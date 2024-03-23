Advertisement
KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer's Spectacular Comeback

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (KKR vs SRH) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Two Australian Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc Will Take On Each Other. 

LIVE Score KKR vs SRH In IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer's return from injury is anticipated as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL opener, featuring high-profile signings Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Iyer, after missing last season, leads KKR, supported by mentor Gautam Gambhir and coach Chandrakant Pandit. Starc's record-breaking acquisition brings pressure to perform, alongside Andre Russell. KKR's top order boasts stars like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Phil Salt, while spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy provide support. Cummins, leading SRH, aims to change their fortunes, supported by Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen in batting. SRH's balanced bowling includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar. The availability of Wanindu Hasaranga for SRH remains uncertain due to an ICC ban. KKR's batting depth and spin strength make them favourites, but SRH, led by Cummins, poses a strong challenge. The clash promises an exciting start to the IPL season.

Follow LIVE Updates From KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match No.3 Here.

23 March 2024
09:05 AM

LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Shreyas Iyer's Spectacular Comeback

Shreyas Iyer, after a season-long absence due to injury, returns to lead KKR, bringing anticipation and a keen eye on his performance after a stellar 95 in the Ranji Trophy.

08:41 AM

LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy

08:37 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' Live coverage of KKR vs SRH game 3 of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

