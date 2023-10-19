PAK 81-0 (13) | AUS Vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Chase Is On, Pakistan Openers On Top
Australia Vs Pakistan (AUS vs PAK), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia have posted runs in the first innings.
Australia have posted 367 runs in the first after Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pakistan are facing a big challenge as they take on Australia in Match 18 of Cricket World Cup 2023. Both these sides have similar issues on the cricket field at the moment. Pakistan have more wins than Australia, at the moment. The Men in Green started the tournament with two back-to-back wins vs Netherlands and Sri Lanka before being run over by the Indians. On the other hand, Australia got off to the worst possible start in the World Cup, going down to India and South Africa in the first two games.
Australia registerd their first win of the tournament with a dominant win over Sri Lankans. Both the teams are plagues with the same set of issues, one of them is inconsistency of their batting lineup. Pakistan's pace bowling department, one of their main strengths, has not fired yet either.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 18 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Australia Vs Pakistan.
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan On Top
Shafique survives a dropped catch after an attempted pull shot, and Pakistan needs to be more proactive to chase down the target of 306.
Live Score PAK 81/0 (13) CRR: 6.23 REQ: 7.76
Pakistan need 287 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Zampa Into The Attack
Zampa's spin is putting pressure on the batters, with a decline in the run rate from nearly 8 per over to below 6, as they struggle to score off his deliveries.
Live Score PAK 61/0 (11.1) CRR: 5.46 REQ: 7.91
Pakistan need 307 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan Openers On Top
Hazlewood delivers a series of dot balls to Shafique, who manages to nudge the ball for a single, while Imam also adds a single by tucking the ball into the on-side.
Live Score PAK 55/0 (9.1) CRR: 6 REQ: 7.67
Pakistan need 313 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Tight Overs By Australia
Shafique showcases his talent by hitting a boundary against Cummins, breaking a streak of dot balls, while Imam manages a single with a well-placed shot to third man.
Live Score PAK 46/0 (7) CRR: 6.57 REQ: 7.49
Pakistan need 322 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Australia Need Wickets
Imam capitalizes on Starc's inconsistent bowling to hit boundaries and maintain a strong start for Pakistan, while Starc's performance is marred by wides.
Live Score PAK 40/0 (5) CRR: 8 REQ: 7.29
Pakistan need 328 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Good Start By Hazelwood
Imam manages a boundary with a positive shot, but Hazlewood maintains a consistent and challenging line, keeping Pakistan's run rate low.
Live Score PAK 20/0 (3) CRR: 6.67 REQ: 7.4
Pakistan need 348 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Poor Start By Starc
Starc's opening over included several wides and a few decent deliveries, with Imam driving beautifully and Shafique struggling with the wide balls.
Live Score PAK 8/0 (1) CRR: 8 REQ: 7.35
Pakistan need 360 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Australia Finish On Backfoot
Australia posted an impressive total of 367 runs, anchored by a brilliant opening partnership between Warner and Marsh, both scoring centuries. Despite an early dropped catch, Warner capitalized on Pakistan's mistake. Pakistan's bowlers, led by Shaheen Afridi, made a late comeback as the pitch aged, and even Haris Rauf improved his performance. Australia lost 6 wickets in the final 10 overs. The dew factor could influence the game, making it challenging to defend such a total. Pakistan still has a chance in the match.
LIVE AUS vs PAK: Australia post 367
Pakistan would be happy with the performance in the last fifteen overs they bowled against Australia. After a fiery start from Warner and Marsh, Australia were looking to put 400 on the board but Afridi, Rauf and co bounced back in the end.
AUS: 367/9 (50 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023 Score: Another one
Shaheen Afridi gets another wicket for Pakistan as Marcus Stoinis is trapped LBW by the Pakistan pacer. Marnus Labuschagne and Pat Cummins in the middle for Australia now.
AUS: 358/6 (48 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Australia lose another
Josh Inglis caught behind by Rizwan bowled by Haris Rauf. Pakistan get another wicket as Australia go five down now. Rauf with Hasan Ali continue the attack for Pakistan.
AUS: 347/5 (46 Overs)
LIVE WC 2023 AUS vs PAK Score: Gone!
David Warner 163 (124) caught by Shadab Khan bowled by Haris Rauf. Pakistan finally get the dangerman out. Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf continue attack for Pakistan.
AUS: 338/4 (44 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK Score: Pakistan look for damage control
Haris Rauf comes into the attack, his spell so far has been 59 runs from four overs but Babar Azam is still rooting for him.
AUS: 319/3 (42 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs Pakistan: Warner to carry
Warner has completed his 150 runs, he is batting on 151 off just 116 balls. What a player! Australia bring 300 runs on the board now.
AUS: 304/3 (40.2 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Pakistan bounce back
Pakistan finally get some positive in this contest as Steve Smith walks back to the pavilion. He is caught & bowled by Usama Mir and Australia are 3 down now.
AUS: 284/3 (38.1 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK Score: Another one dropped
Pakistan drop another sitter and this time it is captain Babar Azam who drops Steve Smith at slip. A day to forget for Pakistan if we talk about fielding and bowling.
AUS: 269/2 (36 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AUS: Gone!
A much needed wicket for Pakistan and it is Shaheen Shah Afridi who picks up a wicket after getting thrashed for two maximums. Australia in a comfortable position to put 400 plus on the board still.
AUS: 259/1 (33.5 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AUS: Carnage in Bengaluru
Carnage in Bengaluru from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as Australia have 232 runs on the board with 32.2 overs bowled so far. A much needed drinks break has been taken now.
AUS: 231/0 (32.2 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC Score: Century for Warner
David Warner has arrived in the World Cup 2023. Warner has completed his century in just 85 balls. Mitchell Marsh also completes his ton in 101 balls. What a knock from this duo.
AUS: 214/0 (31 Overs)
LIVE AUS Vs PAK WC 2023: Boom!
Mitchell Marsh smacks one over mid-wicket for a maximum. Australia on a roll with Warner and Marsh. This is the highest opening stand for Australia in World Cup history.
AUS: 192/0 (28 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AUS Score: Pakistan clueless
Pakistan clueless at the moment as Marsh and Warner keep going with a run-rate of over 6 at the moment. Nawaz brought in to attack the stumps now for Pakistan.
AUS: 176/0 (26 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Warner inches close to ton
David Warner is on 84 off 72 balls at the moment running havoc on Pakistan bowling attack in Bengaluru. Alongside him is Marsh who is on 76 off 75 balls.
AUS: 171/0 (24 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Marsh smacks Ahmed
A long six down the ground from Mitchell Marsh, this is looking very ugly for Pakistan at the moment. 400 is on the cards now for Australia in Bengaluru.
AUS: 159/0 (21 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia score: Tight over from PAK
Pakistan with two tight overs now from Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz. Australia looking to put 400 runs on the board.
AUS: 148/0 (19 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Australia on top
Australia on top of this contest with Warner and Marsh in the middle batting in dangerous rhythm. Usama Mir and Iftikhar Ahmed continue attack for Pakistan.
AUS: 143/0 (17 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Fifty for Marsh
Mitchell Marsh also completes his fifty, both Australia openers run havoc on the Pakistan bowling attack. What a start for the Aussies.
AUS: 128/0 (15 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Warner hits fifty
David Warner has completed his fifty and he is on fire batting on 54 off 41 balls with 5 fours and 3 maximums so far in this innings.
AUS: 103/0 (13 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Pakistan desperate for wickets
Australia in complete control of this contest at the moment. Usama Mir and Haris Rauf attack the stumps for Pakistan now.
AUS: 96/0 (12 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Australia take charge
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh thrash Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf as the scoreboard reaches 82 runs in the first ten overs.
AUS: 82/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Pakistan searching for wickets
Pakistan are desperate for that first wicket. So far, the start has not been ideal for them, they have lost a review and dropped Warner in the fourt over.
AUS: 43/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC Score: Pakistan drop catch
Pakistan have dropped a catch of David Warner, they will surely regret that one. The man at mid-on is getting bad looks from his teammates now.
AUS: 37/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK Score: Bright start for AUS
Australia off to a bright start with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Hasan and Afridi continue attack for Pakistan.
AUS: 22/0 (4)
LIVE Australi vs Pakistan World Cup Score: Afridi searching for wicket
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali attack the stump for Pakistan eyeing an early wicket against Australia. Marsh and Warner start steady in Bengaluru.
AUS: 9/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC Score: Match begins
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh open the batting for Australia. Pakistan bring in Shaheen Shah Afridi to attack the stumps with the new ball.
AUS: 1/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Playing 11s
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
LIVE PAK vs AUS WC 2023: Toss Report
Babar Azam wins toss and elects to bowl first against Australia in Bengaluru.
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Match begins at 2 PM
The Australia vs Pakistan will begin at 2 PM (IST) and the toss will take place at 1:30 PM (IST) in Bengaluru. The conditions in Bengaluru are expected to support the batters and we can expect a high scoring thriller today.
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Toss coming up shortly
Captains Babar Azam and Pat Cummins will be coming out for toss shortly in Bengaluru. Australia will be keen on getting a victory against Pakistan on a batting friendly wicket.
AUS vs PAK LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The Australia Vs Pakistan match is a day-night affair and will start at 2 pm IST. The playing 11s will be announced only at the toss.
PAK vs AUS LIVE: Shaheen Afridi Does Yorker Practice
Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel made the pacers do some yorker bowling drills. Shaheen, Wasim jr and others targetted the bottom of the stumps in the nets.
Pacers getting ready with some target practice _
_ WATCH _ https://t.co/0Rok8DSD49#CWC23 | #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/PdAvnvIyDt
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 19, 2023
AUS vs PAK LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the Australia vs Pakistan match will be held at 1.30 pm IST. Half an hour before the matc starts at 2 pm. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match here on our LIVE blog.
Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Check Bengaluru Weather Report
It's been so far so good in the World Cup as far as the weather is concerned. No game has been washed out so far. But how will weather hold up during the Australia vs Pakistan match?
LIVE PAK vs AUS: Mohammad Rizwan Is Key Player For Pakistan
Rizwan has been Pakistan's best batter in this World Cup so, accumulating 248 runs in 3 innings at an average of 124. He also has one century to his name. With other batters struggling, he needs to keep delivering the goods for Pakistan.
PAK vs AUS LIVE: Watch Out For David Warner
David Warner is fired up. He did not like the way he got out against Lanka, slamming the umpiring in that match. This is probably his last World Cup, and Warner would want to finish on a high.
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
A big game today between two top sides in the world. Plenty of stars in both the teams and picking a fantasy team could turn out to be very tricky. Why not check out suggestions?
AUS vs PAK LIVE Updates: Squads
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green
LIVE AUS vs PAK: This player misses out
At least six Pakistani cricketers were down with a flu last week. Most of them have recovered from it and are available for selection. But not Agha Salman. He will miss out the chance to take the field on Saturday.
Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The 18th match of World Cup 2023 between Australia and Pakistan will be a day-night affair, starting at 2 pm IST. The match is available on TV and digital devices all across India.
Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE: Check Probable 11s
Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir/Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Pakistan keen on getting win
Pakistan cricket team are coming off a humiliating defeat against India in the recent game they played in Ahmedabad. Australia are tough opponents and they will make sure they will keep things very difficult for Babar and co.
LIVE PAK vs AUS WC 2023: Pakistan face tough test
Pakistan face tough test against Australia who are keen on making a statement after a dreadful start in this World Cup. Shaheen Afridi and co will be key for Babar Azam's side tomorrow.
LIVE Aus vs PAK WC: Both team squads
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green.
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: All eyes on Babar
Babar Azam will be watched closely in the clash against Australia as he has only scored one fifty against India in the previous game in this World Cup.
Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE: Cummins Vs Babar
Pat Cummins and Babar Azam will be up against each other when Australia take on Pakistan tomorrow in Match 18 of World Cup 2023. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match.