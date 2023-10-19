PAK 81-0 (13) | AUS Vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Chase Is On, Pakistan Openers On Top

Australia have posted 367 runs in the first after Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pakistan are facing a big challenge as they take on Australia in Match 18 of Cricket World Cup 2023. Both these sides have similar issues on the cricket field at the moment. Pakistan have more wins than Australia, at the moment. The Men in Green started the tournament with two back-to-back wins vs Netherlands and Sri Lanka before being run over by the Indians. On the other hand, Australia got off to the worst possible start in the World Cup, going down to India and South Africa in the first two games.

Australia registerd their first win of the tournament with a dominant win over Sri Lankans. Both the teams are plagues with the same set of issues, one of them is inconsistency of their batting lineup. Pakistan's pace bowling department, one of their main strengths, has not fired yet either.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 18 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Australia Vs Pakistan.