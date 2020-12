Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj bowled superb on Day 4 to bowl out Australia for 200. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed the last wicket to put India on top. Siraj grabbed 3 wickets, while Bumrah, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja got 2 wickets each. Cameron Green batted well for the hosts before he was dismissed for 45. India need 70 to go level 1-1 in the series.

