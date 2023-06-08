WATCH: Frustrated Rohit Sharma Loses Cool At Teammates On Day 1 Of WTC Final Against Australia

It was a day to forget for Team India as Australian batters completely dominated the opening day of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval in London on Wednesday. After skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, Indian bowlers just managed to pick up three wickets on Day 1 with Aussie batters Travis Head and Steve Smith putting on a massive 251-run unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket.

Head is batting on 146 off 156 balls with 22 fours and 1 six and Smith is unbeaten on 95 off 227 balls with 14 fours to his name. Indian bowlers toiled hard throughout the day without much rewards.

Skipper Rohit grew increasingly frustrated as the day went on. During the second session of play on Day 1, Rohit was caught on camera abusing his teammate while setting the field ahead of Ravindra Jadeja’s over. The video of Rohit abusing his teammates soon went viral over social media.

WATCH Rohit Sharma abusing his teammates here…

Meanwhile, Head, who scored his 6th Test century felt that the Australian team have done exceptionally well after losing the toss on the opening day. “Losing the toss this morning, we’ve done an exceptionally good job day one. Lot of hard work to do in the morning, but nice to come off with a really good start. I had a wonderful time, this time in 2019, we played a million warm-up games and ‘A’ series. This time completely different. We know the process well and train and have the backing,” Head said at stumps on Day 1.

Head and Smith’s fourth wicket partnership is currently the second-highest by an Australian pair in England behind Sir Donald Bradman and Bill Ponsford’s 388-run stand in a Test match in 1934 at Headingly vs England. “Making sure I am in really good position, I felt like today I was for most of my innings. I was tested, there were moments I thought they were going to come with plans. Trying to be adjustable on the job, work through and negate those periods and stay relaxed at the same time. It's nice when you have got a bloke at the other end playing as well as he is. I always love batting with Steve, I always feel I go under the radar because there are so many plans bowling to him,” Head added.