29 May 2022, 19:31 PM
IPL 2022 final RR vs GT Playing XI:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
29 May 2022, 19:25 PM
TOSS UPDATE!
RR win the toss and chose to bat first in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
29 May 2022, 18:59 PM
IPL 2022 final stage is set
Indian Premier League final is all to start and a Guinness World Record is set to start the proceedings. Checkout the video below.
A to start #TATAIPL 2022 Final Proceedings. #GTvRR
Presenting the ' At The ' - the Narendra Modi Stadium.
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022
29 May 2022, 17:43 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs GT Final Probable Playing XI
Will Hardik Pandya bring in Lockie Ferguson back into the playing eleven? Read all about the possible starting XI HERE.
29 May 2022, 17:04 PM
IPL 2022 prize money details
With IPL being the richest T20 league played in the world, a lot of handsome awards are set to be given after the IPL 2022 final including the Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player, and fair play among many others. Moreover, the winning and runners up teams will get whopping cash prizes. READ ALL ABOUT IT HERE.
29 May 2022, 16:02 PM
RR's Devdutt Padikkal PUMPED for the final
Rajasthan Royals' batter Devdutt Padikkal is ready for the IPL 2022 final. Checkout the video below.
"We're ready for tonight." #GTvRR | #IPLFINAL | #HallaBol
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 29, 2022
29 May 2022, 15:45 PM
Checkout Hardik Pandya's speech on his team
Gujarat Titans have made it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) finals in their debut season. Take a look at what their skipper Hardik Pandya shares.
Let's look back at this #SeasonOfFirsts from the of our captain!
In this special chat, #PapaPandya talks about things that make a team tick in a high pressure format #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 29, 2022
29 May 2022, 15:36 PM
GT's Matthew Wade was FRUSTRATED
Left-hander Matthew Wade expressed that he was frustrated by his performances until the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1. Read all about it HERE.
29 May 2022, 15:17 PM
Rashid Khan speaks out on the BIG DAY
"We've played some unbelievable cricket in the last 14 games and then the playoffs as well. It'll be about going in with the same mindset. I know it's a big final for us but you don't change your skills or your mindset." - Rashid Khan, Gujarat Titans' spinner.
The IPL finals between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, is finally happening tonight! @JeyanthanRahul has listed some key matchups such as Jos Buttler vs Rashid Khan. How do you think has the edge?
More on https://t.co/hANUOlPTes#IPL2022 #IPLFinal #GTvRR #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/N6DpKWtJsd
— Akhila Seneviratne (@AkhilaSene97) May 29, 2022
29 May 2022, 15:11 PM
Ranveer Singh ready for the Final
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to be a part of the IPL 2022 closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (May 29). Checkout his preparation clip below!
When there is @RanveerOfficial, there is nothing but oodles of energy.
How excited are you to witness Ranveer set the stage on fire at the #TATAIPL 2022 Final Closing Ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022
29 May 2022, 14:47 PM
Yuzvendra Chahal says he could have scored 1600 runs in IPL 2022
Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously claims he could have scored 1600 runs if he was opener in place of Jos Buttler. Read all about it here.
29 May 2022, 14:27 PM
GT skipper Hardik Pandya reveals chat with brother Krunal
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya revealed that he had a discussion with brother Krunal Pandya before joining new team in IPL 2022. Read all about it here.
The best way to answer is not answer... And we agree with the captain!
Listen in to this special pre-finale chat, > exclusively on our website: https://t.co/4CsfLkiRmk
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 28, 2022
29 May 2022, 13:43 PM
Rajasthan Royals hold the edge, feel Suresh Raina and Graeme Smith
Former international batters Suresh Raina and Graeme Smith believe Rajasthan Royals hold edge over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final. Here's why
29 May 2022, 13:21 PM
Security beefed up at Narendra Modi Stadium
Security outside the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad has been beefed up as VVIPs like the PM Narendra Modi and the HM Amit Shah along with Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur are likely to attend the final.
29 May 2022, 12:48 PM
Will rain affect IPL 2022 final?
Check the Weather report from Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2022 Final. What happens if IPL 2022 Final is rained out. Read all about it here.
29 May 2022, 12:37 PM
Aamir Khan to add more glamour to final
Bollywood legend Aamir Khan will launch the trailer of his upcoming film 'Lal Singh Chaddha' during the IPL 2022 Final. Aamir will also host the May 29 Final show for host broadcasters Star Sport. See how is Aamir Khan preparing for IPL 2022 final here...
#KareenaKapoorKhan comes to #AamirKhan 's rescue! Now watch the trailer only on 29th May T20 finals 1st innings second time out!
— Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 28, 2022
29 May 2022, 12:34 PM
Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman for IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will performing at a grand Closing Ceremony for the IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read all about it here.
Join me on a journey of the 8 decades of Indian Cricket that have redefined India at 75 as we pay the largest salute.
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 27, 2022
29 May 2022, 12:33 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.