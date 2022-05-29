हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 Final Match, GT VS RR Live: RR win toss and elect to bat first

IPL 2022 GT Vs RR Final Match Live Updates: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host IPL 2022's last match with crowd of over 1 lakh expected for the tie.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 29, 2022 - 19:37
Comments |
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Final. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Indian Premier League debutants Gujarat Titans will take on 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29). The final will get underway at 8pm onwards, with the toss at 730pm and will be preceded by a grand Closing Ceremony featuring the likes of Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman and Neeti Mohan.

The Closing Ceremony of the IPL 2022 will begin at 625pm IST onwards. Hardik Pandya’s Titans have been the IPL 2022 league stage table toppers and booked their place after defeating the Royals in Qualifier 1 by seven wickets.

The Royals, on the other hand, took the long route to the final – by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 on Friday. Sanju Samson’s side features the Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, who has score 824 runs with four hundreds and four fifties so far in the tournament.

RR also have the joint-highest wicket-taker in their side – Yuzvendra Chahal – with 26 wickets, same as current Purple Cap holder Wanindu Hasaranga of RCB. However, it will be an engaging contest as Titans are the form side while Royals are a power-packed unit.

Catch all the LIVE updates from Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 Final right here.

29 May 2022, 19:31 PM

IPL 2022 final RR vs GT Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

 

29 May 2022, 19:25 PM

TOSS UPDATE!

RR win the toss and chose to bat first in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

29 May 2022, 18:59 PM

IPL 2022 final stage is set

Indian Premier League final is all to start and a Guinness World Record is set to start the proceedings. Checkout the video below.

29 May 2022, 17:43 PM

IPL 2022 RR vs GT Final Probable Playing XI

Will Hardik Pandya bring in Lockie Ferguson back into the playing eleven? Read all about the possible starting XI HERE.

29 May 2022, 17:04 PM

IPL 2022 prize money details

With IPL being the richest T20 league played in the world, a lot of handsome awards are set to be given after the IPL 2022 final including the Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player, and fair play among many others. Moreover, the winning and runners up teams will get whopping cash prizes. READ ALL ABOUT IT HERE.

29 May 2022, 16:02 PM

RR's Devdutt Padikkal PUMPED for the final

Rajasthan Royals' batter Devdutt Padikkal is ready for the IPL 2022 final. Checkout the video below.

29 May 2022, 15:45 PM

Checkout Hardik Pandya's speech on his team

Gujarat Titans have made it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) finals in their debut season. Take a look at what their skipper Hardik Pandya shares.

29 May 2022, 15:36 PM

GT's Matthew Wade was FRUSTRATED

Left-hander Matthew Wade expressed that he was frustrated by his performances until the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1. Read all about it HERE.

29 May 2022, 15:17 PM

Rashid Khan speaks out on the BIG DAY

"We've played some unbelievable cricket in the last 14 games and then the playoffs as well. It'll be about going in with the same mindset. I know it's a big final for us but you don't change your skills or your mindset." - Rashid Khan, Gujarat Titans' spinner. 

29 May 2022, 15:11 PM

Ranveer Singh ready for the Final

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to be a part of the IPL 2022 closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (May 29). Checkout his preparation clip below!

29 May 2022, 14:47 PM

Yuzvendra Chahal says he could have scored 1600 runs in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously claims he could have scored 1600 runs if he was opener in place of Jos Buttler. Read all about it here.

29 May 2022, 14:27 PM

GT skipper Hardik Pandya reveals chat with brother Krunal

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya revealed that he had a discussion with brother Krunal Pandya before joining new team in IPL 2022. Read all about it here.

29 May 2022, 13:43 PM

Rajasthan Royals hold the edge, feel Suresh Raina and Graeme Smith

Former international batters Suresh Raina and Graeme Smith believe Rajasthan Royals hold edge over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final. Here's why

29 May 2022, 13:21 PM

Security beefed up at Narendra Modi Stadium

Security outside the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad has been beefed up as VVIPs like the PM Narendra Modi and the HM Amit Shah along with Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur are likely to attend the final. 

29 May 2022, 12:48 PM

Will rain affect IPL 2022 final?

Check the Weather report from Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2022 Final. What happens if IPL 2022 Final is rained out. Read all about it here.

29 May 2022, 12:37 PM

Aamir Khan to add more glamour to final

Bollywood legend Aamir Khan will launch the trailer of his upcoming film 'Lal Singh Chaddha' during the IPL 2022 Final. Aamir will also host the May 29 Final show for host broadcasters Star Sport. See how is Aamir Khan preparing for IPL 2022 final here...

29 May 2022, 12:34 PM

Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman for IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will performing at a grand Closing Ceremony for the IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read all about it here.

29 May 2022, 12:33 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

