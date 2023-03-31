topStoriesenglish2589302
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Rashmika, Tamannaah, Arijit Entertain Fans In Ahmedabad

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: The first match is featuring Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, check out  IPL Opening Ceremony Live Telecast Details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Rashmika, Tamannaah, Arijit Entertain Fans In Ahmedabad
IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League kicked off today (March 31) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad in style with a grand opening ceremony in which Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh set the stage on fire. The opening ceremony was followed by toss. In the first match of IPL 2023, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss vs MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and opted to field. GT are the defending champions this season while CSK are four-time winners. 

Some new rules have been implemented in IPL 2023, including Impact Player rule. There is a new toss rule too, as per which, teams can decide on their playing 11s after the flip of coin. Dhoni feels the Impact Player rule makes things easy for captains. "It's a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time. Influence of allrounder has become slightly less because of the rule," said MSD.

Check out  IPL Opening Ceremony Live Telecast Details here.

31 March 2023
19:26 PM

IPL 2023 LIVE: Toss News

The toss between GT and CSK has taken place at the conclusion of the grand opening ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world. MS Dhoni's team is batting first. 

Follow our GT vs CSK match LIVE Blog here for all latest updates from the game.

19:19 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Watch Rashmika dance her heart out

Pan-India superstar Rashmika Manadanna danced her heart out as she performed on all popular numbers including the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu song. 

18:58 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia sets stage of fire

Tamannaah Bhatia rocked in the opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi stadium. Watch the glimpse of the performance here. 

18:52 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Hardik, Dhoni arrive on stage

GT and CSK captains Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni are called upon the stage following the performances of celebrities. BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and move stars also present on the stage.

18:47 PM

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Rashmika dances on Pusha: The Rise songs

What a performance from Rashmika who is dancing her heart out on stage. She also pulls off the iconic dance steps of 'Srivalli' song. The crowd goes crazy as she dances on legendary 'Naatu Naatu' song.

18:41 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia dances on Oo Antava song

Rashmika and Tamannaah stage set on fire mind blowing performances. Tamannaah shakes leg on 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' song from the classic Pushpa: The Rise film. 

18:36 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: What a start 

Ariijit Singh finishes his performance with 'Jeetega Jeetega India Jeetega' and now it is time for Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia show. 

18:26 PM

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE: Watch Arijit Singh's performance

IPL shares the bits from singing sensation Arijit Singh's performance which kickstarted the proceedings in Ahmedabad.

18:24 PM

IPL opening ceremony LIVE Updates: Fans dance to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

The fans dance to the tune of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song from the SRK-starrer flick. Not to forget, after Arijit is done, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna will be performing at the opening ceremony.

18:18 PM

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE: Arijit Singh takes opening ceremony off to a great start 

Arijit keeps the crowd enthralled with some of his popular melodious tracks. He says 'Bhool chuk maaf' to the crowd. The singer seeks apology from over 1 lakh spectators in the stands, saying he has never performed in front of such a big crowd. The fans, however, continue to enjoy the performances.

18:12 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Motera crowd sings with Arijit

Arijit Sings the iconic 'Lehra Do' from 1983 that crowd sings along with him. A terrific atmosphere at the Narendra Modi stadium. And now Arijit has finally started singing 'Kesariya' track from Brahmastra. The spectators are loving it.

18:08 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Arijit Singh first performing for the evening

Mandira Bedi opened the opening ceremony and she wasted no time to announce the first performer of the evening who is singer Arijit Singh. He sings 'Ae Watan' from film Raazi as crowds sing along. 

17:58 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Gala event to start soon

The Narendra Modi stadium is packed with spectators. A few empty seats will be taken soon. The opening ceremony to begin anytime now. 

 

17:32 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Drone show at Narendra Modi stadium

Video of the rehearsel of a drone show which is to be performed at the IPL opening ceremony has gone viral on the internet.  

17:04 PM

LIVE Updates IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Tamannaah Bhatia's rehearsal video

IPL shared the glimpses of the dance performance of superstar Tamannaah Bhatia as the actress rehearsed a day ahead of the opening ceremony. 

16:33 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Rohit-Archer face-off

MI Captain Rohit Sharma had a face-off vs Jofra Archer in the practice session. 

Watch the Rohit vs Archer face off here 

16:00 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Ahmedabad metro time extended

Good news for GT fans as Metro train timing has been extended till 1.30 am to ensure the fans can easily reach back home after the Titans vs CSK clash.

15:21 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Duration of opening ceremony

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will start at 6 pm IST. The celebrities who will be performing at the opening ceremony are: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh. The opening ceremony will go on fo about 45 minutes before the toss takes place at 7 pm IST. The first ball of the game will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST. 

14:34 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: CSK sweating it out in nets

Chennai Super Kings batters are leaving no stone unturned as seen in the pics from their nets session.

13:50 PM

IPL 2023 Trending LIVE: Rohit trolls Aamir in new ad

MI captain Rohit Sharma, in a new TV commercial, has trolled bollywood star Aamir Khan. The video is getting viral on the internet. 

Watch Aamir vs Rohit banter here

13:38 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremomy: What time does celebrity performances start?

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will start at 6 pm IST. The opening ceremony will broadcast live on Star Sports Network on TV and can be watched online on Jio Cinema app. The opening game toss will take place at 7 pm. The duration of the opening ceremony is expected to be of 45 minutes.

13:13 PM

IPL 2023 Trending News LIVE: Josh Hazlewood likely to join RCB camp on this date

RCB's ace pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the first 7 games of IPL 2023, as per a report. The Aussie bowler is expected to arrive in India by April 14.

Read more on Hazlewood's joining date in IPL here

 

11:56 AM

IPL Opening Ceremomy LIVE Updates: Hear from the Captains 

The captains speak up on th challenges ahead and the fun of playing the Indian Premier League. Watch here. 

11:03 AM

Indian Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony: Tamannah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandhana pick Dhoni, Kohli as favourites

IPL 2023 opening ceremony will witness performances from Bollywood stars Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana. Hear from both of these stars after rehearsal in Ahmedabad HERE...

10:04 AM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Mayanti Langer to host event

Neroli Meadows, one of the IPL presenters reveals that Mayanti Langer, daughter-in-law of BCCI president Roger Binny, will be hosting IPL 2023 opening ceremony in Ahmedabad. Read all about it here...

09:17 AM

Indian Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony: Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni to be part of function

Skippers of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be part of the 1-hour long IPL 2023 opening ceremony. “Being the kickoff of the tournament alongside the opening ceremony, we have incorporated a special little surprise with the team captains of both the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Giants! They’ll be part of the show and will be there to flag off the start of the IPL’s 16th edition,” Sukrit Singh told InsideSport website.

08:37 AM

IPL 2023: Check out Lucknow Super Giants home ground

Lucknow Super Giants are getting ready to play their first-ever match at home - Ekana Stadium in Lucknow - hosting Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 1). Check out the LSG home ground here...

08:01 AM

Indian Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians head to Bengaluru

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are headed for Bengaluru for their opening match of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, featuring Virat Kohli.

06:38 AM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Check Live Streaming Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony will take place for the first time after 4 years. The likes of Rashmika Mandhana, Tamannah Bhatia and Arijit Singh will be performing in the opening ceremony before the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match in Ahmedabad.

Check When & Where to watch IPL 2023 opening ceremony HERE.

23:30 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Gearing Up

22:50 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Light Show

21:47 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: What is the starting time for opening ceremony?

As per various reports, the opening ceremony for the IPL 2023 season is expected to get underway from 6 PM IST. A host of celebrities will be present at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the event.

20:48 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: From Arjit Singh's Live Singing To Tamannaah Bhatia's Dance Performance, Here's All You Need To Know

CLICK

 

20:39 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Captains meet up in Ahmedabad

Nine out of 10 IPL captains met in Ahmedabad as they got clicked together with the IPL 2023 trophy. MI's Rohit Sharma was missing as he is not well reportedly. 

19:50 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: No David Miller for GT

In case you didn't know, David Miller is not available for selection for Gujarat Titans' first T20 vs Chennai Super Kings on March 31 because he will be busy playing vs Netherlands in an ODI series.  

Here's a list of SA cricketers who will miss the 1st match of IPL 2023

18:50 PM

IPL 2023 Trending LIVE: Gary meets MSD

Gujarat Titans posted a pic that brought back many sweet memories from the past for the India fans. Gary Kirsten met MS Dhoni on the sidelines of the nets.

18:00 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: All you need to know

The opening ceremony will take place at 6 pm IST. Three performers will be Rashmika Mandanna, singer Arijit Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia. BCCI is also likely to organise a laser show at the Narendra Modi stadium. The opening ceremony will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app while on TV, you can watch the event on Star Sports Network.

16:55 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Captains pose for cameras

IPL 2023 captains pose for the camera on Thursday afternoon. Two strange things can be seen in the photo. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is representing Sunrisers despite the fact that Aiden Markram is their captain. Secondly, MI skipper is missing in the frame. Maybe because he could not arrive in time. 

16:24 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Match LIVE: CSK fly to Ahmedabad

CSK posted video of their squad flying to Ahmedabad where they will play the IPL 2023 opener vs Gujarat Titans. 

15:40 PM

LIVE Updates IPL 2023: Explaining Impact Player

IPL 2023 is going to see a new Impact Player rule come into effect. BCCI had announced the new rule last year which allows all ten teams to use a substitute player to create a positive impact for themselves. 

Read more about the Impact Player Rule here

14:45 PM

IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: Titans will defend title this year

Gujarat Titans will be aiming for a great start to their IPL 2023 campaign. Beating CSK in opener will be a huge boost to their confidence. 

13:52 PM

IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: LIVE Streaming and TV Broadcast details

The IPL 2023 coverage will be split between two broadcasters. Star Sports have the TV hosting rights while Jio Cinema has the live streaming rights. IPL 2023 opening ceremony and all matches can be watched on TV on Star Sports Network while they can be watched online on Jio Cinema app on TV and mobile.

13:12 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremon LIVE: What is the event's start time?

The opening ceremony will start at 6 pm IST, one hour before the toss time. The event will go on for about 45 minutes. The groundsmen will need at least 10 to 15 minutes get the ground ready for the match after the ceremony. The first ball will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.  

12:35 PM

IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: List of celebrities to perform at opening ceremony

BCCI has confirmed three big celebrities who are surely going to perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony. They are acrtresses Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and singer Arijit Singh. There is also going to be laser show happening at the end of the opening ceremony.  

12:20 PM

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE: IPL begins on March 31

We are just one day away from IPL 2023's first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The match will be played at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. A grand opening ceremony will be held to kick start the league in which stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh will be performing. 

Keep watching this space for all trending stuff and info related to IPL 2023. 

IPL 2023Indian Premier LeagueIndian Premier League 2023Gujarat TitansChennai Super Kings

