India vs Bangladesh: When MS Dhoni pulled off a miracle win in the 2016 T20 World Cup, WATCH

Team India will take on Bangladesh in their fourth match of the Super 12 stage in Group 2 of T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2). India and Bangladesh are no strangers to each other, having faced off against each other 11 times in the past.

However, one of the most thrilling encounter between the two Asian sides took place in the T20 World Cup. The last match in the World Cup between India and Bangladesh took place in the 2016 edition in India, won by MS Dhoni-led Indian side by 1 run.

Defending a modest 146, India looked almost down and out for most of the game but somehow their skipper MS Dhoni managed to script a miracle win by the smallest off margin off the final ball. Bangladesh needed 2 runs to win off 2 balls after Mushfiqur Rahim had smashed a couple of boundaries off Hardik Pandya in the final ball. However, Rahim holed out off the penultimate delivery with only 2 runs to win.

Dhoni took his right gloves off when Hardik Pandya came in to bowl the last delivery with two runs required. Pandya bowled a fuller delivery wide off Shuvagato Hom who missed it and Dhoni caught it with only his inners on. As Mustafizur Rahman started sprinting from the other end, the then 34-plus Indian skipper beat his younger opponent in a short sprint to whip off the bails.

#OnThisDay in 2016, MS Dhoni broke thousands of Bangladeshi hearts. pic.twitter.com/fZbnO3mAWG — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2020

It was an unbelievable finish, and helped India reach the semifinals of the 2016 T20 World Cup event. Rohit Sharma’s side would look to carry that same spirit into their game at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday as well.

Meanwhile, on the eve of their Super 12 match in the T20 World Cup 2022 against India, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan believes that the Rohit Sharma-led side are the favourites to win Wednesday’s match and if his side win against the 2007 champions, it will be termed as an upset. After being blown away by pace and bounce from South Africa`s pacers in a five-wicket loss at Perth, India are seeking to get back to winning ways in the tournament when they will be up against Bangladesh in a crucial Group 2 match at a scenic Adelaide oval on Wednesday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming into the match after a nail-biting three-run win over Zimbabwe at Brisbane. In 11 T20I matches played between the two teams, India have won 10 times while Bangladesh have been on the winning side just once.

“India is the favourite team, they (have) come here to win the (T20) World Cup. We are not favourites and we didn’t come here to win the World Cup. So, you can understand the situation and we know it very well. If we can win against India, it will (be) called an upset. We will try to play our best cricket and try to make an upset,” said Shakib in the pre-match press conference.

(with IANS inputs)