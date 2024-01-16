AFG:51-0(6) | IND Vs AFG, 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Afghanistan Begin Chase Of 213

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. India posted 212 with Rinku Singh and Rohit playing some brilliant strokes. India are aiming a clean sweep on Afghanistan when they take them on in the third and last T20I at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The Men in Blue have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series as they look to extend it to 3-0 and take the series. All eyes will be on Shivam Dube who has struck two quick, unbeaten and match-winning fifties in the tournament so far. Dube's rise as a dangeroud T20 batter is a good news for India in this T20 World Cup cycle.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Here.