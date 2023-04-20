LIVE Updates | CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: MS Dhoni vs Aiden Markram
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Chennai aim to continue winning run vs Hyderabad at their homeground Chepauk.
Trending Photos
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play hosts to visiting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 29 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The MS Dhoni-led side are coming into the contest on back of a superb win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while SRH suffered a loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last encounter. The Aiden Markram's team are currently placed at ninth spot in the points table and need a move on.
CSK are placed at third spot in the table but the fight to remain in the top four is becoming tighter as there are 5 teams in the standings with 6 points each. If CSK manage to win vs SRH by a big margin, they will have a chance to break into the top 2, eclipsing Lucknow Super Giants at the second spot. All eyes will be on Dhoni in this all-important clash while it will be interesting to see whether Moeen Ali raises his game vs Kaviya Maran-owned Hyderabad.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 match HERE.
IPL 2023 CSK vs SRH LIVE: Dhoni vs Markram
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash of IPL 2023. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.