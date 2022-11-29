NZ: 97-1 (17) | IND VS NZ, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Umran Malik dismisses Finn Allen as India break opening stand
India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Check all the news from third and final ODI between Shikhar Dhawan's Team India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch here.
Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India will look to sign off from their rain-hit tour of New Zealand with a win under their belt in the third and final ODI match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30), with the toss set to take place soon. India are trailing the series 1-0 to Kane Williamson’s side after losing the opening ODI by seven wickets. The second ODI of the series on Sunday (November 27) was washed out in Hamilton and now there are weather prediction is not looking very bright for Wednesday as well.
Team India had won the three-match T20I series 1-0 after the third game was tied via DLS method with rain having a say again. New Zealand have not lost an ODI at home since the 2019 season and will look to continue their winning run to seal the series.
Dhawan and interim-coach VVS Laxman will need to take a look at the Indian bowling attack which failed to defend a 300-plus target in the first ODI. Kuldeep Yadav, who is yet to play a match on this tour, and Deepak Chahar might be two options to replace Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur, who failed to impress with the ball.
The time is also running out on Rishabh Pant, who has failed to consolidate his place in the Indian batting line-up. Fans are not pleased that the struggling Pant has kept the Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson out of the playing XI.
Check all LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI here.
India vs New Zealand: Wicket!
Umran Malik strikes and he finally delivers the first wicket for India as Finn Allen departs after a well-made 57 off 54 balls. India happy to break the opening stand.
NZ 97/1 (16.3)
New Zealand need 123 runs
India vs New Zealand: Fifty for Allen!
Allen strikes a fifty and this knock will keep him in good stead as he has had failures back to back in the past innings. India on back foot here and looks like a 10-wicket loss is loading for them.
NZ 97/0 (16.2)
New Zealand need 123 runs
India vs New Zealand: India under the pump
Conway and Allen have been so good today that they have not given any scope for the three Indian pacers whatsoever to pick up a wicket. Umran has been costly today. He is extracting good pace but without any wicket.
NZ 75/0 (12.2)
New Zealand need 145 runs
India vs New Zealand: Conway and Allen put NZ on top
Deepak Chahar has looked ordinary so far as he fails to pick wickets or looks near to picking one. Arshdeep has been good but wickets are hard to come by for him too. Umran Malik has come in to attack and Dhawan will hope he delivers. Allen and Conway going strong right now.
NZ 59/0 (9.5)
New Zealand need 161 runs
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Effective start for NZ
Conway and Allen now look settled as India new ball bowlers have failed to make an early blow. An outside edge flew through between first and second slip and no one really moved there.
NZ 30/0 (7.2)
New Zealand need 190 runs
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Conway, Allen build on
Conway and Allen started off slow but are settling in nicely now. Arshdeep and Chahar still bowling in tandem. But NZ openers looking good. A caught and bowl chance missed by Arshdeep.
NZ 19/0 (5.4)
New Zealand need 201 runs
India vs New Zealand: NZ off to slow start
Arshdeep and Deepak Chahar have been on the money from the get-go as Conway and Allen find it tough to deal with the disciplined bowling. They are off to a slow start but guess they can afford it right now.
NZ 9/0 (3.3)
New Zealand need 211 runs
India vs New Zealand: NZ begin chase
Devon Conway and Finn Allen begin chase of 220 runs. Just 2 off the first over bowled by Deepak Chahar. Arshdeep Singh bowls the second over and it beats the outside edge of Conway's bat.
NZ 2/0 (1.3)
New Zealand need 218 runs
India vs New Zealand: Pant Trolled!
Rishabh Pant has been trolled after failing in the 3rd ODI as well. Fans want him replaced in the playing 11 with Sanju Samson, who they feel has not been treated well.
India vs New Zealand: India bowled out!
Sundar strikes fifty but soon gets caught behind the wickets off Southee for 51 off 64 balls. Overall, a disappointing day for India with the bat as New Zealand pacers enjoyed dominance. Mitchell and Southee enjoyed the conditions. India need to bowl well to make it 1-1 or NZ will win this 2-0.
Chase coming up in 30 minutes. Watch this space for all latest updates.
India bowled out for 219 in 47.3 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand: Arshdeep gone
Mitchell gets rid of Arshdeep Singh and picks his third wicket of the innings. India just away from getting bowled out as Umran Malik joins Sundar in the middle.
India are 213/9 in 47 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand: Chahal departs!
And Chahal falls now. India lose their 8th wicket. Chahal made 8 off 22 balls. He struggled but he has made a good contribution with the bat. Arshdeep Singh comes in to bat and smashed a six.
India are 212/8 in 46 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand: Pace on from NZ!
It seems Kane won't bowl Mitchell Santner, the spinner and let his pacers do the job. Chahal and Sundar still there, somehow, hanging by a thread. Sundar, of course can bat, it is Chahal who is struggling.
India are 182/7 in 41.3 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand: NZ on top
Yuzvendra Chahal keeps missing the deliveries. Connects one on the off side and collects three off Lockier Ferguson. That was a good shot. Ferguson will surely give a fitting reply to this shot.
India are 176/7 in 39.3 overs vs NZ
India vs New Zealand: Deepak Chahar out for 12
Deepak Chahar is bounced out for Daryl Mitchell for 12 after hitting his second six. Washington Sundar is batting on 21 as the bowlers come in.
India are 170/7 in 36.3 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar gets 3rd four
Washington Sundar is looking impressive here, gets his third four to move along to 21 off 32 balls. Deepak Chahar is batting on 6.
India are 164/6 in 36 overs vs NZ
India vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Deepak Chahar off the mark with 6
Deepak Chahar gets off the mark in style, smashes a 6 down the ground off Daryl Mitchell as India's 150 runs comes up. Washington Sundar is batting on 17 off 27 balls.
India are 156/6 in 35 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Deepak Hooda caught behind for 12
Team India have lost their sixth wicket now, Deepak Hooda gets a thin edge to the keeper off Tim Southee for 12. Washington Sundar is batting on 16.
India are 149/6 in 33.4 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Second 4 for Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar is looking impressive here, gets his 2nd boundary off Tim Southee to move along to 14. Deepak Hooda is batting on 8 off 13 balls.
India are 142/5 in 31 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer out for 49, India in BIG trouble
Shreyas Iyer depart for 49, a brilliant catch taken by Devon Conway in the deep off Lockie Ferguson. All-rounder Washington Sundar has joined Deepak Hooda in the middle. Sundar is batting on 8 and Hooda is unbeaten on 3.
India are 131/5 in 28 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav falls for 6
Adam Milne gets his third wicket of the innings, Suryakumar Yadav depart for 6, caught at first slip. Shreyas Iyer is batting on 44 off 52 balls.
India are 110/4 in 24.1 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Couple of fours for Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer gets a couple of boundaries off Adam Milne to move along to 36 off 44 balls. Suryakumar Yadav is batting on 1 as 10 runs comes off that over.
India are 97/3 in 22 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Rishabh Pant falls for 10
Rishabh Pant departs cheaply again, falls for 10 off 16 balls as all-rounder Daryl Mitchell gets the breakthrough. Shreyas Iyer is unbeaten on 27. Suryakumar Yadav joins Iyer in the middle now.
India are 85/3 in 20.3 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: 2nd four for Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant gets his 2nd four of the innings to move along to 10 off 13 balls. Shreyas Iyer is batting on 27 off 40 balls.
India are 85/2 in 20 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Couple of fours for Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer gets a couple of fours of Adam Milne immediately after the drinks break to move along to 24. Rishabh Pant is batting on 4.
India are 74/2 in 17 overs vs NZ
India vs NZ: Rishabh Pant off the mark with 4
India vice-captain Rishabh Pant steps out to hammer a four off Lockie Ferguson to get off the mark. Shreyas Iyer is batting on 13.
India are 61/2 in 14 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan GONE!
Adam Milne dismisses India captain Shikhar Dhawan for 28, who is bowled by the NZ pacer. Shreyas Iyer is batting on 12.
India are 55/2 in 13 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer DROPPED!
Adam Milne drops Shreyas Iyer on 6, costly miss off Matt Henry as catch is dropped at 3rd man. Shikhar Dhawan is batting on 27 and Iyer is unbeaten on 11 with his second boundary.
India are 52/1 in 12 overs vs NZ
India vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill GONE!
Shubman Gill falls for 13 after a couple of boundaries off Adam Milne. Shreyas Iyer comes in and gets off the mark with a boundary as well as Shikhar Dhawan is unbeaten on 25.
India are 43/1 in 9 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill finally off the mark
Shubman Gill is finally off the mark and goes over the top off Tim Southee to move along to 5 off 18 balls. Shikhar Dhawan is batting on 15.
India are 21/0 in 7 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan gets first six
India captain Shikhar Dhawan gets 1st six off the innings to mover along to 15 but plays out a maiden 5th over. Shubman Gill is yet to get off the mark.
India are 16/0 in 5 overs vs NZ
India vs NZ: 1st four for Shikhar Dhawan
India captain Shikhar Dhawan gets his first boundary of the innings, against Matt Henry to move along to 7. Shubman Gill is batting on 0.
India are 7/0 in 2 overs vs NZ
IND vs NZ: Sedate start for India
India are off to a watchful start with captain Shikhar Dhawan off the mark with the single off Tim Southee. Shubman Gill is yet to open his account.
India are 1/0 vs NZ
IND vs NZ: India play same team
There are no changes in Indian team for the third ODI, which means Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur are out. Deepak Chahar will be in Playing XI. Here are the Playing XI...
India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
India vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Kane Williamson wins TOSS, India to bat 1st
Kane Williamson has won third toss in a row in the ODI series and has opted to bowl first. Shikhar Dhawan's Team India will be batting first in the third ODI. Adam Milne replaces Michael Bracewell for NZ.
IND vs NZ: Rain has stopped, umpires have a chat
There is some good news from the Hagley Oval, the rain has stopped and run-up covers being taken off. Umpires are chatting with Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson. Indian players have come out in the middle.
The pitch cover is still on, we should get a starting time for the match soon. Interim coach VVS Laxman has asked team to start warming up at Christchurch.
IND vs NZ: It's drizzling in Christchurch
We were moments away from the toss but it has started drizzling at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. ODI vice-captain Rishabh Pant speaks to Harsha Bhogle under the umbrella, the toss is now set to delayed till the rain stops.
Pant says it always starts raining on the day of the match on this tour, it is no different today.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Toss to take place soon
The toss for the 3rd ODI is set to take place at 630am IST. Shikhar Dhawan will look to win the match and at least level the ODI series 1-1 after Kane Williamson's side had won the first ODI by 7 wickets. What changes will Team India make for this game?
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Arshdeep Singh gives fitting reply to TROLLS
“I love cricket and enjoy my game. The fans love the game and they display their emotion as well. They have the right to get angry and love you as well since we are representing India. It is good that I am receiving the love of the fans now,” Arshdeep Singh told the media ahead of the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30).
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI
IND vs NZ Dream 11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints - Click Here
There is growing demand for Samson to participate despite his absence from India's selection for the forthcoming ODI series against Bangladesh. Kane Williamson will be hoping to win the third ODI and secure a crucial series victory in the meanwhile.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Wasim Jaffer wants Kuldeep Yadav to replace Yuzvendra Chahal
Wasim Jaffer, a former cricketer, suggested that Kuldeep Yadav should take Yuzvendra Chahal's place in India's starting XI. In India's seven-wicket loss to the Black Caps on Friday at Auckland's Eden Park, the 32-year-old Chahal had a difficult day. The leg-spinner gave up 67 runs in 10 overs while going without a single wicket. The hot New Zealand hitters smacked him for seven fours and a six.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson to make comeback?
Danish Kaneria, a former Pakistan cricketer, has blamed the BCCI and Selection Committee for giving Rishabh Pant more opportunity in the white-ball team than Sanju Samson.He claimed that they are treating Samson in a manner similar to how they treated Ambati Rayudu, who had his international cricket career ended after being left out of India's team for the 2019 ODI World Cup.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Weather Report
The MET department's forecast for the weather does not seem very encouraging. On Wednesday evening, rain is expected with a high humidity level of above 88 percent.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Live Streaming details
The 3rd ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will be aired live on DD Free Dish.
IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh answers trolls
Arshdeep Singh is not bothered by trolls and critics. The young left-arm pacer spoke to the media before the 3rd ODI in Christchurch.
Read what Arshdeep Singh has to say before India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Christchurch here.
