 3.5
India Women won by 16 runs
What a thrilling win for Team India as Jhulan Goswami gets a perfect farewell.
England Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
INDW 169 (45.4)
ENGW 143/9 (40.3) CRR: 3.53 REQ: 2.84
England Women need 27 runs in 57 balls
All eyes are on Charlotte Dean.
Milestone Unlocked
The legendary @JhulanG10 becomes the first cricketer to bowl 10000-plus deliveries in women's ODIs.
Follow the match #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 24, 2022
England 9 down
Match is going down the wire. Jhulan takes her 2nd wicket. India one wicket away from a historic win.
England finally lose 8th wicket
Indian women's team bounce back as Renuka provides the breakthrough. India two wickets away from great farewell for Jhulan.
Wicket No. 4_ for Renuka Singh Thakur! _ _
England 8 down as Amy Jones departs.
Follow the match #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 24, 2022
Amy Jones keeps England in contest
Jones batting on 22 off 33 keeping England women in contest but the scenes look in favour of the India women team who have bowled beautifully so far.
ENGW - 91/7 (24 Overs), Dean 12 (24) & Jones 23 (33)
GONE!
Deepti Sharma strikes for India as Freya Kemp 5 (10) is caught by Harleen Deol, brilliantly trapped by the bowler.
ENGW - 71/7 (18 Overs), Dean 1 (1) & Jones 14 (20)
India on top
Gayakwad has provided crucial breakthroughs for India women till now and they have turned the tables in a blink of an eye.
INDW - 61/6 (16 Overs), Jones 8 (14) & Kemp 3 (7)
England Women 4 down
England women are 4 down now as momentum shifts towards India now, they are hunting for wickets now and hand Jhulan Goswami the perfect farewell.
ENGW - 49/4 (12.1 Overs), Wyatt 4 (1) & Jones 2 (2)
England Women 1 down
England women are 1 down but still a long way for India to make a comeback. Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont look to take control of the innings now.
ENGW - 34/1 (9.2 Overs), Beaumont 8 (20) & Dunkley 3 (7)
England women are off to a steady start
Emma Lamb 17 (19) and Tammy Beaumont 1 (8) take England women off to a steady start in their chase of 170 runs.
ENGW - 18/0 (4.3 Overs)
India finish 169/10
India women finish at 169 runs after England women display some dominant bowling performance. Two individual knocks of Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have helped India big time in putting up this small total. However, Jhulan Goswami will be pumped to bowl her last spell as England need 170 in 50 overs at Lords.
India in trouble
India are 9 down with Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the middle. They are trying to play all the 300 balls but it looks like a difficult task at the moment.
INDW - 157/9 (43.4 Overs), Deepti 59 (96) & Gayakwad 0 (8)
Deepti hits fifty
Deepti Sharma hits fifty to keep India in contest, she has smacked 6 boundaries so far and is keeping India in contention to score 200 runs on board.
INDW - 149/8 (39.4 Overs), Deepti 52 (84)
Deepti Sharma India's last hope
Deepti Sharma batting on 42 off 72 balls is surely India's last hope to get to a respectable total as all the middle-order collapsed after Shafali Verma's early wicket.
INDW - 119/6 (34 Overs)
England on fire
Kate Cross has completed her 5-wicket haul and Ecclestone delivers another wicket for her team as Dayalan Hemalatha departs for 2 off 17.
INDW - 108/6 (28.3 Overs), Pooja 0 (0) & Deepti 33 (55)
Big wicket
Smriti Mandhana bowled in by Cross after scoring a much-needed 50 off 79 balls. Brilliant batting by the left-hander but her team needed her to stay in the middle for long.
INDW - 100/5 (25.5 Overs), Deepti 27 (46) & Hemalatha 1 (11)
Mandhana, Deepti guide comeback
Indian women on cusp of coming back into the contest as both batters in the middle play some smart cricket shots. England clueless at the moment but fighting to somehow get a wicket and break the deadlock.
INDW - 84/4 (21.5 Overs), Mandhana 48 (73) & Deepti 21 (39)
India steady now
India women steady now with Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma but still a long way to go. England are hunting for another wicket as that would seal the game for them.
INDW - 58/4 (16.1 Overs), Mandhana 37 (57) & Deepti 6 (20)
Mandhana and Deepti to guide India back into contest
Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma need to buildup a solid partnership in order to guide India back into the contest.
INDW - 51/4 (13 Overs), Mandhana 33 (47) & Deepti 5 (11)
Harmanpreet Kaur departs for 4, Kate Cross takes 3rd wicket
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur fails to impress this time as Kate Cross takes her 3rd wicket of the match to reduce India women to 17/3.
India women in a tricky situation
India women have lost 4 wickets so far inside 10 overs. Smriti Mandhana still in the middle but India would have imagined a far better farewell for Jhulan Goswami.
INDW - 32/4 (10 Overs), Mandhana 18 (35) & Deepti 1 (5)
Another one!
Yastika Bhatia bowled in by Cross, India women lose another one as Yastika is outdone by an inswinger.
INDW - 12/2 (4.4 Overs), Mandhana 10 (18) & Kaur 2 (3)
Bad start for India
Shafali Verma 0 (5) bowled in by Cross. India off to a bad start and the England pacer is through the gate of Verma.
INDW - 2/1 (2 Overs), Mandhana 2 (7)
India Women Playing XI
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
IND-W vs ENG-W Toss update!
England have won the toss and elected to bowl first. India women will bat first in Jhulan Goswami's farewell match.
England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies
IND-W vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE score and updates
Ace India pacer Jhulan Goswami will bring curtains on her illustrious two-decade long career tomorrow at Lord's in the 3rd ODI vs Englnd. Goswami retires with more than 350 international wickets. She will finish as the leading wicket taker in women ODIs as well. The veteran pacer attended a press conference ahead of the 3rd ODI and spoke briefly on her career.
IND-W vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE score and updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of third and last ODI between India women and England women on our live blog here. This is going to be Jhulan Goswami's last outing in international cricket and expect emotions to grip Indian team at the end of the contest. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be aiming for a 3-0 clean sweep over England to write history and give the perfect send off to Jhulan.
Toss at 3 pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates here.
