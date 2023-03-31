IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Rashmika, Tamannaah, Arijit Entertain Fans In Ahmedabad

IPL Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League kicked off today (March 31) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad in style with a grand opening ceremony in which Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh set the stage on fire. The opening ceremony was followed by toss. In the first match of IPL 2023, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss vs MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and opted to field. GT are the defending champions this season while CSK are four-time winners.

Some new rules have been implemented in IPL 2023, including Impact Player rule. There is a new toss rule too, as per which, teams can decide on their playing 11s after the flip of coin. Dhoni feels the Impact Player rule makes things easy for captains. "It's a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time. Influence of allrounder has become slightly less because of the rule," said MSD.

Check out IPL Opening Ceremony Live Telecast Details here.