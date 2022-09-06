India vs Sri Lanka T20I Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 today match Highlights: Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets
Check India vs Sri Lanka T20I Asia Cup in Dubai Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates from Super 4 match of tournament on Tuesday (September 6) HERE.
India are set to take on Sri Lanka for their Asia Cup Super 4 fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (September 6). Rohit Sharma and Co are coming into this match with a loss against arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets on Sunday in what was a revenge for the Babar Azam side. Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka on the other hand would be full of motivation after their thumping victory over Afghanistan in their Super 4 fixture. The Lankan Lions chased down Afghanistan's target of 176 runs with 5 balls to spare, courtesy to some brilliant explosive batting from the team.
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was very happy with his team's performance in the previous clash as he mentioned a few names in the post-match presenstation.
Notably, Team India are the defending champions of the tournament and will be keen to give out their best after starting their campaign in dominant fashion. The loss against Pakistan on Sunday will surely put some pressure on the team but they will look to bounce back and get back to the winning momentum.
Sri Lanka win by 6 wickets
India lose the game by 6 wickets as captain Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa guide Sri Lanka over the line.
Close contest - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
India and Sri Lanka both teams in the contest as the Men in Blue bowling attack bounce back in the death overs. Arshdeep has bowled a brilliant over with Hardik Pandya also coming into the attack now.
SL - 142/4 (17.2 Overs), Shanaka 11 (8) & Rajapaksa 19 (12)
GONE! - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Kusal Mendis 57 (37) LBW Yuzvendra Chahal, brilliant innings by the Sri Lanka opener, he has smashed 4 fours and 3 maximums in his knock. Momentum shifting towards India now but it is still a 50-50 contest, courtesy the brilliant spin bowling from Ashwin and Chahal.
SL - 120/4 (15 Overs), Rajapaksa 7 (4) & Shanaka 2 (2)
Sri Lanka need 53 runs in 29 balls
R Ashwin with another one! - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
India are back in the contest now as spin-twins R Ashwin and Yuzi Chahal take 3 wickets. Gunathilaka departs for 1 off 7 as KL Rahul makes no mistake in taking the catch. Sri Lanka on backfoot now.
SL - 110/3 (14 Overs), Mendis 57 (36) & Rajapaksa 0 (1)
Twist in the tale - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
India take 2 wickets in one over as Yuzvendra Chahal hands India the momentum they were desperately searching for. India are back in the game now but still Sri Lanka have the upper hand given the wickets in hand and run rate required.
SL - 98/2 (12 Overs), Mendis 46 (31) & Gunathilaka 0 (1)
Wicket! - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Yuzvendra Chahal breaks the deadlock as Pathum Nissanka 52 (37) caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Chahal. India finally break the opening partnership and there is some hope alive now for the Men in Blue.
SL- 97/1 (11.1 Overs), Mendis 45 (30)
India desperate for a wicket - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Team India are desperate for a wicket at the moment as both openers take the Men in Blue bowling attack to the cleaners. Both right-handers are batting brilliantly and Pathum Nissanka has completed his half-century.
SL - 88/0 (9.3 Overs), Nissanka 50 (33) & Mendis 37 (23)
India on backfoot - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Sri Lanka take charge against Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh, India on the backfoot now as both batters have handed their team a flying start in their chase of 174 runs.
SL - 58/0 (6 Overs), Nissanka 34 (22) & Mendis 25 (16)
No wickets for India in the first 3 overs
Bhuvi is bowling an excellent spell but India has not drawn the first blood. Both Sri Lanka openers are taking calculated risks. Arshdeep has looked good as well after a poor game against Pakistan. Hardik Pandya is into the attack.
India finish at 173/8 - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
India finish at 173/8 after 20 overs, disappointing from the lower order batters for the Men in Blue - Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda all failed to guide India to a commanding total. Rohit Sharma 72 (41) and Suryakumar Yadav 34 (29) were the main pillars for this total of India. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul would be kicking themselves as they failed to make an impact.
Pant follows Pandya, Hooda to pavilion - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Rishabh Pant 17 (13) caught by Nissanka bowled by Dilsan Madushanka. Disappointing for India in the death overs as they fail to build up a big total against Sri Lanka. Brilliant fielding and bowling effort from the Lankan Lions.
IND - 161/7 (19 Overs), Ashwin 4 (3) & Bhuvneshwar 0 (0)
Pandya, Hooda depart in quick succession - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Hardik Pandya 17 (13) bowled by Dasun Shanaka caught by Nissanka, it looks like India's plan to push the runrate in the death overs will fail. Hopes with Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda now.
IND - 150/6 (17.4 Overs), Pant 15 (11)
Pandya, Pant eye big total for India - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant in the middle for India after Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav's wickets. Both batters look to set up a big total for India.
IND - 133/4 (15.3 Overs), Pandya 5 (6) & Pant 13 (6)
BIG WICKET! - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Rohit Sharma 72 (41) caught by Nissanka bowled by Karunaratne. Brillint knock by the right-hander but he is trapped in the end by the Sri Lanka bowler. Hardik Pandya walks in now.
IND - 113/3 (13.1 Overs), Surya 31 (25)
Rohit Sharma in destructive mode - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Rohit Sharma batting on 70 off just 42 balls as he is looking in death touch against the Sri Lanka bowling attack. No bowler has been shown mercy so far as the India skipper has smashed 5 fours and 4 sixes till now.
IND - 109/2 (12 Overs), Rohit 72 (40) & Surya 28 (21)
Rohit completes fifty - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Rohit Sharma completes his fifty in just balls, he is looking in phenomenal touch tonight. The right-hander has smacked 4 boundaries and 2 maximums in his innings so far. brillint batting by the Indian skipper.
IND - 77/2 (9.4 Overs), Rohit 52 (32) & Surya 16 (15)
Rohit, Surya steady India - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav steady the ship for India, they will look to attack any moment now as they look to settle the stage for upcoming batters Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.
IND- 56/2 (8.1 Overs), Rohit 39 (27) & Surya 8 (11)
Rohit Sharma takes charge - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma takes charge at the Sri Lanka bowling attack after KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's wickets. India look comfortable once more but they need a partnership in order to eye a big total.
IND - 44/2 (6 Overs), Rohit 29 (18) & Suryakumar 6 (7)
BOWLED HIM! - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli 0 (4) bowled IN by Dilshan Madushanka, brilliant bowling by the left-arm pacer. Sri Lanka on top at the moment as both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have departed cheaply.
IND - 15/2 (3 Overs), Rohit 8 (7)
GONE! - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
KL Rahul 6 (7) LBW by Maheesh Theekshana, India off to shaky start as the right-hander is trapped by the Lanka spinner. Virat Kohli joins skipper Rohit Sharma in the middle.
IND - 12/1 (2.3 Overs), Kohli 0 (3) & Rohit 4 (5)
Here we go - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
India begin the innings slow as Sri Lanka's Dilsan Madushanka starts off with a tidy first over for the Lankan Lions. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul taking their time to take a good look at the wicket.
IND - 4/0 (1 Over), Rohit 1 (2) & Rahul 1 (4)
India vs Sri Lanka playing XI - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Toss update! - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
Dasun Shanaka wins toss and elects to bowl first.
Top records in India vs Sri Lanka rivalry - IND vs SL Match LIVE score and Updates
