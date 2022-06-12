12 June 2022, 22:19 PM SA beat IND by 4 wickets South Africa beat India by 4 wickets as Heinrich Klaasen 81 (45) and Temba Bavuma 35 (30) held the innings for their team after loss of 3 early wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got India the ideal start taking 3 wickets in 3 overs but Proteas skipper and Klaasen kept their cool to get SA in a commanding situation in their chase of 149 runs.

12 June 2022, 22:14 PM OUT! Klaasen 81 off 45 caught by Ravi Bishnoi (sub) bowled by Harshal Patel. Well played by the right-hander as he guided his team to a comfortable position in their chase of 149 runs. SA- 144/5 (17 Overs), Miller 16 (11)

12 June 2022, 22:01 PM Klaasen on FIRE Heinrich Klaasen batting on 78 off 42 balls as he takes the Indian bowling attack to the cleaners, Yuzi Chahal smacked away for 23 runs in the previous one. Klaasen is in a different zone tonight where other batters have struggled, the right-hander has smashed the ball all over the ground. SA- 138/4 (16 Overs), Klaasen 78 (42) & Miller 14 (9)

12 June 2022, 21:55 PM Klaasen completes FIFTY Klaasen completes his half-century in just 32 balls smacking 6 boundaries and 2 sixes in South Africa's chase of 149 runs. Well played by the right-hander as he came in a pressure situation and has been the stand-out performer for the Proteas tonight. SA- 101/4 (13.4 Overs), Klaasen 50 (32) & Miller 7 (5)

12 June 2022, 21:51 PM BOWLED HIM! Temba Bavuma bowled in by Yuzi Chahal. Much needed wicket for the Men in Blue as Chahal gets the Proteas skipper out. Well played by the right-hander scoring 35 runs off 30 balls. SA- 93/4 (12.2 Overs), Klaasen 49 (29)

12 June 2022, 21:33 PM BIG OVER! Heinrich Klaasen takes Axar Patel to the cleaners as he smacks the left-arm spinner for 19 runs in the 12th over. South Africa back into the contest now and are looking on track of a comfortable victory with Bavuma and Klaasen in full control of the innings. SA- 89/3 (12 Overs), Bavuma 31 (28) & Klaasen 49 (29)

12 June 2022, 21:31 PM Bavuma & Klaasen keep SA in contest Skipper Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen keep South Africa in the contest as Klaasen smacks Yuzi Chahal for a boundary and a six. India need to keep the batter quiet if they want to defend their total of 148 runs. SA- 49/3 (9 Overs), Bavuma 23 (23) & Klaasen 17 (16)

12 June 2022, 21:11 PM Bhuvi STRIKES AGAIN! van der Dussen BOWLED IN by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 1 off 7 balls. Kumar in his third over takes another one, he looks in fine rhytm tonight as he takes his third wicket for India inside 6 overs. SA- 29/3 (5.3 Overs), Klaasen 0 (0) & Bavuma 20 (18)

12 June 2022, 21:00 PM ANOTHER ONE! Pretorius caught by Avesh Khan bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India get another one as South Africa lose two wickets early in their chase of 149 runs. India with the momentum now as SA batters are feeling the pressure now. SA- 13/2 (3.2 Overs), Bavuma 5 (10) & van der Dussen 0 (2)

12 June 2022, 20:57 PM GONE! India strike early as Bhuvneshwar Kumar STRIKES early for the Men in Blue. Reeza Hendricks BOWLED IN! The ball swings in and knocks over his stumps. SA- 9/1 (2 Overs), Bavuma 5 (9) & Pretorius 0 (0)

12 June 2022, 20:37 PM India 148/6 (20 Overs) India finish at 148 runs after 20 overs as Dinesh Karthik 30 (21) displayed some explosive batting in the last 2 overs with Harshal Patel 12 (9) supporting him. India's batting order collapsed badly infront of a good South Africa bowling attack. Only Shreyas Iyer 40 (35), Ishan Kishan 34 (21) and Karthik 30 (21) were able to make an impact. NOTE: India scored 30 of their 148 runs in the last 12 balls

12 June 2022, 20:21 PM BOWLED HIM! Axar Patel BOWLED IN by Anrich Nortje for 10 off 11 balls. India would be disappointed by the performance of their batters in this game as they lose their sixth wicket now. Pressure on Dinesh Karthik now as he's the last batter left in the middle now. IND- 112/6 (17 Overs), Karthik 7 (12)

12 June 2022, 20:15 PM Karthik & Axar to save India Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel in the middle for the Men in Blue as they look to guide their team to a competitive total. South Africa bowlers giving them no room to breathe keeping it tight. IND- 109/5 (16 Overs), Karthik 5 (9) & Axar 9 (8)

12 June 2022, 20:07 PM ANOTHER ONE! Shreyas Iyer 40 (35) caught behind by Klassen bowled by Pretorius. South Africa bowling attack on fire as they take two huge wickets in two overs. First Pandya and now Shreyas Iyer. IND- 99/5 (14 Overs), Karthik 1 (1) & Axar 6 (4)

12 June 2022, 19:57 PM GONE! Hardik Pandya BOWLED IN! by Parnell. India in deep trouble now as the man in form departs after scoring 9 off 12 balls. South Africa get the wicket they were looking for as Pandya settling in would have caused them big damage. IND- 92/4 (13 Overs) Shreyas 39 (33) & Axar 1 (1)

12 June 2022, 19:46 PM BIG WICKET! India lose another one as Rishabh Pant departs cheaply for 5 (7) caught by van der Dussen bowled by Keshav Maharaj. Brilliant bowling by the spinner as he delibrately bowls outside the off-stump and traps Pant to miss-time the shot for an easy catch at deep covers. IND- 68/3 (9.1 Overs), Shreyas 26 (23)

12 June 2022, 19:37 PM Pant & Shreyas in middle Skipper Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the middle for the Men in Blue after both the openers depart. Kishan has given India the push and now it's on Pant & Shreyas to set up the stage for the explosive batters Hardik pandya and Dinesh Karthik coming in later. IND- 68/2 (9 Overs), Shreyas 26 (23) & Pant 5 (6)

12 June 2022, 19:31 PM GONE! Ishan Kishan caught by bowled by Anrich Nortje for 34 off just 21 balls. Well played by the left-hander, he has done the damage. Beaten by the extra pace from Nortje as Kishan tries to play the hook shot but it was too quick for him and he's caught at deep-square leg. IND- 48/2 (6.4 Overs), Shreyas 12 (15)

12 June 2022, 19:20 PM Kishan on FIRE Ishan Kishan on fire as he charges toward the South African bowling attack, he's batting on 29 runs off 18 balls at the moment. Shreyas Iyer enjoying the show from the other end. IND- 42/1 (6 Overs), Kishan 29 (18) & Shreyas 11 (14)

12 June 2022, 19:16 PM BIG OVER! Ishan Kishan smacks Anrich Nortje for two sixes in an over, takes the pressure off himself and Shreyas Iyer at the non-striker end. India finally get going after the 3rd over. IND- 25/1 (4 Overs), Kishan 14 (10) & Shreyas 9 (10)

12 June 2022, 19:11 PM PRESSURE on India Indian batters in pressure situation as South Africa bowlers give them no easy pickings. Ruturaj Gaikwad is gone in the first over with Shreyas Iyer and Kishan in the middle looking to make an impact inside the powerplay. IND- 12/1 (3 Overs), Shreyas 8 (9) & Kishan 2 (5)

12 June 2022, 19:00 PM GONE! Ruturaj Gaikwad caught by Maharaj bowled by Rabada. South Africa strike early in the very first over as Rabada strikes. India would be disappointed as they lose their first wicket very early. IND- 3/1 (1 Over), Shreyas 0 (1) & Kishan 1 (1)

12 June 2022, 18:35 PM Teams: SA have two forced changes, Quinton de Kock out due to injury. India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

12 June 2022, 18:19 PM Toss News! Temba Bavuma wins toss and South Africa will bowl first.

12 June 2022, 17:14 PM Rishabh Pant's captaincy, Ishan Kishan's fifty and Hardik Pandya's finishing touch were the key highlights from the first T20I against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. Pant's captaincy was the biggest talking point as he took some interesting decisions in his debut captaincy game. Now that India are look level the series after losing the first game by seven wickets, the team mangement might want to make a few changes in the playing XI. Read match preview here