LIVE Updates | CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: MS Dhoni vs Aiden Markram

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play hosts to visiting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 29 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The MS Dhoni-led side are coming into the contest on back of a superb win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while SRH suffered a loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last encounter. The Aiden Markram's team are currently placed at ninth spot in the points table and need a move on.

CSK are placed at third spot in the table but the fight to remain in the top four is becoming tighter as there are 5 teams in the standings with 6 points each. If CSK manage to win vs SRH by a big margin, they will have a chance to break into the top 2, eclipsing Lucknow Super Giants at the second spot. All eyes will be on Dhoni in this all-important clash while it will be interesting to see whether Moeen Ali raises his game vs Kaviya Maran-owned Hyderabad.

