Indian Premier League debutants Gujarat Titans will take on 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29). The final will get underway at 8pm onwards, with the toss at 730pm and will be preceded by a grand Closing Ceremony featuring the likes of Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman and Neeti Mohan.

The Closing Ceremony of the IPL 2022 will begin at 625pm IST onwards. Hardik Pandya’s Titans have been the IPL 2022 league stage table toppers and booked their place after defeating the Royals in Qualifier 1 by seven wickets.

The Royals, on the other hand, took the long route to the final – by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 on Friday. Sanju Samson’s side features the Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, who has score 824 runs with four hundreds and four fifties so far in the tournament.

RR also have the joint-highest wicket-taker in their side – Yuzvendra Chahal – with 26 wickets, same as current Purple Cap holder Wanindu Hasaranga of RCB. However, it will be an engaging contest as Titans are the form side while Royals are a power-packed unit.

