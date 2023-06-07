WTC Final: ICC Keeping Backup Pitch Ready, Security On High Alert Ahead Of India Vs Australia Title Clash

The International Cricket Council (ICC) are pulling out all stops to host the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at the Oval in London successfully. The WTC final will get underway on Wednesday amid threats of possible disruption from activists from ‘Just Stop Oil’.

The ICC are keeping a back-up pitch for the WTC Final ready in the rare scenario that the game is affected by these activists, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo website. ‘Just Stop Oil’ activists have been raising awareness about climate change in sporting events across the US. English Premier League football, World Snooker Championship and Premier Rugby Union matches have all been affected.

Ajinkya Rahane's experience and calm head will be a big asset for India as they look to win the World Test Championship _



More _ https://t.co/35ELAoW56E#WTC23 | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pL4WDWdynP — ICC (@ICC) June 6, 2023

Last week the England men’s cricket team bus, en route to Lord’s for the one-off Test against Ireland, was held up briefly on the first morning after being blocked by activists. On Monday morning, the Australia team bus was similarly delayed, stuck in traffic because of ‘Just Stop Oil’ protests, as they headed to The Oval for training.

“The ICC has updated its playing conditions for the WTC final with a clause accounting for the use of another pitch in case the one in use is damaged, or is deemed dangerous. The initial step in the playing conditions is to see if the existing pitch can be repaired and the match to restart from the point it was stopped subject to the surface not affecting either team,” the report said.

“In case the original pitch cannot be repaired a new pitch will come into play. Only if it is not possible to resume the match on that other pitch will the match then be abandoned and deemed a no-result,” the report added.

Oval pitch will be bouncy: Head groundsman Lee Fortis

The head groundsman of The Oval, Lee Fortis, has promised a bouncy pitch for the World Test Championship final between India and Australia. The pitch traditionally offers true bounce and is good for batting but there is some uncertainty over its behaviour considering the WTC final will be first ever Test here in June.

On the eve of the game, the pitch wore a green look but the grass could be trimmed going into day one. The overcast conditions are likely to suit Australia more while India would prefer bright sunshine on all five days.

“It will be a good Oval pitch. It will be bouncy that is one thing. It will be bouncy. Let us hope so (there is no rain). English summer for a change,” Fortis told India spinner R Ashwin on the latter’s Youtube channel.

Ashwin is someone who has played County cricket at The Oval, the home of Surrey. Out of the 14 Tests India have played at the venue, they have lost five, drawn seven and won only two. India are contemplating whether to play both Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja or a fourth pace-bowling option in the high-stake game.

(with PTI inputs)